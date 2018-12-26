It's almost time to ring in 2019, and if you're anything like me, you're texting friends trying to figure out your New Year's Eve plans. My favorite New Years have always been the low-key ones I've spent with friends making dinner and drinking champagne at home. That's why I'll be ringing in 2019 with my people, a great playlist, and my trusty pressure cooker. If you're looking to do the same, then this festive roundup of Instant Pot New Year's Eve party recipes is for you.

Sure, there's something to be said for getting all dressed up and going to a blow-out NYE party. But from my personal experience, most New Year's parties just don't live up to the hype. I'll take a cozy dinner in with friends over a New Year's Eve out spent competing for an Uber or a cab. Maybe that's just a sign that I'm getting old, but I know my heart and belly will be full when the clock strikes midnight on NYE.

So, if you're also planning on spending New Year's in this year with good food and friends, you'll love these easy Instant Pot recipes below. Whether you're craving seafood, an exotic beef dish, or something vegan, one of these pressure cooker recipes is sure to make it on your NYE dinner menu.

1 Cioppino Seafood Stew Two Sleevers Serving seafood on New Year's Eve feels festive and appropriately decadent for ringing in the new year. I love this Instant Pot cioppino seafood stew recipe from Two Sleevers because it's loaded with rich flavor but still feels light since it's low-carb.

2 Mexican Quinoa Stew Cookie & Kate This Mexican quinoa stew from Cookie & Kate is a yummy vegetarian take on the traditional chicken tortilla soup. It's deliciously hearty, thanks to the quinoa and black beans, so it can be served as the main entree. It's also bursting with fresh flavor, thanks to the aromatics, herbs and spices.

3. Mini Chicken Curry Pot Pies The Girl On Bloor This Instant Pot mini chicken curry pot pie recipe from The Girl On Bloor is absolutely perfect for entertaining. Each guest gets their own special, savory pot pie with the most incredible flaky crust. It might look labor intensive, but thanks to the Instant Pot, it's actually pretty simple to make.

4 Korean Beef Bowls Fit Foodie Finds I love attending dinner parties with a theme, and this delectable Korean beef bowl recipe from Fit Foodie Finds would be the perfect main at an Asian-inspired New Year's Eve feast. It features fall-off-the-bone shredded Korean beef, and the bell peppers make the dish so colorful and crunchy.

5 Instant Pot Jambalaya Boulder Locavore I recently made this drool-worthy Instant Pot Jambalaya recipe from Boulder Locavore for an early Christmas celebration with my side of the family. It had everyone going back for seconds and thirds. It's seriously so good.

6 Cranberry Orange Meatballs Meatloaf & Melodrama If you're looking for an easy Instant Pot appetizer to bring to a New Year's Eve dinner party, these cranberry orange meatballs from Meatloaf & Melodrama are just the thing. They're easy to serve and eat, and are full of zesty flavor.

7 Vegan Pad Thai Fit Foodie Finds This yummy Instant Pot vegan pad thai recipe from Fit Foodie Finds cooks in less than thirty minutes, so you don't have to worry about spending time in the kitchen away from your guests. I especially love how the add-on toppings — cilantro, lime juice and crushed peanuts — really bring out the dish's flavor.

8 Shrimp Pasta with Vodka Sauce A Spicy Perspective This Instant Pot shrimp pasta with vodka sauce recipe from A Spicy Perspective is perfect to serve at an Italian NYE feast. Pair it with some crusty bread and some good vino, and you'll be oh-so-content as the clock strikes midnight.

9 Instant Pot Chicken Scampi Princess Pinky Girl There's something about scampi that feels right for a New Year's Eve celebration, but if you don't want to risk serving seafood, this Instant Pot Chicken Scampi recipe from Princess Pinky Girl is the way to go. You'll want to serve some crusty bread to sop up all that delicious white wine and parmesan sauce.

10 Venison Bourguignon A Spicy Perspective If you're looking to serve something unique at your NYE fete, this Instant Pot venison bourguignon from A Spicy Perspective is mouthwateringly good and totally unexpected thanks to the deer meat.

11 Pressure Cooker Honey Butter and Herb Roasted Chicken Table For Two One of the joys of owning a pressure cooker is being able to cook a whole bird in well under an hour. This pressure cooker honey butter and herb roasted chicken from Table For Two comes out super moist and tender and OMG, that honey butter topping is everything.

12 Pressure Cooker Shrimp Paella My Forking Life I think paella is one of the most fun, festive dishes to serve at a dinner party, but it can be quite an undertaking to make. Fortunately, this amazing pressure cooker shrimp paella recipe from My Forking Life makes the whole process super easy, thanks to its cook time of just 5 minutes.

13 Instant Pot Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup Table For Two You're not going to find a more nuanced and vivid Instant Pot dish than this Taiwanese beef noodle soup recipe from Table For Two. It calls for quite a lot of ingredients but the end result is an authentic and flavorful Taiwanese dish.

14 Instant Pot French Onion Soup Well Plated This divine Instant Pot French onion soup recipe from Well Plated will class up your NYE dinner party. The carmelized onions add loads of flavor.