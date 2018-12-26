15 Instant Pot New Year's Eve Party Recipes For A Delicious Start To 2019
It's almost time to ring in 2019, and if you're anything like me, you're texting friends trying to figure out your New Year's Eve plans. My favorite New Years have always been the low-key ones I've spent with friends making dinner and drinking champagne at home. That's why I'll be ringing in 2019 with my people, a great playlist, and my trusty pressure cooker. If you're looking to do the same, then this festive roundup of Instant Pot New Year's Eve party recipes is for you.
Sure, there's something to be said for getting all dressed up and going to a blow-out NYE party. But from my personal experience, most New Year's parties just don't live up to the hype. I'll take a cozy dinner in with friends over a New Year's Eve out spent competing for an Uber or a cab. Maybe that's just a sign that I'm getting old, but I know my heart and belly will be full when the clock strikes midnight on NYE.
So, if you're also planning on spending New Year's in this year with good food and friends, you'll love these easy Instant Pot recipes below. Whether you're craving seafood, an exotic beef dish, or something vegan, one of these pressure cooker recipes is sure to make it on your NYE dinner menu.
1Cioppino Seafood Stew
Serving seafood on New Year's Eve feels festive and appropriately decadent for ringing in the new year. I love this Instant Pot cioppino seafood stew recipe from Two Sleevers because it's loaded with rich flavor but still feels light since it's low-carb.
2Mexican Quinoa Stew
This Mexican quinoa stew from Cookie & Kate is a yummy vegetarian take on the traditional chicken tortilla soup. It's deliciously hearty, thanks to the quinoa and black beans, so it can be served as the main entree. It's also bursting with fresh flavor, thanks to the aromatics, herbs and spices.
3. Mini Chicken Curry Pot Pies
This Instant Pot mini chicken curry pot pie recipe from The Girl On Bloor is absolutely perfect for entertaining. Each guest gets their own special, savory pot pie with the most incredible flaky crust. It might look labor intensive, but thanks to the Instant Pot, it's actually pretty simple to make.
4Korean Beef Bowls
I love attending dinner parties with a theme, and this delectable Korean beef bowl recipe from Fit Foodie Finds would be the perfect main at an Asian-inspired New Year's Eve feast. It features fall-off-the-bone shredded Korean beef, and the bell peppers make the dish so colorful and crunchy.
5Instant Pot Jambalaya
I recently made this drool-worthy Instant Pot Jambalaya recipe from Boulder Locavore for an early Christmas celebration with my side of the family. It had everyone going back for seconds and thirds. It's seriously so good.
6Cranberry Orange Meatballs
If you're looking for an easy Instant Pot appetizer to bring to a New Year's Eve dinner party, these cranberry orange meatballs from Meatloaf & Melodrama are just the thing. They're easy to serve and eat, and are full of zesty flavor.
7Vegan Pad Thai
This yummy Instant Pot vegan pad thai recipe from Fit Foodie Finds cooks in less than thirty minutes, so you don't have to worry about spending time in the kitchen away from your guests. I especially love how the add-on toppings — cilantro, lime juice and crushed peanuts — really bring out the dish's flavor.
8Shrimp Pasta with Vodka Sauce
This Instant Pot shrimp pasta with vodka sauce recipe from A Spicy Perspective is perfect to serve at an Italian NYE feast. Pair it with some crusty bread and some good vino, and you'll be oh-so-content as the clock strikes midnight.
9Instant Pot Chicken Scampi
There's something about scampi that feels right for a New Year's Eve celebration, but if you don't want to risk serving seafood, this Instant Pot Chicken Scampi recipe from Princess Pinky Girl is the way to go. You'll want to serve some crusty bread to sop up all that delicious white wine and parmesan sauce.
10Venison Bourguignon
If you're looking to serve something unique at your NYE fete, this Instant Pot venison bourguignon from A Spicy Perspective is mouthwateringly good and totally unexpected thanks to the deer meat.
11Pressure Cooker Honey Butter and Herb Roasted Chicken
One of the joys of owning a pressure cooker is being able to cook a whole bird in well under an hour. This pressure cooker honey butter and herb roasted chicken from Table For Two comes out super moist and tender and OMG, that honey butter topping is everything.
12Pressure Cooker Shrimp Paella
I think paella is one of the most fun, festive dishes to serve at a dinner party, but it can be quite an undertaking to make. Fortunately, this amazing pressure cooker shrimp paella recipe from My Forking Life makes the whole process super easy, thanks to its cook time of just 5 minutes.
13Instant Pot Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup
You're not going to find a more nuanced and vivid Instant Pot dish than this Taiwanese beef noodle soup recipe from Table For Two. It calls for quite a lot of ingredients but the end result is an authentic and flavorful Taiwanese dish.
14Instant Pot French Onion Soup
This divine Instant Pot French onion soup recipe from Well Plated will class up your NYE dinner party. The carmelized onions add loads of flavor.
15Pressure Cooker Salmon with Creamy Herb Parmesan Sauce
Call me a traditionalist but some salmon paired with champagne feels pretty darn perfect for a holiday meal. I love this pressure cooker salmon recipe from My Forking Life because it looks and tastes exquisite, but it's so simple to make (i.e. cook fish from frozen in under 5 minutes!)
