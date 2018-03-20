It's that time of the month again: as March draws to a close, Netflix gets ready for a little bit of spring cleaning. Though some TV shows and movies will have to find homes elsewhere, their departure makes room for all kinds of exciting new media. And these 15 kids' TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in April will provide you will plenty to watch as the weather gets a little bit warmer.

It seems like there's an endless supply of new content on Netflix, and April will see a surge of even more viewing options. There will be some throwback shows and movies making their way to the streaming platform so that you can reminisce about old favorites or introduce them to your family for the first time. But there will also be quite a few Netflix Originals that you can all enjoy together. There's something for everyone this upcoming month, so you'll never be without a series or movie when you settle in for a streaming marathon.

So without belaboring the point any further, here are all the kids' films and shows, both new and old, that you can look forward to finding on Netflix during April 2018.

'Beethoven's Christmas Adventure' (April 1) Universal Pictures This 2011 addition to the Beethoven oeuvre might be arriving a little late for the holidays, but if you're feeling the holiday spirit in spring (or you just really love St. Bernards) then this is the movie for you.

'Cats & Dogs' (April 1) Warner Bros. However, if you'd prefer your animal adventures without the glaze of holiday cheer, then Netflix will also be providing you with the bizarre spy battle film from 2001 known as Cats & Dogs.

'Looney Tunes: Back In Action' (April 1) Warner Bros. Any enthusiast of Brendan Fraser's filmography can check Looney Tunes: Back in Action off their list come April.

'Nancy Drew' (April 1) Warner Bros. Nancy Drew purists might have found little to like about the 2007 live action attempt (certainly not speaking from personal experience here, nope, not at all) but perhaps it can inspire an interest in the book series if nothing else.

'Speed Racer' (April 1) Warner Bros. Another throwback debuting on Netflix this April is 2008's Speed Racer, noted for its poor reviews at the time of release and the whitewashing of its lead characters.

'The Flintstones' (April 1) Universal Pictures Taking cartoon characters on live action adventures was pretty much its own genre in the 90s, and The Flintstones was one of the more surreal examples of that. See if it holds up on April 1.

'The Flintstones In Viva Rock Vegas' (April 1) Universal Pictures Once you're done with the first installment of The Flintstones, you can see just how much changed in its sequel (which was also a prequel), Viva Rock Vegas.

'The Iron Giant' (April 1) Warner Bros. If you haven't introduced your kids to beloved animated classic The Iron Giant yet, then this is your chance.

'The Spy Next Door' (April 1) Lionsgate The Spy Next Door didn't quite make a splash during its box office debut if its Rotten Tomatoes score is anything to go by, but you can judge for yourself in April.

'Despicable Me 3' (April 5) Giphy You may have missed Despicable Me 3 when it first premiered in theaters, but don't worry: Netflix is giving you another shot to check it out this coming month. If it's already a favorite, then you can enjoy it again and again.

'The Boss Baby: Back In Business' Season 1 (April 6) Netflix Those that loved the cinematic version of The Boss Baby will be happy to see it continue the story in series form.

'Lost In Space' Season 1 (April 13) Netflix Lost in Space is a Netflix original that reboots the 1965 series of the same name. The futuristic show promises lots of adventure as it follows the Robinson family after they're stranded on a remote planet due to a crash landing.

'The Magic School Bus Rides Again' Season 2 (April 13) Netflix The return of The Magic School Bus should basically be a national holiday. Whether one is enjoying the series for the first time or bitterly judging how it stacks up to the original, it probably shouldn't be missed.

'Spy Kids: Mission Critical' Season 1 (April 20) Netflix Inspired by the Spy Kids movie franchise, this animated Netflix original series will follow Juni and Carmen Cortez during their time training other young spies at the very secret Spy Kids Academy.