Netflix has a revolving door of movies and shows: as soon as something new comes in, something old must go out to make room for it. While it can be tough to say goodbye to certain programs you love, at least you can take solace in all the exciting premieres the new month will bring. And this list of 15 kids' TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in May proves that there's plenty to look forward to in the coming weeks.

Though there are quite a few originals making their way to Netflix in May, there will also be some older shows and movies debuting on the streaming service. In addition to the joy of discovering something new, subscribers can indulge in a little comforting nostalgia too. Adults might enjoy documentaries like Jewel's Catch One or End Game, both of which will be new additions after April's over, or they could be looking forward to the return of beloved sitcom Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. But Netflix is all about varity; the streaming service makes sure there's something for the entire family to enjoy together, so no one is left out when you settle down to stream.

Without further ado, here are all the kids' movies and TV shows making the jump to Netflix in May 2018:

'Shrek' (May 1) Giphy On the very first day of the month, enjoy the movie that spawned countless merchandise long before the Minions.

'High School Musical 3: Senior Year' (May 1) Giphy If Shrek isn't your speed but you're still craving some musical stylings, then perhaps you can start May off with the last High School Musical.

'Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures': Season 1 (May 1) Giphy You can also get to know Barbie and her friends a little bit better in the first season of Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures.

'Pocoyo & Cars' (May 1) Giphy Younger kids might enjoy the vibrant and colorful Pocoyo & Cars, which clocks in at under twenty minutes. If you only need a brief burst of entertainment, it's the one for you.

'Pocoyo & The Space Circus' (May 1) Giphy But if Pocoyo & Cars is a success with your little ones, you can extend the fun further with Pocoyo & The Space Circus.

'Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V': Season 1 (May 1) Giphy The first of May is a busy one of Netflix, with tons of properties making their debut — including Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V. It should give you plenty to pick from.

'A Little Help With Carol Burnett' (May 4) Netflix This Netflix original features comedy queen Carol Burnett handing out unscripted advice to celebrities and audience members alike with the assistance of some helpful kids.

'Kong: King Of The Apes': Season 2 (May 4) Netflix If you were eager to see the continuation of Kong: King of the Apes, then you don't have much longer to wait before the story picks up again.

'Spirit Riding Free': Season 5 (May 11) Netflix Originally inspired by the film Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, the Netflix series charges ahead with yet another season this month.

'The Who Was? Show' (May 11) Netflix Based on a series of bestselling Penguin books, The Who Was? Show sketch comedy show is both humorous and informative. It gives kids a primer on historical figures using live action skits, animated shorts, improv, and music.

'Mamma Mia!' (May 16) Giphy Though some of its themes might be on the mature side, the musical fun of Mamma Mia! makes it a great family experience. Catch up ahead of its sequel's theatrical release on July 20.

'Inspector Gadget': Season 4 (May 18) Giphy Netflix's reboot of Inspector Gadget delivers a classic cartoon to a brand new audience, and it will be returning shortly.

'Bridge To Terabithia' (May 19) Giphy After having your childhood crushed by the heartbreak that is Bridge to Terabithia, why not watch the entire tragic saga play out in live action and full color? It's always nice to see a beloved book adapted, even if the book in question is seriously sob-inducing.

'Trollhunters': Part 3 (May 25) Netflix The thrilling adventures in Trollhunter conclude on May 25, and it seems like it will be an intense finale. According to Netflix, the "fate of both trolls and humans hangs in the balance" while everyone waits to see if Gunmar will succeed in his tasks.