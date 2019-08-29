15 Labor Day 2019 Instagram Captions Perfect For The 3-Day Weekend

Why is it so hard to pick the right caption for your Instagram photos? You spend all of this time getting the perfect shot, choosing the perfect filter, and then? Nothing. Your mind goes blank and you lose all of your words. Fortunately, you have writers like me to provide you with the perfect Labor Day Instagram captions to go with whatever snapshot you might want to post.

The trick to crafting the perfect caption for Labor Day is to understand the photo and the audience. How do you want the picture to feel? For instance, I could go and take a picture of the Emma Goldman statue and say something irreverent like, "Thanks in part to this lady, I got the day off and a cheap iPad." Or, I could use one of her famous quotes, like “The idealists and visionaries, foolish enough to throw caution to the winds and express their ardor and faith in some supreme deed, have advanced mankind and have enriched the world." Same picture, very different messages. You might say one thing in your stories, and another on your timeline.

Whether you're going for humor or seriousness, using a quote or coming up with something on the fly, you need to know who will be seeing it, and how you want to be seen.

1. For Your Target Cart Don't lie. You've totally Instagrammed a pic of your baby sitting in a full Target cart — especially during holiday sales. It's a thing we all do. For this one, go with the truth: "I couldn't go shopping alone, so instead I'm teaching this one how to shop the endcaps. Her education is coming along nicely." #Clearance #LaborDay #IBought20ScentedCandles

2. Pool Party Picture There is only one possible answer to this, and it was given to us by The Dire Straits. "Mmm, you're gonna look so cute Sunglasses and a bathing suit Be the baby of my dreams Like the ladies in the magazines Yeah, we're gonna be so neat Dance to the Eurobeat Yeah, we're gonna be so cool Twisting by the pool"

3. A Picture From Your Job "Aristotle said, 'Pleasure in the job puts perfection in the work.' I don't think that applies to working on Labor Day." #NotEveryoneIsOff #HolidayPay #CashMoneyIrritation

4. A Picture Of Your Husband Napping "The three great essentials to achieve anything worthwhile are, first, hard work. Second, stick-to-itiveness. Third, common sense.” ― Thomas A. Edison. Fourth, a holiday nap. — Me. #LaborDay

5. Barbecue Picture "No one told Aunt Karen that her macaroni salad tastes like rancid feet with a hint of 'will need Pepto Bismol later.'" #FoodPoisoning #WhyRaisins

6. A Picture Of Your Kids Playing "I give this about 30 minutes before it devolves into total chaos and we're forced to cut this party short and go to Urgent Care." #HopeTheyAreOpen #ChildhoodIsForPenicilin

7. A Patriotic Picture "We learned about dignity and decency — that how hard you work matters more than how much you make... that helping others means more than just getting ahead yourself." — Michelle Obama #LaborDay

8. Gym Selfie You're working out on Labor Day because the gym will be deliciously empty. Of course, you take a selfie. You know where this is going. "Independent, athletic I been sweating, doing calisthenics Booty vicious, mind yo business I been working, working on my fitness." — Lizzo #MillennialGoddess #EmptyGym #LaborDay

9. Beer. Obviously. "Is there anything better than a cold beer on a hot day? Two or three cold beers." #BeerMe #IPAlot #LaborDay

10. A Sunset Picture “Soon it got dusk, a grapy dusk, a purple dusk over tangerine groves and long melon fields; the sun the color of pressed grapes, slashed with burgundy red, the fields the color of love and Spanish mysteries.” — Jack Kerouac, On The Road.

11. Beach Pic “I wonder if the ocean smells different on the other side of the world.” ― J.A. Redmerski, The Edge of Never #NeverLeaving #LaborDay

12. Food Pic "Yeah, the holiday has a fantastic history of celebrating the American workforce. It's also about snacks. Lots of snacks." #Charcuterie #FancyLunchables

13. Kids Eating Treats “When we are children, we seldom think of the future. This innocence leaves us free to enjoy ourselves as few adults can. The day we fret about the future is the day we leave our childhood behind.” ― Patrick Rothfuss, The Name of the Wind

14. A Parade Picture "How else do you celebrate a holiday about not working than by watching everyone walk in a line to bad trombone music played by eighth graders?" #ItsTheThoughtThatCounts