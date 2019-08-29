15 Labor Day 2019 Instagram Captions Perfect For The 3-Day Weekend

Why is it so hard to pick the right caption for your Instagram photos? You spend all of this time getting the perfect shot, choosing the perfect filter, and then? Nothing. Your mind goes blank and you lose all of your words. Fortunately, you have writers like me to provide you with the perfect Labor Day Instagram captions to go with whatever snapshot you might want to post.
The trick to crafting the perfect caption for Labor Day is to understand the photo and the audience. How do you want the picture to feel? For instance, I could go and take a picture of the Emma Goldman statue and say something irreverent like, "Thanks in part to this lady, I got the day off and a cheap iPad." Or, I could use one of her famous quotes, like “The idealists and visionaries, foolish enough to throw caution to the winds and express their ardor and faith in some supreme deed, have advanced mankind and have enriched the world." Same picture, very different messages. You might say one thing in your stories, and another on your timeline.
Whether you're going for humor or seriousness, using a quote or coming up with something on the fly, you need to know who will be seeing it, and how you want to be seen.
1. For Your Target Cart
Don't lie. You've totally Instagrammed a pic of your baby sitting in a full Target cart — especially during holiday sales. It's a thing we all do.
For this one, go with the truth: "I couldn't go shopping alone, so instead I'm teaching this one how to shop the endcaps. Her education is coming along nicely." #Clearance #LaborDay #IBought20ScentedCandles
2. Pool Party Picture
There is only one possible answer to this, and it was given to us by The Dire Straits.
"Mmm, you're gonna look so cute
Sunglasses and a bathing suit
Be the baby of my dreams
Like the ladies in the magazines
Yeah, we're gonna be so neat
Dance to the Eurobeat
Yeah, we're gonna be so cool
Twisting by the pool"
3. A Picture From Your Job
4. A Picture Of Your Husband Napping
"The three great essentials to achieve anything worthwhile are, first, hard work. Second, stick-to-itiveness. Third, common sense.” ― Thomas A. Edison. Fourth, a holiday nap. — Me. #LaborDay
5. Barbecue Picture
"No one told Aunt Karen that her macaroni salad tastes like rancid feet with a hint of 'will need Pepto Bismol later.'" #FoodPoisoning #WhyRaisins
6. A Picture Of Your Kids Playing
7. A Patriotic Picture
"We learned about dignity and decency — that how hard you work matters more than how much you make... that helping others means more than just getting ahead yourself." — Michelle Obama #LaborDay
8. Gym Selfie
You're working out on Labor Day because the gym will be deliciously empty. Of course, you take a selfie. You know where this is going.
"Independent, athletic
I been sweating, doing calisthenics
Booty vicious, mind yo business
I been working, working on my fitness."
— Lizzo
#MillennialGoddess #EmptyGym #LaborDay
9. Beer. Obviously.
10. A Sunset Picture
11. Beach Pic
12. Food Pic
13. Kids Eating Treats
14. A Parade Picture
"How else do you celebrate a holiday about not working than by watching everyone walk in a line to bad trombone music played by eighth graders?" #ItsTheThoughtThatCounts
15. The Next Day
"Amateurs sit and wait for inspiration. The rest of us just get up and go to work." — Stephen King