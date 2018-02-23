15 March For Our Lives Sign Ideas For Kids Who Are Ready To Change The World

When news broke about the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida that killed 17 people, my first thought was, "Not again..." Now the student survivors of the shooting are coming together to lead the #neveragain movement to try to ensure that it doesn't happen again. They've organized March for Our Lives, a nationwide protest that will take place on March 24, in Washington, D.C., and in sister cities across the country. If you and your family want to take to the streets in solidarity, here are March for Our Lives sign ideas for kids. After all, what's more powerful than having this call to action come from the children?

I've been brought to tears by the courageous actions being taken by the students of Parkland, Florida. When I watched a video of Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the shooting, speak at a gun control rally just days after the tragic event, it gave me goosebumps.

"We are going to be the kids you read about in textbooks. Not because we're going to be another statistic about mass shooting in America, but because... we are going to be the last mass shooting," said Gonzalez.

In the mission statement on the March for Our Lives website, the students of Parkland declared, "Our schools are unsafe. Our children and teachers are dying. We must make it our top priority to save these lives."

Here are 15 sign ideas for your kid to carry in support of school safety, the end of gun violence, and the Parkland students on March 24.

1 Protect Kids, Not Guns Hundreds of students are starting to protest gun violence across the country, and the phrase "Protect Kids, Not Guns" is becoming a rallying cry.

2 I Stand For Gun Control (And I Can't Even Stand!) This is the perfect sign for those parents marching with a very young child, especially if they're strapped to your chest in a baby carrier.

3 Here's An Equation For You: Love > Guns Even if math isn't your child's favorite subject in school, this sign sums up the spirit of the march.

4 "Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we've been waiting for." — Barack Obama Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images Have your kid take a cue from the 44th President of the United States, and use this powerful quote from Barack Obama.

5 I'm Raising My Voice... For the Cause! We all know that kids can be mighty loud when they want to be. Have your child say "no" to tantrums and "yes" to protest!

6 Prayers, No. Change, Yes! After every mass shooting, the refrain, "Our hearts and prayers are with you", gets blasted across social media. But the kids of Parkland are saying that prayers are not enough. If you agree, this sign is for you and your kids.

7 Binkies. Not Guns. This is another sign idea for those marching with the youngest members of our future generation.

8 No More Massacres Even young children understand that green means go, and red means stop. A simple message, displayed in the right colored circle, speaks volumes, no matter what your age!

9 I Go to School to Get A's. Not PTSD. This one is a heavy-hitter. This sign is for everyone who understands that even the survivors of school shootings don't make it out unscathed.

10 "Hope for a brighter morning, even during our darkest nights." —Oprah Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ms. Winfrey said these powerful words during her 2018 Golden Globes acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Oprah donated $500,000 to the March for Our Lives cause, reported CNN.

11 Make Our School Safe Again This is a play on words from Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again." Let's hope a sign like this will catch the President's eye during the march.

12 "I Am Stronger than Fear" - Malala Yousafzai Who better to quote than the Pakistani activist Malala, another young visionary seeking to change the world?

13 Children Have Rights Too This sign is for all the kids out there who believe in women's rights, children's rights, and human rights.

14 We've had ENOUGH! Have your kid quote a student who survived the Parkland shooting. "The public has had enough. The kids have had enough," said Alfonso Calderon in an interview with CNN. This authentic statement makes one powerful sign.