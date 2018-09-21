Nearly everyone knows someone that loves fall more than any other season, more than really any other thing period. They revel in all things pumpkin spiced, cozy sweaters, falling leaves, and more. And though fall is that in-between time that separates hot summers from cold winters (and maybe that's part of its appeal), it's something that some people really do look forward to all year long. These memes for Fall 2018 are completely relatable if you're that person who loves it so much or the very best thing to share with your friends and family members who cannot wait until the temperature dips below 70 degrees and pumpkin spice-flavored things are back on menus and store shelves everywhere.

Given that these memes can basically say exactly what you'd want to say about the changing of the seasons and sum up your excitement for every single sign of autumn, no matter how subtle, you can pretty much just rely on them to do the heavy-lifting for you when someone mentions that summer is (fortunately or unfortunately, depending upon how you look at it) waning. If you're more than ready for shades of gold, orange, red, and brown and simply can't wait for pots of soup and leaves crunching under your feet, well, then these memes are pretty much made just for you.

1 Wardrobe Change Imgur Once fall hits, it's basically Halloween, so costumes, candy, and magic are more than acceptable, no matter the time or the day. Everyone knows this.

2 All Pumpkin, All The Time Imgur Fall means pumpkin (and apple and maple — they're all good) so now's the time to eat and drink all the pumpkin-y things you avoid or aren't able to eat or drink the rest of the year.

3 When It's Fall & Still Really Hot Outside Just because fall is here doesn't mean that the temperature reflects it. Is a little bit cooler weather too much to ask so that you don't have to sweat through the sweaters and scarves you're pretty much insisting upon wearing?

4 It's That Time Of Year This is everyone who loves fall as soon as September arrives and especially once October arrives. It's Halloween season, people.

5 Just Another Day At The Pumpkin Patch Imgur Who has among us has not staged a full-on photoshoot of a puppy or baby at the pumpkin patch? If you haven't done it yet, this meme might give you a bit of inspiration. The perfect Saturday, naturally.

6 See You Later, Bugs Imgur By far the best reason that fall is so great is the fact that it gets colder and the bugs go bye-bye. See you guys in the spring.

7 It's Fall, OK? Imgur Give me all of the sweaters and scarves because 50 degrees is cold, at least for now.

8 It's Finally Time For All The Pie Imgur You can definitely eat pie all year long, but there's something about it that feels like fall. So now that it's finally fall, feel free to eat pie to your heart's content.

9 It's Fall If You Believe It Is Those who truly love autumn are totally fine with willing it into existence at the very first sign that the seasons are getting ready to change — and there's nothing at all wrong with that. Wear your plaid, flannel, boots, and scarves. Buy those pumpkins. Embrace it.

10 Weather Segments In October Imgur This is the only weather segment that people who love autumn are interested in, particularly once the weather starts to get a little bit cooler. Here comes the spookiness.

11 Pile On The Blankets Imgur You've been waiting all summer long for heavy, cozy blankets to finally be useful again. And that time has come.