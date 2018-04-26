Sure, there's a certain thrill to finding the perfect gift for mom at an artisan craft fair or street market, but let's be honest, shopping while simultaneously trying to wrangle little ones is insanely hard. And really, what's better than having a gift-wrapped gift delivered straight to your front door? Add in free shipping, and the choice is clear: Prime everything! That's why we've got 15 Mother's Day Gifts You Can Order on Amazon that are easy to get and easy on your wallet.

I knew I had a Prime problem when my postman started giving me judgmental looks when he delivered yet another Amazon package. But, as a working mom of two, it's easier for me to click a button than pack two kiddos into their car seats and head to the store. I pretty much do all of my Christmas, Easter, and birthday shopping online. I figured, what's the harm in adding Mother's Day gifts to that list. I could shop for my mom, my mother-in-law, and my friends who recently became moms in one fell swoop, and get the adrenaline rush of seeing all the items in my cart qualify for two-day Prime shipping. And even without a Prime membership, you're still not paying an arm and a leg to get these goods delivered to your (or your recipient's) door.

So, here are 15 awesome, affordable Amazon gifts that will wow mom on Mother's Day. Note: Mother's Day is Sunday, May 13, this year, so that means order by May 9 (May 10 if you want to live dangerously) to get your package in time.

1 For the Essential Oil-Loving Mama Amazon.com Sisfung Aromatherapy Wood Grain Diffuser ($20, Amazon) For the moms out there who love aromatherapy and essential oils, this ultra quiet wood grain diffuser from Sisfung features seven LED light colors and doubles as a humidifier. It can run continuously for 20 hours, which is way longer than your average mister.

2 For the Lounging Mama Amazon.com Chunky Knit Blanket ($55, Amazon) If your mom loves to curl up with a good book and a blanket, this pretty pastel one will make the perfect Mother's Day present. It's super soft and snuggly, and best of all, it looks fresh and modern.

3 For the Entertaining Mom Amazon.com Natural Bamboo Cheese Board and Cutlery Set ($40, Amazon) I love that this cheese board comes with a secret little drawer that houses all the cutlery you need to serve an assortment of fromages. It's made from 100 percent natural bamboo and is eco-friendly. If your mom is a "hostess with the mostest", she'll love serving cheese, charcuterie, fruit, and more on this compact and easy-to-clean board.

4 For the Foodie Mom Amazon.com Stainless Steel Salt & Pepper Grinder Set ($20, Amazon) Anyone who's serious about food knows that the right seasoning can make or break a dish. This high-tech salt and pepper grinder set lets you grind premium salt crystals and peppercorns with the hit of a button. Round out the gift with some premium Pink Himalayan Salt and some organic peppercorns. Mom won't be salty about getting this gift!

5 For the Earth Mama Amazon.com Kombucha Brewing Kit ($49, Amazon) If your mom loves kombucha, this kit will teach her how to brew it at home. It includes everything you need to get started, including a brew jar, organic tea, sugar, a temperature gauge, pH strips, and of course, the scoby. Even if your mom has never tried kombucha, this kit could be just what she needs to discover a fun new hobby.

6 For the Bubbly Mom Amazon.com Jonathan Adler Pop Candle ($40, Amazon) Sometimes giving a candle can feel like a cop out but this super shiny champagne-scented one from Jonathan Adler is not your average candle. It burns for over 40 hours and comes in a reusable rose-gold tinted vessel, so it's basically like getting two gifts in one. It's sure to pop in any room. The candle also comes in some fun other fragrances, including tomato, bourbon, grapefuit, and vodka.

7 For the Dog Mom Amazon.com The Dharma of Dogs ($13, Amazon) If your mom's best friend has four legs, then this book by Tami Simon will make a perfect Mother's Day gift. She can curl up with her canine companion and read up on some serious zen-dog wisdom.

8 For the Garden Mama Amazon.com Floral Guard 3-Piece Garden Tool Set ($18, Amazon) Moms who love getting their hands dirty will love this trio of gardening essentials. It includes a trowel, pruning sheers and a cultivator, all with a lovely purple floral print. The best part is their ergonomic design, perfect for spending long hours in the garden.

9 For the Fixer Upper Fan Amazon.com Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering ($18, Amazon) If your mom is jonesing for a little Jo in her life now that the last episode of Fixer Upper has aired, then look no further than this new cookbook form Joanna Gaines. It has her famous chocolate chip cookie recipe and one for a killer chicken pot pie.

10 For the Yogi Mom Amazon.com Yoga Dice ($16, Amazon) Busy moms sometimes just can't get to the studio but that doesn't mean they can't hit the mat at home. These fun yoga dice represent a thousand different yoga possibilities. The game includes seven wooden dice (one for each chakra) and they each represent a different type of pose—seated, standing, balancing, twists, and more.

11 For the Cat Mom Amazon.com Decorative Pet Lover Dish Towel ($12, Amazon) For the cat lady in your life, these oversized cat-themed dish towels will make the purrrrrfect Mother's Day gift. With printed sayings like, "Let's Get This Party Started Right Meow," what's not to love? There's also an apron option if you really want to score some points.

12 For the Beach Babe Mom Amazon.com Ricdecor Round Beach Towel ($22, Amazon) If your mom is happiest with her toes in the sand, then she'll love this colorful beach towel in a cute round shape. It's the perfect gift for the mom who finds her zen by the water.

13 For the Fit Mama Amazon.com Foldable Large Gym Tote ($15, Amazon) Whether your mom loves to hit the gym, the trail or the yoga studio, this foldable bag is just what she needs to tote around her workout essentials. It's made of waterproof nylon and comes with lots of pockets, so it's as functional as it's stylish.

14 For the Bookworm Amazon.com Wonder ($11, Amazon) What's better than tucking into a new book? If your mom is an avid reader or loves leading book club, then this New York Times bestseller will be a hit. Plus, when she's done reading it, she can watch the Hollywood version, starring Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson.