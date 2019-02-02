Valentine's Day is right around the corner which means you're probably doing some online shopping right about now — and that might include gifts for the most fabulous females in your life. They've seen you through it all, from heart break to heart melts. If you want to especially honor the women who've always had your back and been by your side, then these nostalgic Valentine's Day gifts for your squad are the perfect way to say, "Thanks for being my soul sister."

Whether you're in a relationship or not, sometimes you end up celebrating Valentine's Day with your girlfriends, your sisters, and your ride-or-dies. And is there anything more fun than drinking some champagne, eating pizza, and laughing over old memories and "Remember when's"? You know you've got yourself a true friend if, like you, she knows the lyrics to the Fresh Prince of Bel Air theme song by heart, and who is a card-carrying member of the Justin Timberlake fan club (circa his corkscrew bleached blond hair days, of course).

This Valentine's Day gift roundup is all about going back into the vault of the '90s and finding those special gifts that were everything to you and your friends when you were younger. Because some things never get old.

1 Caboodles Exclusive Vintage Pretty Makeup Case $10 Caboodles From sleepovers to summer camp, packing up your Caboodle was a sacred ritual, and seeing what your friend packed in her's was equally exciting. Giving this throwback gift is the perfect way to say, "Here's to a Beautiful Friendship!" See on Urban Outfitters

3 Stack 'Em Handmade Wrap Friendship Braided Bracelet $15 Jeka Back in the day, it was all about stacking and swapping friendship bracelets with your posse. Remind your friend that she'll always be your bud, with one, or several, of these woven threads. See on Amazon

4 Take A Piece Of My Heart Half Heart Necklace $25 Pasha Studio 2018 I can still remember who I gave the other half of my bff heart necklace to, even though it was more than two decades ago. It's a big deal. Show your bestie that you're ready to take your friendship to the next level with this classic token of friendship. See on Etsy

5 Because, Alanis Dishtowel $9 Always Fits This cheeky dishtowel, featuring lyrics from Alanis Morissette's seminal hit "You Oughta Know" will bring a huge smile to your friend's face. But more than being a total nostalgia piece, it also is a super useful kitchen accessory, thanks to its traditional Swedish design: it dries stiff and flat, and is soft and pliable once wet. See on Always Fits

7 'Sweet Valley High' Love 'Sweet Valley High' Enamel Pin $12 Always FIts If you and your sister or best friend used to fight over who was the "Jessica" and who was the "Elizabeth" of the 'Sweet Valley High' books, then you both need this pin in your life. Here's to always being as close as the Wakefield twins. See on Always Fits

8 Bye, Bye, Bye N'SYNC Vintage Graphic Tee $10 American Eagle This is the perfect gift for that special someone in your life who still can bust out every last word to "Bye, Bye, Bye" and may or may not still be harboring a crush for Mr. Timberlake. See on American Eagle

9 Rock and Roll 'Empire Records' mug $17 Red Bubble I can't even count how many times my crew watched 'Empire Records' back in the day. From the actors to the soundtrack, it was simply the coolest. Give your "Cory" or "Gina" or "Debra" this mug, and they'll have a rocking Valentine's Day. See on Redbubble