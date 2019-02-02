15 Nostalgic Valentine's Day 2019 Gifts For Your Sister, Mom Friends, & Other VIP Women In Your Life
Valentine's Day is right around the corner which means you're probably doing some online shopping right about now — and that might include gifts for the most fabulous females in your life. They've seen you through it all, from heart break to heart melts. If you want to especially honor the women who've always had your back and been by your side, then these nostalgic Valentine's Day gifts for your squad are the perfect way to say, "Thanks for being my soul sister."
Whether you're in a relationship or not, sometimes you end up celebrating Valentine's Day with your girlfriends, your sisters, and your ride-or-dies. And is there anything more fun than drinking some champagne, eating pizza, and laughing over old memories and "Remember when's"? You know you've got yourself a true friend if, like you, she knows the lyrics to the Fresh Prince of Bel Air theme song by heart, and who is a card-carrying member of the Justin Timberlake fan club (circa his corkscrew bleached blond hair days, of course).
This Valentine's Day gift roundup is all about going back into the vault of the '90s and finding those special gifts that were everything to you and your friends when you were younger. Because some things never get old.
1Caboodles
Exclusive Vintage Pretty Makeup Case
From sleepovers to summer camp, packing up your Caboodle was a sacred ritual, and seeing what your friend packed in her's was equally exciting. Giving this throwback gift is the perfect way to say, "Here's to a Beautiful Friendship!"
2'Friends' Throwback
If you and your bestie were deeply involved in the Ross-and-Rachel saga, then this oh-so-'90s cap makes both a hilarious and heartfelt V-Day gift.
3Stack 'Em
Handmade Wrap Friendship Braided Bracelet
Back in the day, it was all about stacking and swapping friendship bracelets with your posse. Remind your friend that she'll always be your bud, with one, or several, of these woven threads.
4Take A Piece Of My Heart
I can still remember who I gave the other half of my bff heart necklace to, even though it was more than two decades ago. It's a big deal. Show your bestie that you're ready to take your friendship to the next level with this classic token of friendship.
5Because, Alanis
This cheeky dishtowel, featuring lyrics from Alanis Morissette's seminal hit "You Oughta Know" will bring a huge smile to your friend's face. But more than being a total nostalgia piece, it also is a super useful kitchen accessory, thanks to its traditional Swedish design: it dries stiff and flat, and is soft and pliable once wet.
6Pucker Up
Coca-Cola Party Pack Lip Glosses, 8 Count
This awesome 8-pack of the best OG Lip Smackers flavors will delight every member of your squad. Just be warned: There will be a fight over the Dr. Pepper.
7'Sweet Valley High' Love
'Sweet Valley High' Enamel Pin
If you and your sister or best friend used to fight over who was the "Jessica" and who was the "Elizabeth" of the 'Sweet Valley High' books, then you both need this pin in your life. Here's to always being as close as the Wakefield twins.
8Bye, Bye, Bye
This is the perfect gift for that special someone in your life who still can bust out every last word to "Bye, Bye, Bye" and may or may not still be harboring a crush for Mr. Timberlake.
9Rock and Roll
I can't even count how many times my crew watched 'Empire Records' back in the day. From the actors to the soundtrack, it was simply the coolest. Give your "Cory" or "Gina" or "Debra" this mug, and they'll have a rocking Valentine's Day.
10Like Rockstars
'Jem and the Holograms' Retro Enamel Pin
My sister and I were straight-up obsessed with Jem and her posse of wild-haired rockers. If you still think it's magical how her earrings lit up, then yeah, you need to give this gift to someone.
11Clearly the Perfect Gift
I remember having many heart-to-hearts with my best friend over Clearly Canadians. This delicious sparkling drink may have been discontinued years ago but now it's back — and your friend needs some stat.
12Let's Play Cards
Cards Against Humanity: '90s Pack Card Game
Playing a round of 'Cards Against Humanity' with your best gal pals sounds like the perfect Valentine's Day. But add in a '90s nostalgia pack, and you'll really be LOLing all night.
13Happy Trails
Another nostalgia gift, this one from Pressman will be a hit with those old enough to remember one of the original computer games.
14I'm All Ears
'Saved By The Bell' Zack & Slater Earrings
You know your friend is the real deal if they think 'Saved By The Bell' is still one of the best shows of all time. Show you care this Valentine's Day by giving them these two heart throbs to rock on their earlobes.
15The Crew
Show your squad you love them as much as you loved Cory and Topanga with this cozy, '90s throwback sweatshirt, and don't be surprised if she's wearing it at your next girls' night out.