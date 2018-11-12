15 Nursing Dresses For Holiday 2018 Parties, That Are Cute, Comfy, & Practical
Tons of breastfeeding moms will probably tell you that nursing and fashion don't really mix. Much of your wardrobe gets banished to the back of your closet, because trying to breastfeed in certain types of tops and dresses just doesn't work. If you're dreading the upcoming holidays because you've just got nothing to wear, don't worry — there are lots of cute breastfeeding dresses for holiday parties that you'll look and feel amazing in.
Breastfeeding is really hard work, mentally and physically. It also affects every mom's body differently. I know moms who've said it made them gain lots of weight (because breastfeeding hunger is no joke), and others who've said it made them lose lots of weight (because it burns tons of calories). You might be a little uncertain about what size you should actually be wearing because of that, but luckily many of these dresses can be worn at different sizes and still feel great.
I've breastfed two babies, but I've never invested in any breastfeeding specific clothing. To me, much of it just *screams* nursing wear, and isn't all that fashionable. But with a little digging, I've found that cute breastfeeding-friendly options really do exist.
Here are 15 dresses that are both pretty and practical to wear this holiday season and beyond, whether you're nursing, pumping, or both.
1Teal-riffic
$68
I'd never know this was a nursing dress if I hadn't read the product description — that discreet panel for nursing really is well hidden.
2Full Length
Hollis Maternity/Nursing Dress
$98
This dress proves you can still go full-length and formal even if you're pregnant or nursing.
3Radiant Red
$42
This long-sleeved dress comes in two different shades of red, so you can strike just the right note at your holiday party.
4.
$39
Dresses made specifically for nursing are great, but button front dresses will work just fine, too. This versatile dress will be worn well beyond the weaning phase.
5Two-Toned Dress
$49
The pop of color at the bottom of this dress makes it as a fun as it is practical.
6Tulip Hem Dress
$43
This simple oxblood colored dress works for any occasion, from holiday parties to a day at the office to running errands. You can really dress it up or down with the right accessories.
7Side Slit Dress
$52
Side slits on this cute and comfy looking dress means your boobs can be accessed at a moment's notice.
8Draped Front Dress
Draped Front Maternity/Nursing Dress
$56
If you're reading this and haven't given birth yet, you 100 percent need to express ship this number that you can rock for the rest of your pregnancy and while you're breastfeeding.
9Embellished Neckline
Maternity Nursing 3D Embellished Midi skater dress
$60
With a pretty embellished neckline like this, you basically don't have to worry about finding jewelry to pair along with it.
10Wrap Dress
$54
If you fall in love with this maternity/nursing dress, you can get it in eight different colors.
11Sweater Dress
$50
This dress manages to look as comfy and practical as it does stylish.
12To The Max
$49
The ties on this maxi can be done two different ways, meaning you can remix the dress and give it a fresh look if you're attending more than one party.
13Super Stripes
$45
If you haven't considered emerald green for your holiday wardrobe, you should. It's just as festive as red, and even more versatile. And accessories, gold especially, really pop against it.
14T-Shirt Dress
$35
This T-shirt dress can easily be dressed up or down, depending on how fancy your holiday party is. Pair it with a cardigan or blazer and some low heels, or keep it causal with a denim jacket and flats.
15Sensational Satin
$40
This satin dress is the perfect shade of wine for your holiday celebrations. If you're not having alcohol this holiday season (not everyone subscribes to pump-and-dump), why not dress like the drink you wish you were drinking.