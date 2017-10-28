15 Pregnancy Announcement Instagram Captions That Will Get You All The Awws

There's nothing more exciting than telling your friends and family that you're expecting — the buzz of their excitement will give you a natural high for days. You're lucky enough to be giving birth in the age of social media, which means you can announce the good news to your entire network with just a few hashtags and clicks. But before you put your announcement out there in cyberspace, you want to make sure you do it right. Because once it's out there, you can't take it back. To spark some inspo, here are some sample pregnancy announcement Instagram captions to study before you unleash your good news.

You can inject a bit of sarcasm or be as clever, cheesy, or sarcastic as you like, but you should find some relief knowing that you and your partner won't have to bother with licking dozens of stamps or making tons of phone calls — though friends and family on your A-list definitely deserve a ring. With the help of social media apps such as Instagram and Facebook, sharing your news is easy and instant.

Queen Bey took the pregnancy announcement game to the next level when she took to Instagram to share the news of the latest additions to the Carter family. Her post announcing her pregnancy with twins received over 6 million likes and nearly 340,000 comments within the first eight hours, according to People. And even if you're not hitting those numbers, your own pregnancy announcement can go viral throughout your network (and their network's network) pretty quickly.

So if you are looking for some inspiration to help you and your partner come up with a creative way to share your excitement, this list has you covered. From the classic to cute to downright hilarious, there are plenty of great ideas out there that will allow you to express your personality.

1 "I'm being promoted to big brother/sister in April 2018." Courtany/Pixabay Show off your son or daughter in a suit and caption the image with this quote. There's nothing cuter than seeing a toddler dressed up in a professional outfit.

2 "Mom and Dad are getting us a human!" Adrianna Calvo/Pexels You'll be sure to melt the hearts of everyone in your network when you post a picture of your pooches.

3 "Every superhero needs a sidekick." Porapak Apichodilok/Pexels Let your older kid be the one to tell the rest of your network that he'll soon have a partner in crime, in a cape and all.

4 "Bun in the oven. Bake at 98.6 degrees until March 2018." Skitterphoto/Pexels Take the classic expression literally by posting a picture of bread.

5 "Pregnancy is the happiest reason ever for feeling like crap." Pixabay/Pexels Anyone who's ever been pregnant can totally relate.

6 "Something's brewing in February 2018." David Bares/Pexels You probably won't be drinking much coffee, so it will be kind of ironic to use coffee in your announcement.

7 "Our family is expanding by two feet." KathrinPie/Pixabay No one, and I mean no one, will be able to resist those tiny little shoes.

8 "I think we're going to need a bigger car." Mike/Pexels Subtle, but your best pals will totally get the hint.

9 "Guess what? Dad's going to have a new training partner this summer!" Markus Spiske/Pexels Avid runners can share their love for the sport with their baby to be, and again, tiny shoes are always a hit.

10 "We're adding a new little pumpkin to our patch in March 2018." Public Domain Pictures/Pexels Fall is the perfect season to use this pumpkin pic.

11 "Eat up! My mommy doesn't want to be the only one with a big tummy!" ngoctrung19902000/Pixabay The sweet treats in this picture look so delicious that your friends may be distracted by them at first, but give them a minute and they'll realize what you actually mean.

12 "I'm being evicted in March 2018 to make room for my little sister." sylviebliss/Pixabay This is a fun way to let your little one announce she's being "kicked out" of the crib.

13 "She's pregnant, and I'm not the father!" cuncon/Pixabay Here's a hilarious and adorable way for same-sex couples to announce their good news.

14 "Do not open until April 2018." markusspiske/Pixabay Don't forget the caption. Otherwise, your friends will think you're inviting them to happy hour.