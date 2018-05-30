One of my absolute favorite things about the arrival of summer is being able to ditch all of those winter layers in favor of lightweight sundresses, especially flowy floral ones. Fortunately, floral print dresses are super on trend this summer. If you're on the hunt for the perfect floral dress to wear all season long, there are some seriously good options out there. We've rounded up these pretty floral dresses under $50 that are just too cute to pass up.

Every summer sees a few big trends emerge, and this summer botanical prints and micro florals will be all the rage, according to Vogue. You can also expect to see a lot of bold blooms this season, like the ones Alexander McQueen and Moschino sent down the runway, explained Hello! And as if that wasn't enough floral to keep track of, you can also plan on seeing plenty of '60s foral prints, "characterized by dramatic colors and large buds," according to PopSugar.

When you take a step back, it kind of sounds like anything with a flower on it will be a fashionable choice this summer. And no matter what style dress you prefer, from wraps to racerbacks, there's a floral frock out there that you'll want to wear asap.