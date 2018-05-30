15 Pretty Floral Dresses Under $50 That'll Put A Spring In Your Step
One of my absolute favorite things about the arrival of summer is being able to ditch all of those winter layers in favor of lightweight sundresses, especially flowy floral ones. Fortunately, floral print dresses are super on trend this summer. If you're on the hunt for the perfect floral dress to wear all season long, there are some seriously good options out there. We've rounded up these pretty floral dresses under $50 that are just too cute to pass up.
Every summer sees a few big trends emerge, and this summer botanical prints and micro florals will be all the rage, according to Vogue. You can also expect to see a lot of bold blooms this season, like the ones Alexander McQueen and Moschino sent down the runway, explained Hello! And as if that wasn't enough floral to keep track of, you can also plan on seeing plenty of '60s foral prints, "characterized by dramatic colors and large buds," according to PopSugar.
When you take a step back, it kind of sounds like anything with a flower on it will be a fashionable choice this summer. And no matter what style dress you prefer, from wraps to racerbacks, there's a floral frock out there that you'll want to wear asap.
For Fans of Racerback Dresses
This shift dress, featuring an elegant tiger lily print, won my heart the second I saw it's racerback and side slit. It's the kind of dress you can wear to any event and feel confident in.Buy Now
For Those Looking to Make a Statement
This is one floral dress that won't be found on a wallflower. It's a statement piece. I love the wrap cut, ruffle trim detail, and of course, the bold flowers.Buy Now
For Those Who Love Black and White
Who says floral dresses have to be loud and colorful? This black and white ruffle dress feels understated and modern.Buy Now
For Those Who Like to Bring the Funk
This Asian-inspired blue dress comes with a high neck, button keyhole back and funky chrysanthemum print. It's the perfect day-to-night dress, especially for those who work in creative fields.Buy Now
For the Vintage Print Lover
If vintage prints are your alley, then this long-sleeved maxi dress is just the thing. I love the ruffly top and belted waist.Buy Now
For Those Who Love a Bit of Whimsy
Whether you're headed to the park or to dinner, this adorable French market dress feels sweet and whimsical.Buy Now
For Those Who Swoon Over a Pleated Skirt
This sweet frock features a scoop neck, pleated skirt, and midi length. It seems like the perfect choice to wear to a garden party or an outdoor wedding.Buy Now
For Those Who Love to Give the Cold Shoulder
This ultra-feminine jersey dress features a cold shoulder cut and banded waist. It's versatile enough to wear to work or the park, to brunch or out for date night.Buy Now
For the Shirt Dress Fan
Shift dresses are so comfortable and easy. This navy one, with a pretty yellow, lilac, white and green floral print, seems like a wardrobe staple.Buy Now
For the Island Girl
Whether you're heading to the islands or just wish you were, this maxi slip dress is oh-so-lovely.Buy Now
For the Maxi Dress Queen
This romantic maxi dress is available in three different colors — ivory, navy and dust pink (featured here), and since it's made from a blend of polyester, spandex, and rayon, it's guaranteed to be comfortable.Buy Now
For Those With Beachy Vibes
Whether you're headed to the beach or a BBQ, this tropical floral print is the perfect summery ensemble. The ruffle trim and spaghetti strap make for a sweet and flirty look.Buy Now
For Those Who Love a Paired Down Look
This chic V-neck, long-sleeved dress comes in both pink floral and black floral, and seems perfectly paired down.Buy Now
For Those Seeking an Empire Waist
Empire waists will always feel like a little slice of the '90s to me. Plus it's one dress cut that's very forgiving when you're dealing with a postpartum bod. Pair this floral empire waist dress (with pockets!) with a pair of chunky booties and you're good to go.Buy Now
For The Girly Girl
This sweet boho dress, featuring a cold shoulder cut and lace details, seems like the perfect thing to slip on for a romantic dinner date.Buy Now