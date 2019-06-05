Romper
Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

15 Princess Charlotte-Inspired Cardigans For Your Own Little Royal

By Kristina Johnson
Princess Charlotte may only be 4 years old, but she's already well on her way to becoming a style icon. One of her go to looks seems to be an adorable dress topped by a cute sweater. The little royal has been snapped in a whole rainbow of colorful cardigans that tie her outfits together, in shades of red, yellow, blue, pink, cream, and more. It's so easy to mimic that style with any one of these sweet cardigans that just scream Princess Charlotte.

Charlotte and her brothers George and Louis have been known to set off style frenzies. The Express noted that clothing worn by the Cambridge siblings inevitably ends up flying off the shelves. Prince George was even named to Tatler's Best Dressed List for 2018, along with mom Kate Middleton and aunt Meghan Markle. With fashion clearly in the genes, I wouldn't be surprised if Charlotte herself lands a spot on the list in future years, too — especially since some of her cute cardigans have been borrowed directly from her big brother's wardrobe, according to Bustle.

These 15 cute cardigans will definitely give your kiddo lots of royal style vibes, whether they're getting ready for a fun play date, dressing for school, or getting glammed up for a fancy party.

1. Cropped Cuteness

Cropped Pointelle Cardigan

$30

$15

Gap Kids

Cropped cardigans are a great option for pairing with a dress, because it lets you show off more of the bodice and skirt. This one from Gap Kids features a lacy looking Pointelle knit.

2. Lovely And Lacy

Lace Bolero Cardigan

$15

ZHUANNIAN

This sweater features a pearl button closure at the neck, and lace detailing on the chest and collar. It comes in short and long sleeved versions, and gets great reviews on Amazon from buyers who love the quality.

3. Casual Cardi

Crew Neck Cardigan

$20

Old Navy

Old Navy's cardigan is 100 percent cotton, and comes in sizes 12-18 months to 5T.

4. Rich Red

Cotton Cardigan

$19

BOSBOOS

This red sweater's knit texture could make it pass for handmade. Reviewers say it's nice and soft, and washes well.

5. Llama Llama

Alpaca Cardigan

$17

Moonnut

Princess Charlotte was once snapped in an adorable cardigan decorated with little sheep. This mustard yellow alpaca sweater may be the next best thing.

6. Super Soft

Knit Cardigan

$16

KIMJUN

Reviewers love that this gorgeous cardigan with braided detailing is super soft. It also comes in mustard, teal, and bright red.

7. Luxury On A Budget

Button Up Cardigan

$16

XIAOHAWANG

People who've purchased this button up cardigan say it seems much more expensive than its $16 price tag. It also comes in a baby pink color.

8. Charmed Cardigan

Knit Cotton Cardigan

$13

H&M

This cotton cardigan has a hidden heart charm sewn into the side that reviewers say their kiddos love. It comes in nine different colors so you can match it with any outfit.

9. Ruffled Up

Ruffle Hem Cardigan

$44

$30

Janie and Jack

The ruffled hem on the bottom of this cardigan gives it an extra touch of style and cuteness.

10. Bargain Basic

Cable Knit Cardigan

$11

Cat & Jack

Target's Cat & Jack line offers this solid navy cardigan that pairs perfectly with school uniforms. At just $11, it's worth stocking up.

11. Glittery Glam

Shimmer Cardigan

$30

Ruby & Bloom

This white cardigan sparkles all over, making it perfect for layering with a dressy outfit for more formal occasions.

12. Hand Made

Hand Knit Cardigan

$61

CutiePatootieKnitsUS

This hand knit cardigan can be customized in several different colors and fabrics, from organic cotton to merino wool.

13. Leaf Motif

Boho Sweater

$64

EvaLukaCollection

Another handmade option, this cardigan features a unique leaf design along the front. You can pick from more than 60 different colors of yarn.

14. Hidden Hearts

Lightweight Pointelle Cardigan

$34

Mini Boden

This brightly colored cardigan features a sweet Pointelle heart pattern. It's light weight makes it perfect for cool summer nights or throwing on when your kiddo's feeling chilly in an air-conditioned space.

15. Sweet Splurge

Cashmere Cardigan

$269

Brora USA

You just know that a little princess like Charlotte has got an incredibly soft cashmere sweater or two in her wardrobe. They're super expensive, but it doesn't get much more luxurious. Brora's comes in five different colors and is available in sizes 1-2 through 11-12.