Princess Charlotte may only be 4 years old, but she's already well on her way to becoming a style icon. One of her go to looks seems to be an adorable dress topped by a cute sweater. The little royal has been snapped in a whole rainbow of colorful cardigans that tie her outfits together, in shades of red, yellow, blue, pink, cream, and more. It's so easy to mimic that style with any one of these sweet cardigans that just scream Princess Charlotte.

Charlotte and her brothers George and Louis have been known to set off style frenzies. The Express noted that clothing worn by the Cambridge siblings inevitably ends up flying off the shelves. Prince George was even named to Tatler's Best Dressed List for 2018, along with mom Kate Middleton and aunt Meghan Markle. With fashion clearly in the genes, I wouldn't be surprised if Charlotte herself lands a spot on the list in future years, too — especially since some of her cute cardigans have been borrowed directly from her big brother's wardrobe, according to Bustle.

These 15 cute cardigans will definitely give your kiddo lots of royal style vibes, whether they're getting ready for a fun play date, dressing for school, or getting glammed up for a fancy party.