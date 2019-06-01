Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is a mother of three and patron of multiple charitable organizations. At the same time, it's a universal truth that despite her bustling schedule, this working mom is as perfectly put together as it comes. While a residence in Kensington Palace may not be in the cards for the rest of us, Kate Middleton's flawless royal style is totally attainable — you just have to know where to look.

Kate shops many of the brands I do — with dramatically different results. She's a global style icon, and I'm... not. So what makes Kate, Kate? Sasha Wilkins, former style editor of WSJ magazine and fashion expert behind Liberty London Girl says the biggest takeaway is that she is always dressed appropriately, no matter the occasion. Also, "...she is most comfortable when she’s wearing casual clothes: The Penelope Chilvers knee high boots that she’s had since before her marriage with skinny, skinny jeans tucked into the boots, cashmere sweaters a good leather belt." Plus she's not a one-and-done kind of gal. "She rewears outfits she's bought years ago." Wilkins points out.

Point taken: Wear what makes you feel good, and put it on repeat. Wilkins also advises not to worry about the "style icon" part of Kate's resumé — she's not a fashionista and isn't meant to be.

"I think that was clear above everything is that it was very important to Catherine that she wasn’t going to be known for her wardrobe, but there was more to her than being a fashion plate," Wilkins says.

Having aspirations that extend beyond being a self-appointed brand ambassador is style advice we can all put into practice — but I'm still here for the shopping. Let's get onto it.