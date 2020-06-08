June is Pride Month, and regardless of what your family looks like, it's an amazing time to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community while teaching kiddos the importance of diversity and tolerance. And just because most Pride parades and events are cancelled this year doesn't mean your little one can't put on one of these 15 rainbow outfits and accessories to celebrate Pride in style.

You'll be seeing a lot of rainbows in June, and the LGBTQ pride flag was invented in 1978 by Gilbert Baker, a gay rights activist, per Insider. He created the first flag for the Gay Freedom Pride Parade in San Francisco, at the request of Harvey Milk, an openly gay city politician who was later assassinated. The original flag had eight colors, but it's since dropped to six (pink dye is really expensive, it turns out). Most commonly, the flag has horizontal stripes of red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and violet, though most rainbows will be recognized as a Pride symbol.

Whether you read one of these books about Pride with your kiddos, (per Scary Mommy) make rainbow crafts the whole family will love, or dress up in one of these rainbow outfits and accessories, there are so many meaningful ways for your whole family to celebrate Pride, because love is love, and that's something to embrace every month.

1. A Pride Headband Icon-Applique Glitter Headband For Girls Old Navy | $6 $5 see on old nay You can't go wrong with a glittery rainbow headband that brings a touch of pride to any outfit. This is something your kiddo actually can wear every day for a month, which is good because they're going to.

2. A Rainbow Ice Cream Tee Equality Ice Cream Pride Flag Toddler Kids T-Shirt Etsy | $16 Available In Sizes 2T-5/6 see on etsy This t-shirt delivers summery vibes while also giving a strong, important message: choose equality. Your kiddo will love the bright colors, you'll love that it brings up an opportunity to have an important conversation.

3. Pride Vans Vans Kids Classic Slip-On Zappos | $45 Available In Sizes 3.5-7 see on zappos Your little one will be the coolest kid on the block with these Vans rainbow slip-ons. Their Pride will go with them every step of the way, and you can find more Pride accessories for the whole family on the Vans website.

3. A Shirt With A Message Pride Gender Inclusive Kids' Be You Graphic T-Shirt Target | $10 Available In Sizes S-XL see on target This kids' t-shirt shirt features a rainbow bullseye with the reminder to "be you" in the center. I like that this one encourages individuality and that it can be picked up on your next Target run.

4. Rainbow Socks Kids Rainbow Tube Socks 3-Pack Gap | $15 $9 Available In Sizes S-L see on gap There's no such thing as too many socks, especially when they're rainbow-colored. This trio is on sale, which makes each pair less than your average ice cream cone, so scoop them up while you can.

5. A Rainbow Purse Bari Lynn Rainbow Bag Maisonette | $40 see on maisonette see on maisonette Does this come in adult sizes? A sparkly rainbow bag nudges any ordinary outfit toward the fabulous. And, it's the perfect size for holding essentials so you (err... your kiddo) can be hands-free for the celebration.

6. A Character Shirt Star Wars Darth Vader Rainbow Darkside Pride Graphic T-Shirt Amazon | $23 Available In Kids' Sizes 2-10 see on amazon Darth Vader meets Pride? Yes, please. This character-inspired shirt is a great way to convince any littles who are wary of wearing brights and rainbows. It's available in men's, women's, and youth sizes if you have a house full of Star Wars fans.

7. Rainbow Earrings Color Infusion Rainbow Stud Earrings Alex & Ani | $24 see on alex and ani A Pride accessory that will still fit your little next year. These rainbow earrings make a subtle statement, and the posts are made of sterling silver so they won't irritate sensitive ears.

8. A Fuzzy Sandal "Rainbow Fluff Yeah" Sandals Ugg | $75 Available In Kids' Sizes 13 to 6 see on ugg Sometimes you need to have a sandal that doubles as a slipper. These statement shoes are made of cozy rainbow sheepskin, and the elastic back will help them stay put on little feet.

9. A Classic Tee With A Twist Rainbow Pocket Jersey Tee Carter's | $12 $5 Available In Sizes 2T-5T see on carter's This shirt has the classic look of a pocket tee with the added fun of a rainbow. And best of all, it's on sale for $5 so you can even size up and have a shirt ready to go for next June, too.

10. A Onesie Pennsylvania LGBT Gay Pride Rainbow One Piece Walmart | $15 Available In Sizes 0-3M to 18M see on walmart You're never too young to show Pride. This sweet onesie has a rainbow in the shape of Pennsylvania, but there are other states in stock at Walmart (if they sell out there, try Etsy).

11. A Pair Of Wings Rainbow Feather Wings Claire's | $20 $15 see on Claire's Turns out that the spot to get ears pierced in the '90s is also a haven for Pride accessories. Kiddos and adults alike will love these rainbow wings that make a fun and feathery statement.

12. National Park Pride Parks Project Yellowstone Rainbow T-Shirt REI | $24 Available In Sizes S-XL see on REI If you're passionate about LGBTQ rights and restoring our national parks, then this soft tee is your move. For every tee sold, one foot of trail is restored in Yellowstone National Park.

13. A Grounding Bracelet Pride Lokai Bracelet Lokai | $18 Available In Sizes S-XL see on lokai This brightly beaded bracelet is actually sized for adults, so make sure to size down (or have your kiddo wear it as an anklet). The white bead at the top is "infused with water from Mt. Everest and the black bead contains mud from the Dead Sea, the highest and lowest points on earth," per the Lokai website. And best of all, $1 from every purchase goes to support LGBTQ+ charities.

14. A Pride Face Mask RockAndWolle Rainbow Face Mask Etsy | $17 Available In Sizes Toddler - Men's XL see on etsy It's a strange time when face masks are a form of self-expression but here we are. These rainbow masks will show your Pride wherever you go while adhering to safety guidelines, and they come in sizes for the whole family.