The big royal wedding day is almost here and while Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking care of the details of their wedding on their end, it's time to make plans for your own royal wedding watch party. With any good party, it's all about the food, and just as important are the drinks, so get ready to prep your menu. There are so many different food and drinks to serve at your royal wedding watch party that will be perfectly on-theme.

Since the wedding coverage starts at 4 a.m. on the east coast of the United States and 1 a.m. on the west, you may be better off serving breakfast and brunch foods. The nice thing about that is that they are generally easy to make and much of it can be cooked ahead of time and served buffet-style. That way you can enjoy your guests and focus on the viewing. And what would a wedding celebration be without cocktails? There are so many different ways you can go on that, from champagne-based cocktails to fruity hard-smoothies. Of course you could also omit the alcohol from any of these suggestions.

It's probably too late to order custom-made Harry & Meghan M&Ms but you can find some nice British Cadbury chocolates or some Nestle Aero bars to munch on for dessert.

However you decide to celebrate, raise a glass and toast the new royal couple. With Prince William already married and his kids so young, this may be the last royal wedding for a while.

1 Bellinis Giphy Champagne is the drink of celebration, and at breakfast (or pre-dawn) it's more palatable than a mixed drink. Mimosas are fine, but toasting with Bellinis is even better. Chef Jamie Oliver makes his Bellinis with a homemade peach puree, but you can buy the peach puree or use a peach juice and it's just as good.

2 Bacon Eggs and Crumpet Melt Giphy Just saying "crumpet" feels very British. Take this recipe for three cheese crumpets from the UK's Olive Magazine, and top it with a poached egg and some bacon for all the yummies.

3 Scones Giphy Scones are typically a tea-time treat, but why not throw them into your celebration? Whip up some cream, cut up a few strawberries and you are good to go. Here's a recipe from Curious Cuisiniere for buttery British scones.

4 Bloody Mary Giphy This common brunch drink, which combines tomato juice with vodka, Tabasco sauce, and Worcestershire sauce, is thought to have royal origins. Some speculate that it is named after Mary Tudor, Mary I (former Queen of England), who was "known for her bloody reign against Protestants," according to Esquire.

5 Pimm's Cocktail Giphy Pimms is a quintessential Brisih liqueur, and a Pimms cocktail will add color and taste to your party. Serve it simply with some club soda and a wedge of cantaloupe or another easy garnish, like ginger, lemon or even cucumber.

6 Kippers On Toast Giphy After "crumpet," "kippers" might be the next best British breakfast word. Kippers is a whole herring that is split and then grilled, smoked, or pickled. British chef, Will Holland, puts his grilled kippers onto toast, topping it with brown butter and parsley.

7 French Toast Bacon Butties Giphy The BBC has a Good Food blog and in this recipe, they combine the sweet yumminess of French toast with the savory saltiness of back bacon (hence the "butties").

8 Marmite Eggs Benedict With Waffles Giphy Marmite, a yeast extract popular in Great Britain, will give your Eggs Benedict a perfect British twist. The BBC Good Food blog has an easy-to-make recipe for it. Nervous about how your guests will like the marmite? Put the marmite Hollandaise sauce on the side.

9 Tea Giphy Besides being the quintessential British drink, you may just need the caffeine to keep you awake as you watch.

10 Full English Breakfast lily_rocha/Fotolia Throw together a buffet of foods that make up a full English breakfast. Most of it can be made ahead, like mushroom, sausage, bacon, and beans. Then just toast a little bread, fry up some eggs and tomatoes, and you are good to go.

11 Smoothie Bar Giphy Not necessarily British, but always healthy, you can put out bowls of fruit and have your guests make their own combinations. Keep some vodka nearby for those who want to spike it.

12 Chia Seed Pudding Giphy Before Meghan was engaged, she was on Instagram and would posts photos of the foods she was into. One of her faves was chia seed pudding, according to Refinery29. Because she had to take her Instagram down, the recipe is no longer there, but you can use this one from Wellness Mama to serve your guests.

14 English Tea Cakes Giphy These simple, sweet cakes are easy to bake and can be even better two days later, so they're a great make-ahead. Martha Stewart has a berry and lemon tea cake recipe that stores really well.