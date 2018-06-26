You just welcomed your little pride and joy into the world, and your life as a new mom is everything you dreamed it would be; except there is one thing missing. Can you guess what it is? Sex. It may not be more than a few weeks before you want to get down and dirty with your partner, but remember when your doctor told you you can't have sex for six weeks? Luckily there are plenty of sex alternatives after giving birth that you and your S.O. can participate in.

Get ready to be brought back to your good old college days. A time when foreplay and cuddling were your signature moves. It may even be a good time to get into couples yoga. Yes, it is a thing, and it is hot. Just because you are missing out on the intimacy of sex doesn't mean you and your partner can't be intimate with one another in other ways. There are so many things you can do that will make the six weeks fly by. Who knows, by the end of it you may not even want to have sex. Just kidding, we all know you will totally want to do it eventually.

In the meantime, don't get your hopes up. There are so many alternatives you and your lover can do to satisfy everyone's needs.

1 Go To Couples Yoga Giphy Yoga is not only a great workout, making you more flexible, but a great way to center your mind and body. Wow, this sounds a lot like sex. Participating in couples yoga can do both these things, and your body probably could use a good stretch.

2 Cuddle I am the first to admit that sometimes I like cuddling more than sex. Snuggling makes you feel more intimate with your partner, and it should, because it releases oxytocin, aka the love hormone. So, if sex is a thing that is not happening, cuddle together. It will give you two lovebirds a different kind of closeness.

3 Embrace Foreplay According to Psychology Today, foreplay can help promote sexual intimacy. It will help you bond and create a connection between you and your partner.

4 Give Each Other Massages Giphy After a long day, or even the start of foreplay, this is many couples' go-to move. I mean, who doesn't love a good massage? Not only does it feel good and relieve stress, but according to Healthline, some acupressure points can turn you on, taking your back rub to the next level.

5 Make Out When sex is off the table, why not be brought back to a simpler time? Remember when you and your hubby first started dating? A hot make-out session will not only be nostalgic, it also releases oxytocin, that love hormone that our bodies crave.

6 Play With Nipples Although your nipples may be getting a lot of attention these days, they could use some play. According to Science of Relationships, women can orgasm from nipple stimulation, and since your lady parts are off limits, this might be a fun alternative. Note, there may be some leaking involved if you're breastfeeding.

7 Bathe Together Giphy Ok honestly, bathing together is never as sexy as it seems — expect a lot of crowding and laughs. But that doesn't mean you can't have a good time. It's a moment where you can relax with your partner and enjoy the closeness.

8 Watch A Sexy Movie They didn't make Fifty Shades Of Grey for nothing. Movies like this only exist to turn us on. They are so hot that by the end you and your partner will both be aroused.

9 Take A Nap Together Sometimes all a person needs is some physical closeness, so why not take a nap. And since you're new parents, you probably really need it. According to The Wall Street Journal, couples benefits from sleeping in the same bed. Sleeping next to one another increases oxytocin and lowers levels of stress, and since you just had a baby, we know you could use less stress.

10 Play Twister Giphy After the pasted few months, you deserve a fun, flirtatious game. Not only will it get your body moving in a new position, it will tease your partner in so many ways. Might want to save some of these positions for later — like six weeks later.

11 Sext According to Psychology Today, sexting can benefit your relationship. The main reason is it allows couples to maintain a level of sexual closeness while being at a physical distance. Since you and your hubby can't participate in certain acts, sexting is a great way to turn you both on.

12 Role Play When you can't have sex, role-playing is a fun alternative. Spice things up and create a whole new storyline for you and your hubby. By the end of the six weeks, you and your "new" partner will be ready to hit the sack.

13 Play With Each Other's Hair Giphy Dr. Sara Williams, a clinical psychologist, spoke with Sheknows and confirmed that playing with someone's hair will not only reduce stress but lift their well-being and mood. As humans, we are wired to release oxytocin with physical touch. So hair play is the perfect way to release those feel-good chemicals.

14 Write Letters Want to get sexy? Write each other a love letter (don't confuse this with sexting). Instead of communicating through texts, leave each other little hand-written notes around the house. It will make you feel like you are the lead in a Nicholas Sparks movie.