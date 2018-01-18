15 Signs For Kids To Carry At The 2018 Women's March — Let Their Tiny Voices Roar

The Women's March in 2017 was one of the most therapeutic things I participated in the entire year. I brought my daughter, and we cheered and yelled and smiled at how clever the signs people carried were, including those carried by little ones. I vowed that this year for the Women's March, I would come better prepared with a sign for myself and one for my daughter (and I would bring my husband and son!). But choosing just the right words to display can be overwhelming, which is why I've done a little research and put together this list of signs for kids to carry at the women's march, so we can all be march-ready this time, too.

While the theme of this year's marches will be less about general frustration with the results of the presidential election, and more focused on voting, it doesn't make these messages any less relevant. This year, the Women's March is a Power to the Polls kickoff event, designed to encourage voter registration and support women candidates. While last year, the main women's march took place in Washington, D.C., this year the headline event will be in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 21st. But of course there will be sister marches across the country, and you can find your local anniversary march to participate in here.

Once you choose a march to attend, grab some poster board and markers and whip out a few of these awesome signs.

1 "I love naps but I stay woke" Have you seen a cuter sign on a cuter little fella? Staying woke, as they say, is hugely important in this political climate. It also takes quite a lot of energy, so we all might benefit from a nap or two!

2 "We will not be silenced" This year especially, women are reminding the world that we won't be silenced, which makes for a very good sign to carry at the Women's March.

3 "We are the future" Another simple sign to make for or with your kid for the Women's March is "We Are The Future" are appropriate words for a child to carry because they are, and hopefully it reminds adults that how they vote will impact children for years to come.

4 "Choose people who lift you up." — Michelle Obama Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For a Women's March sign, there's a handful of all star ladies that are appropriate to quote, including Michelle Obama. Choosing people who lifts everyone up is great advice for those who are getting out to vote.

5 "Every election is determined by the people who show up." Larry J. Sabato Since this march focuses on voter registration, this quote from political analyst Larry J. Sabato from his book, Pendulum Swing, makes a good sign choice because it emphasizes the need for everyone who can vote to show up and make their voice heard.

6 "Girls just wanna have fun... damental human rights" A fan favorite from the last Women's March, this one will surely be reused this year because one of the ways we can contribute to ensure everyone has fundamental human rights is by voting — and voting for women candidates!

7 "Girl power" Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images If you're just entering sign territory for the first time, stick with a simple "Girl Power" and have your kids help decorate it with flowers or flags space ships or whatever they so choose.

8 "Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about the things that matter." — Martin Luther King, Jr. Having just celebrated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., his words are fresh in our collective memory. This classic quote is perfect for the Women's March this year, designed to encourage everyone to vote and change the things that matter.

9 "When they go low, we go high." — Michelle Obama "When they go low, we go high." When Michelle Obama revealed that this is the motto she and her daughters share, it moved parents and kids alike. It's a wonderful reminder to always take the high road especially when confronted by bullies, and a super slogan for a sign for a little one.

10 "Boys will be good humans" There will be another march, called the Impeachment March, on January 27th in Washington, D.C., that focuses on the #MeToo movement and protests against the Trump administration. If your son is joining you for either event, this is a wonderful reminder that we're not going to stand for locker room talk or behavior from all boys, young and old.

11 "I vote In 7 years" If you have a child who is going to be eligible to vote by the next presidential election (or even one after), let her shout it from the rooftops with this sign. It's a great reminder that we're raising up new voters all the time, and they need to be encouraged to use that power.

12 "You can't fix stupid, but you can sure vote it out." — John N. Kennedy Louisiana Senator John N. Kennedy pointed out that the best way to get incompetence out of office is with the power of your vote. If you aren't happy with the politicians we have in office, get out and vote.

13 "Don't boo... Vote." — Barack Obama Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images This is a simple one to whip onto a sign for even the smallest of marchers to carry. Don't boo, don't complain, don't throw insults, use your right to vote to make a difference.

14 "Lincoln said women should vote" While the debate is ongoing as to whether Lincoln was a feminist, a common sign during the women's voting rights movement was "Lincoln said women should vote." And if you're really into this sign, you could even order yourself a pair of leggings with the same original slogan!