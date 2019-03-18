The newest generation of skincare contains ingredients derived from the cannabis plant, and customers can't seem to snap up these goodies fast enough. As it turns out, the skincare products with CBD or cannabis sativa seed oil are soothing, hydrating, and great-smelling additions to many people's routines. Plus, there's something fun about using ingredients from a plant with such a storied, notorious history.

Before getting to the products, though, it's helpful to understand a little more about the common ways the cannabis plant is used in skincare. First, cannabidiol (CBD) is a natural compound found in the cannabis plant, and it is safe, nonaddictive, and potentially therapeutic, according to Project CBD. Unlike tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD does not produce a stoned or high feeling, as further explained by Project CBD. This is in part why products containing CBD are legal even in parts of the United States where the sale of pot itself is still illegal. In other words, these facial oils, creams, and balms aren't going to get you high.

However, the appearance of cannabis in your favorite lotions and oils isn't just a trendy gimmick. In fact, there is some evidence that products with CBD may provide positive benefits in skincare. "It’s got anti-inflammation properties, vitamins A, D, and E, and essential fatty acids. The public is starting to view it the way we do, more like a vitamin," said Claudia Mata, cofounder of infused skincare line Vertly, in Allure. Although more research into its full effects is still needed, products containing CBD oil may help control oil production and even treat skin blemishes, according to Journal of Clinical Investigation. For now, you're welcome to try out these products for yourself and see whether they have a place in your skincare routine.

Lastly, these products are often praised for their relaxing scents. Of the ones listed below, I have tried the Origins face mask recently, and the scent was super pleasant, earthy and fresh. Honestly, I'd like to try the rest out if they smell half as nice. Read on to see whether these cannabis-derived skincare products pique your interest, too.

4 High Beauty High Five Cannabis Seed Facial Moisturizer High Five Cannabis Seed Facial Moisturizer $40 High Beauty This concentrated moisturizer, made with a high level of cannabis sativa seed oil, is fast-absorbing and hydrating. It's one of the first products from High Five, a new skincare brand with a focus on its the benefits of cannabis sativa. See On Sephora

5 Cannuka CBD Calming Eye Balm Cannuka $45 Online Only Minis Collection This set contains a CBD Healing Balm, CBD Nourishing Body Cream, and a full size CBD Hydrating Lip Balm. These products combine the benefits of CBD and Manuka honey. See On Ulta

7 The CBD Skincare Co. CBD Infused Exfoliating Cleanser CBD Infused Exfoliating Cleanser $28 The CBD Skincare Co. This CBD exfoliating cleanser contains natural alpha and beta hydroxy acids. It also sloughs off dead skin with jojoba beads. See On CBD skincare company

9 Josie Maran ARAN Skin Dope Argan Oil + CBD SKIN DOPE Argan Oil + 100 mg CBD non-psychoactive $78 Josie Maran By combining nourishing Argan oil with soothing CBD extract, this skin oil is designed to provide intense relief to sensitive skin. See On Sephora

10 Kush Queen Relieve CBD Bath Bomb Relieve CBD Bath Bomb $13 Kush Queen With a blend of essential oils and CBD isolate, this bath bomb is designed to make your soak in the tub extra-relaxing. For best results, let the bath bomb do its thing for at least 30 minutes. See On Kush Queen

11 Kush Queen Soaked 150mg CBD Shower Gel Soaked 150mg CBD Shower Gel $40 Kush Queen This transdermal shower gel makes it easy to incorporate CBD use into your daily routine. It may help make your shower time more relaxing than ever, and the gel also has a pleasant citrus scent. See On Kush Queen

13 Melior Botanicals CBD Enhanced Cuticle Oil CBD Enhanced Cuticle Oil $42 Melior Botanicals Even your nails can get in on the trend. This CBD cuticle oil is designed to help soothe dry, cracked nails. See On Melior Botanicals

14 Pure CBD Eye Cream Pure CBD Eye Serum $33 Pure CBD Vapors This lightweight eye serum was designed to help reduce the appearance of puffiness around the eyes. See On Pure CBD Vapors