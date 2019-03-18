15 Skincare Products With CBD Oil That'll Make Your Skin Chill Out
The newest generation of skincare contains ingredients derived from the cannabis plant, and customers can't seem to snap up these goodies fast enough. As it turns out, the skincare products with CBD or cannabis sativa seed oil are soothing, hydrating, and great-smelling additions to many people's routines. Plus, there's something fun about using ingredients from a plant with such a storied, notorious history.
Before getting to the products, though, it's helpful to understand a little more about the common ways the cannabis plant is used in skincare. First, cannabidiol (CBD) is a natural compound found in the cannabis plant, and it is safe, nonaddictive, and potentially therapeutic, according to Project CBD. Unlike tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD does not produce a stoned or high feeling, as further explained by Project CBD. This is in part why products containing CBD are legal even in parts of the United States where the sale of pot itself is still illegal. In other words, these facial oils, creams, and balms aren't going to get you high.
However, the appearance of cannabis in your favorite lotions and oils isn't just a trendy gimmick. In fact, there is some evidence that products with CBD may provide positive benefits in skincare. "It’s got anti-inflammation properties, vitamins A, D, and E, and essential fatty acids. The public is starting to view it the way we do, more like a vitamin," said Claudia Mata, cofounder of infused skincare line Vertly, in Allure. Although more research into its full effects is still needed, products containing CBD oil may help control oil production and even treat skin blemishes, according to Journal of Clinical Investigation. For now, you're welcome to try out these products for yourself and see whether they have a place in your skincare routine.
Lastly, these products are often praised for their relaxing scents. Of the ones listed below, I have tried the Origins face mask recently, and the scent was super pleasant, earthy and fresh. Honestly, I'd like to try the rest out if they smell half as nice. Read on to see whether these cannabis-derived skincare products pique your interest, too.