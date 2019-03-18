Romper
15 Skincare Products With CBD Oil That'll Make Your Skin Chill Out

The newest generation of skincare contains ingredients derived from the cannabis plant, and customers can't seem to snap up these goodies fast enough. As it turns out, the skincare products with CBD or cannabis sativa seed oil are soothing, hydrating, and great-smelling additions to many people's routines. Plus, there's something fun about using ingredients from a plant with such a storied, notorious history.

Before getting to the products, though, it's helpful to understand a little more about the common ways the cannabis plant is used in skincare. First, cannabidiol (CBD) is a natural compound found in the cannabis plant, and it is safe, nonaddictive, and potentially therapeutic, according to Project CBD. Unlike tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD does not produce a stoned or high feeling, as further explained by Project CBD. This is in part why products containing CBD are legal even in parts of the United States where the sale of pot itself is still illegal. In other words, these facial oils, creams, and balms aren't going to get you high.

However, the appearance of cannabis in your favorite lotions and oils isn't just a trendy gimmick. In fact, there is some evidence that products with CBD may provide positive benefits in skincare. "It’s got anti-inflammation properties, vitamins A, D, and E, and essential fatty acids. The public is starting to view it the way we do, more like a vitamin," said Claudia Mata, cofounder of infused skincare line Vertly, in Allure. Although more research into its full effects is still needed, products containing CBD oil may help control oil production and even treat skin blemishes, according to Journal of Clinical Investigation. For now, you're welcome to try out these products for yourself and see whether they have a place in your skincare routine.

Lastly, these products are often praised for their relaxing scents. Of the ones listed below, I have tried the Origins face mask recently, and the scent was super pleasant, earthy and fresh. Honestly, I'd like to try the rest out if they smell half as nice. Read on to see whether these cannabis-derived skincare products pique your interest, too.

1Kiehl’s Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Herbal Concentrate

Kiehl's Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Herbal Concentrate

$49

Kiehl's

This facial oil is designed to soothe redness and help provide relief for skin. The included cannabis sativa seed oil is made from cold-pressed hemp seeds.

2Herbivore Emerald CBD Oil

EMERALD CBD + Adaptogens Deep Moisture Glow Oil

$58

Herbivore

This skin oil helps relieve redness and irritation. CBD's antioxidant components, including vitamins, A, D, and E, help hydrate and soothe skin. It contains less than 0.3% THC.

3Origins Face Mask with Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil

Hello, Calm Relaxing & Hydrating Face Mask with Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil

$28

Origins

This hydrating mask, infused with natural cannabis sativa seed oil, is made to calm and soothe skin. It's a lush face mask with a lovely scent that's designed to relax all your senses.

4High Beauty High Five Cannabis Seed Facial Moisturizer

High Five Cannabis Seed Facial Moisturizer

$40

High Beauty

This concentrated moisturizer, made with a high level of cannabis sativa seed oil, is fast-absorbing and hydrating. It's one of the first products from High Five, a new skincare brand with a focus on its the benefits of cannabis sativa.

5Cannuka CBD Calming Eye Balm

Cannuka

$45

Online Only Minis Collection

This set contains a CBD Healing Balm, CBD Nourishing Body Cream, and a full size CBD Hydrating Lip Balm. These products combine the benefits of CBD and Manuka honey.

6Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer

Hydro Grip Primer

$30

Milk Makeup

This hydrating makeup primer is formulated with hemp-derived cannabis seed extract, as well as blue agave extract. It's designed to hold makeup all day without drying your skin.

7The CBD Skincare Co. CBD Infused Exfoliating Cleanser

CBD Infused Exfoliating Cleanser

$28

The CBD Skincare Co.

This CBD exfoliating cleanser contains natural alpha and beta hydroxy acids. It also sloughs off dead skin with jojoba beads.

8Lord Jones High CBD Formula Body Lotion

High CBD Formula Body Lotion

$60

Lord Jones

This extra-strong CBD-infused moisturizing lotion is designed to soothe post-workout soreness, menstrual pain, and even achy feet. It may help relieve a variety of skin and body concerns.

9Josie Maran ARAN Skin Dope Argan Oil + CBD

SKIN DOPE Argan Oil + 100 mg CBD non-psychoactive

$78

Josie Maran

By combining nourishing Argan oil with soothing CBD extract, this skin oil is designed to provide intense relief to sensitive skin.

10Kush Queen Relieve CBD Bath Bomb

Relieve CBD Bath Bomb

$13

Kush Queen

With a blend of essential oils and CBD isolate, this bath bomb is designed to make your soak in the tub extra-relaxing. For best results, let the bath bomb do its thing for at least 30 minutes.

11Kush Queen Soaked 150mg CBD Shower Gel

Soaked 150mg CBD Shower Gel

$40

Kush Queen

This transdermal shower gel makes it easy to incorporate CBD use into your daily routine. It may help make your shower time more relaxing than ever, and the gel also has a pleasant citrus scent.

12Vertly Hemp CBD Infused Lip Balm

Hemp CBD Infused Lip Balm

$22

Vertly

Available in mint, rose, and cocoa scents, this balm contains hemp-derived cannabinoid extract (CBD), which can act as a super soothing skincare ingredient.

13Melior Botanicals CBD Enhanced Cuticle Oil

CBD Enhanced Cuticle Oil

$42

Melior Botanicals

Even your nails can get in on the trend. This CBD cuticle oil is designed to help soothe dry, cracked nails.

14Pure CBD Eye Cream

Pure CBD Eye Serum

$33

Pure CBD Vapors

This lightweight eye serum was designed to help reduce the appearance of puffiness around the eyes.

15Myaderm CBD Foot Cream

CBD Foot Cream

$25

Myaderm

Give your feet some relief. This CBD foot cream is designed to moisturize and cool tired, achy feet.