It's never been a secret that teachers have really hard jobs, but now that just about everyone is homeschooling, it's even more obvious. By now, you're probably at the point where you want to skywrite your love for your child's teacher, but some sweet Instagram captions for Teacher Appreciation Week will suffice. There's no need for a grand gesture, just a little recognition.

Over the course of your child's education, they will be taught by teachers with a variety of teaching styles, strengths and weaknesses, and personalities. Some might (will) clash with you or your kid, others will be your child's absolute favorite, and there will be handful that you adore. No matter what, every teacher has something great that makes them stand out. If nothing else, they spend their career educating classrooms of 20+ kids who are full of energy or attitude, or both.

Teacher Appreciation Week is about so much more than gifts, cards, and flowers. It's about students and parents taking the time to acknowledge how hard teachers work and how much they do both in and outside of the classroom. Not to mention, it boosts morale and there has never been a school year when teachers have needed their spirits lifted more than during a pandemic. So, in an effort to comply with social distancing, consider thanking them on Instagram with one of these sweet captions of gratitude.

1. The Inspirational Teacher skynesher/E+/Getty Images "Thank you for inspiring your students to do their very best, no matter what that looks like for them."

2. The One Who Does Things Differently "My child wouldn't be where they are if it weren't for your creative teaching methods and determination to reach every student."

3. The Funny One "It seems like every day my child would come home and share a funny story about you. It's not every teacher who can make their students laugh day after day."

4. The Cheerleader "We can't express our gratitude enough for this teacher who always remembers to celebrate the little victories, not just the big ones."

5. The One With Passion "You can always tell whether or not a teacher is passionate about their job and their role in society. Thank you so much for being one of them."

6. The One Who Goes Above & Beyond "There aren't enough words to express how grateful we are for the countless things you do for your students inside and outside the classroom."

7. The 1st-Year Teacher "Being a rookie teacher isn't easy, and it's even harder during a pandemic. Thank you for continuing to show up, you're doing an amazing job."

8. The One Who Treats Students With Respect "You stand out as a teacher because you never default to relying on your position of authority to lead your students. Your students show you love and respect because you do the same for them. You are truly one of a kind."

9. The One With High Expectations "We are so grateful our child has a teacher who challenges their students to reach their potential and is willing to do what it takes to help them get there."

10. The Teacher Who Puts Up With You "Not only are you patient with your students, but you're also always patient with me no matter how many e-mails I send in a day. Thank you for always supporting my kid (and me)."

11. The Mama-Bear FangXiaNuo/E+/Getty Images "I'm so grateful for how much you love my child. It simultaneously breaks my heart and fills me with joy when my child runs into your classroom without so much as a hug goodbye."

12. The "Fun One" "There are so many reasons I'm thankful that you are my child's teacher, but mostly because you go out of your way to learn about the things your students are interested in so that you can connect with them."

13. The Veteran Teacher "After all these years of teaching, you still show up and greet your students with a smile and excitement for the day ahead. You're the best."

14. The Hands-Off Teacher "Thank you for teaching my child that failing is an important part of the learning and mastering process, and for allowing them a safe place to fail and try again."