Shopping for wedding dresses is hard work. Anyone who's watched a single episode of Diva Brides or Say Yes To The Dress can tell you that it's a process, even if they've never bought one themselves. If you're expecting a little one sometime after you say "I do," accommodating that baby bump adds another layer of challenge to an already arduous task. Thankfully, as opinions have evolved, so have options, and there's an abundance of wedding dresses that look amazing on pregnant women and will make you feel like the goddess you are.
There are a ton of maternity wedding dresses available, and sticking to pregnancy-specific gowns is a good way to make sure everything fits well, but don't sleep on traditional wedding dresses that can be easily modified with some creative tailoring. True, if you had your heart set on a slinky beaded number, you might not be able to get exactly what you want, but there's likely something your dress shop can work with to fit your changing body. I've also found that there are a surprising number of dresses not originally designed as bridal couture that manage the task beautifully when paired with the right accessories. Veils, tiaras, and necklaces will always fit.
1. Classic Romance
3/4 Sleeve Crepe Sheath Maternity Wedding Dress
$399
David's Bridal
This maternity bridal gown from David's bridal is a stunner. It's a delicate ivory color, which is so much softer than stark white, and the lace sleeve detail is intricate without being fussy. The empire waist flows just right, and the dress has enough stretch to be comfortable.
2. It. Has. Pockets.
3. Subtle, But So Lovely
4. Maximum Glam
Beaded Chiffon Maternity Wedding Dress
$499
David's Bridal Collection
If you want fancy, this is it. It has beading, ruching, and a floor-length chiffon silhouette that screams "bridal." It's maternity, so you know that the stretch will be adequate for walking down the aisle, dancing, and eating enough cake for two.
5. A Mod Marriage
Circle Lace Shift Dress
$178.99
$259
BCBG
This is a first and second trimester dress. I love this look for a smaller bump. It's mod and cute, and it's so much fun. So few dresses have this level of appeal. I'm picturing it with block heels or oxford flats, a clutch of small calla lilies, and big pearl earrings.
6. Dramatic Drape
7. Sweet & Sunny
8. Style For Miles
Pietro Brunelli Salisburgo Maternity Dress
$168
Pietro Brunelli
This is a delicate dress that is a feat of maternity couture architecture. It's not belly hugging or belly hiding, it simply lets the bump be. Pair this dress with ballet flats or heels, and you're ready to go. I like this dress with huge stud earrings and a big bracelet.
9. All About That Lace
10. Flowing Free
11. Princess Perfection
12. Very Versatile
13. Timeless Elegance
14. Gray Goddess
Mist Gray Embellished Maternity Gown
$389
Seraphine
If you don't love a Grecian style wedding dress, I don't know what to tell you. It's legit the perfect style for comfort and beauty. In my head as a girl, I always dreamed of having my hair like Megara from Hercules, and this dress would be perfect for that.