Shopping for wedding dresses is hard work. Anyone who's watched a single episode of Diva Brides or Say Yes To The Dress can tell you that it's a process, even if they've never bought one themselves. If you're expecting a little one sometime after you say "I do," accommodating that baby bump adds another layer of challenge to an already arduous task. Thankfully, as opinions have evolved, so have options, and there's an abundance of wedding dresses that look amazing on pregnant women and will make you feel like the goddess you are.

There are a ton of maternity wedding dresses available, and sticking to pregnancy-specific gowns is a good way to make sure everything fits well, but don't sleep on traditional wedding dresses that can be easily modified with some creative tailoring. True, if you had your heart set on a slinky beaded number, you might not be able to get exactly what you want, but there's likely something your dress shop can work with to fit your changing body. I've also found that there are a surprising number of dresses not originally designed as bridal couture that manage the task beautifully when paired with the right accessories. Veils, tiaras, and necklaces will always fit.