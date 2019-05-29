Romper
15 Wedding Dresses For Pregnant Women That Will Make You Glow Even More

By Cat Bowen
Shopping for wedding dresses is hard work. Anyone who's watched a single episode of Diva Brides or Say Yes To The Dress can tell you that it's a process, even if they've never bought one themselves. If you're expecting a little one sometime after you say "I do," accommodating that baby bump adds another layer of challenge to an already arduous task. Thankfully, as opinions have evolved, so have options, and there's an abundance of wedding dresses that look amazing on pregnant women and will make you feel like the goddess you are.

There are a ton of maternity wedding dresses available, and sticking to pregnancy-specific gowns is a good way to make sure everything fits well, but don't sleep on traditional wedding dresses that can be easily modified with some creative tailoring. True, if you had your heart set on a slinky beaded number, you might not be able to get exactly what you want, but there's likely something your dress shop can work with to fit your changing body. I've also found that there are a surprising number of dresses not originally designed as bridal couture that manage the task beautifully when paired with the right accessories. Veils, tiaras, and necklaces will always fit.

1. Classic Romance

3/4 Sleeve Crepe Sheath Maternity Wedding Dress

$399

David's Bridal

This maternity bridal gown from David's bridal is a stunner. It's a delicate ivory color, which is so much softer than stark white, and the lace sleeve detail is intricate without being fussy. The empire waist flows just right, and the dress has enough stretch to be comfortable.

2. It. Has. Pockets.

Aisle Impression Strapless Maxi Dress

$250

$101

Adrianna Papell

This dress has the benefit of being both avant garde and easily tailored (from the darts in the back). The gathered fabric in front minimizes small bumps, but will emphasize a bigger, further-along belly. Plus, it has pockets.

3. Subtle, But So Lovely

Tea-Length Chiffon V-Neck Maternity Wedding Dress

$299

David's Bridal

I love a tea length bridal gown. This is great for afternoon weddings, courthouse weddings, and barn dos. The chiffon is delicate and lovely, and the embroidery beneath the bust is just enough to be formal without being showy.

4. Maximum Glam

Beaded Chiffon Maternity Wedding Dress

$499

David's Bridal Collection

If you want fancy, this is it. It has beading, ruching, and a floor-length chiffon silhouette that screams "bridal." It's maternity, so you know that the stretch will be adequate for walking down the aisle, dancing, and eating enough cake for two.

5. A Mod Marriage

Circle Lace Shift Dress

$178.99

$259

BCBG

This is a first and second trimester dress. I love this look for a smaller bump. It's mod and cute, and it's so much fun. So few dresses have this level of appeal. I'm picturing it with block heels or oxford flats, a clutch of small calla lilies, and big pearl earrings.

6. Dramatic Drape

Hammered Silk Draped Open Back Dress

$2,330

$1,398

Roland Mouret

Size up on this backless beauty with plenty of room for tailoring. It's a splurge, but it's easily one of the most beautiful dresses I can ever imagine wearing.

7. Sweet & Sunny

Riviera Adrianna Lace Midi Dress

$495

Mestiza New York

Lacey and lovely, this bright and sunny little number would be ideal for an outdoor wedding (particularly one with a garden setting).

8. Style For Miles

Pietro Brunelli Salisburgo Maternity Dress

$168

Pietro Brunelli

This is a delicate dress that is a feat of maternity couture architecture. It's not belly hugging or belly hiding, it simply lets the bump be. Pair this dress with ballet flats or heels, and you're ready to go. I like this dress with huge stud earrings and a big bracelet.

9. All About That Lace

Lace Dress With 3/4 Sleeve

$64

Flounce London

Lightweight and lacy, this delicate dress looks fancy but feels comfy (and you can't beat the price!).

10. Flowing Free

Long Lace Dress

$299

H&M

You have to love an accessible, affordable, easily tailored dress with an empire waistline. It's got elastane, thank all the dress gods, so it will glance over your gorgeous belly in all your pregnant glory.

11. Princess Perfection

Ivory Lace & Silk Maternity Gown

$499

Seraphine

This dress is all about those flutter sleeves. They're special and very of the moment. Bonus: this dress is so long you can take off your shoes or wear slippers and no one will be the wiser. (Just put on some shoes for the garter toss.)

12. Very Versatile

Ivory Lace Maternity Cocktail Dress

$199

Seraphine

This would be a great cocktail wedding dress or going away outfit. It would also be fantastic for an engagement party or fancy evening party. I'm not even pregnant and I want this dress.

13. Timeless Elegance

White Lace Detail Wrap Maternity Dress

$159

Seraphine

A glamorous cocktail wedding dress, this is a piece of cake to accessorize and really shows off your legs and arms. It screams "upscale restaurant wedding."

14. Gray Goddess

Mist Gray Embellished Maternity Gown

$389

Seraphine

If you don't love a Grecian style wedding dress, I don't know what to tell you. It's legit the perfect style for comfort and beauty. In my head as a girl, I always dreamed of having my hair like Megara from Hercules, and this dress would be perfect for that.

15. Standout Style

One Shoulder Scuba Pencil Midi Dress With Frill

$103

True Violet Maternity

Modern brides with an eye for unique design will rock this eye-catching dress, which has a handy kick split to make walking easier.