If you announced your pregnancy on Instagram, you probably labored (yep, pun intended) for a long time to come up with the perfect photo and caption. Once you took the pic, figured out the right wording, posted it, and got all the likes, it probably seemed like the hard work was done. But, just as pregnancy pales in comparison to childbirth, that proclamation was nothing compared to the announcement you'll be making a couple of trimesters later: that your baby's arrived. So here are a few baby announcement captions for Instagram to inspire you and get your creative juices flowing.

While you can't go wrong if you just stick with the straightforward, traditional announcement (baby's name, time of birth, weight), you might want to take this opportunity to show a little more personality and up the awww factor. So, in addition to your baby's vital stats, consider including a favorite quote, song lyric, or poem excerpt to sum up the momentousness of the occasion. You only get to do this a few times at most, so why not make it count? Look for something that captures you and your partner's feelings and personalities, whether that's clever and tongue-in-cheek or simple and classy. But whatever your style, just don't sweat it too much — people will be so excited to get the news that the wording will really be just the icing on the cake.

"A new baby is like the beginning of all things — wonder, hope, a dream of possibilities." — Eda LeShan Giphy This pretty much sums it all up: Everything is truly a new beginning right now.

"Words cannot express the joys of new life." — Hermann Hesse No matter how much of a wordsmith you usually are, your postpartum brain probably isn't able to come up with anything particularly deep or meaningful right now. So borrow this line from Hesse and don't worry about trying to express the inexpressible.

"I think that I see something deeper, more infinite, more eternal than the ocean in the expression of the eyes of a little baby when it wakes in the morning and coos or laughs because it sees the sun shining on its cradle." ― Vincent van Gogh A bit wordy, perhaps, but it's a very profound sentiment, and one that will be good to hold onto throughout the many 3 a.m. feedings, diaper changes, and spit-up disasters to come.

"Hello, world!" Giphy Short and sweet, this one's a good option for all the geeks out there. The phrase "Hello, world!" has been a staple of computer programming for decades, and is often used as a test message for a given programming language.

"Peace, I have done. God mark thee to his grace! Thou wast the prettiest babe that e'er I nursed." — William Shakespeare This one's a solid option for a true literary nerd. It comes from Romeo and Juliet, Act 1, Scene 3, when the Nurse is telling Juliet that she was pretty much her favorite baby, and hopes that she'll get married before too long. That last part probably doesn't apply to you at this moment, but hopefully you are feeling like your baby is the most darling little thing ever. (Of course, if you feel that way and this isn't your first child, you may want to come up with a somewhat different caption.)

"There's no place like home." — L. Frank Baum Giphy It may be tried and true, but just as there's no place like home, there's no better time to whip out this saying than when you've brought your precious little bundle back home and are having all the feels. Bonus points if you dress your baby in cute little red socks or booties for the photo op.

"I'll love you forever, I'll like you for always, as long as I'm living my baby you'll be." — Robert Munsch This one comes from a tearjerker of a children's book, "Love You Forever" by Robert Munsch. They're the words to a lullaby that a mother sings to her naughty little boy throughout his childhood and teenage years. Then he grows up and moves away, and his mother becomes ill, and... well, you'll just have to read it for yourself.

"Babies are such a nice way to start people." ― Don Herold Giphy They're also the only way to start people... but yes, they are pretty great.

"With every newborn baby a little sun rises." — Irmgard Erath This one's particularly appropriate if your baby was born early in the morning. But really fits with any photo of your baby taken during the day, and shared in the morning.

“I knew when I met you an adventure was going to happen.” ― A.A. Milne Giphy There's probably going to be a lot of Winnie the Pooh in your future, so now's as good a time as any to kick it all off with this sweet quote from the author.

“'Sometimes,' said Pooh, 'the smallest things take up the most room in your heart.'” ― A.A. Milne Of course, your baby didn't feel like a particularly small thing when she was taking up all the room in your belly. But even though she's just a tiny little thing out in the world now, she's going to continue occupying all the space in your heart.

"The Fourth is with us." Giphy Get your Jedi on: This one is perfect if this is your second (or fourth) baby.

"A baby is something you carry inside you for nine months, in your arms for three years and in your heart till the day you die." — Mary Mason It sort of puts it all into perspective, doesn't it?

“Home is the nicest word there is.” ― Laura Ingalls Wilder Giphy Now that you're going to be spending most of the foreseeable future within the confines of your own four walls, it's the perfect time to start really appreciating your home for the comfy little nest it is. And after the stress of his recent journey out of your uterus, your baby is probably feeling exactly the same way.

"My mother groaned! My father wept: Into the dangerous world I leapt." — William Blake Another excellent option for bookworms and word nerds, this is the first line of "Infant Sorrow" by William Blake. It gets the point across while still being a bit cheeky. Here's the full poem: My mother groaned! my father wept: Into the dangerous world I leapt, Helpless, naked, piping loud, Like a fiend hid in a cloud. Struggling in my father's hands, Striving against my swaddling bands, Bound and weary, I thought best To sulk upon my mother's breast.