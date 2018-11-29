Becoming a parent is a magical and life-changing experience. In my humble opinion, the only thing that can rival becoming a parent is becoming an aunt. After all, we get to enjoy all the cutest, funniest aspects of babies and young children, yet none of the unpleasant stuff, like dirty diapers and discipline. We also get the biggest perk of all: spoiling our nieces and nephews with the coolest, funniest, and often the most obnoxious gifts we can find. These are 16 amazing holiday gifts for kids from the cool aunt, a position you've proudly held since day one.

There are a few different qualities that make a gift worthy of being gifted from a cool aunt. An item should either be something your niece or nephew really wants, something that will make them laugh, something that will keep them entertained for hours, or, if they're a baby, something that will make the people around them smile. Ideally, a gift will check more than one of these boxes. A cool aunt gift gets bonus points if mom or dad wouldn't be likely to buy it for their child themselves. (Sorry mom and dad... but one of the perks of being aunt of the year is giving little ones all the things that no one else will!)

1 Kids Karaoke Machine with Two Microphones & Adjustable Stand $50 Little Pretender Sure, their parents might not sleep much anymore and most kids are tone deaf... but this sweet karaoke set will definitely make you one of their favorite people. You might want to simultaneously gift a set of ear plugs to the parents. See On Amazon

2 Walter the Farting Dog $11 William Kotzwinkle This is one book that will have both kids and adults cracking up (and your nieces and nephews think of you every time they read it). See On Amazon

3 Inflatable Bumper Balls $40 GoBroBrand Some parents might not want their children running full speed at each other, but the coolest aunts of the world know that's the best way to handle sibling rivalry. See On Amazon

4 Funny Onesie $13 Etsy Everyone wants to buy a new baby cute onesies and adorable outfits. Cement your position as the cool aunt early by getting your new niece or nephew a onesie that will make everyone LOL. See On Etsy

5 Whoopee Cushion $13 NES I was shocked to learn that many kids these days don't know about whoopee cushions... and it's up to the cool aunts of the world to change that. Sure, it might drive their parents crazy, but it'll definitely get a lot of laughs. See On Amazon

6 Barrel O Slime Mud Sludge Putty (24 Pack) $18 ChefSlime Every kid on earth is obsessed with slime right now, and this kit comes with 24 awesome, metallic colors. Plus, these double as great stress relief tools for adults! See On Amazon

7 Taco Booties $25 Uncommon Goods Introduce your baby niece or nephew to the best food on the planet with these adorable taco booties. These will definitely be the best footwear they own. See On Uncommon Goods

8 Eye Spy Motion Activated Voice Recorder $17 HearthSong When I was young, it was a constant battle to keep my pesky brother out of my room. Obviously, cool aunts understand the struggle. These motion-activated gadgets will play any message you've recorded when they sense motion in your room – I recommend "Get out of my room NOW!" See On HearthSong

9 "My Mom is Taken But My Aunt Is Single And Hot" Onesie $20 Etsy Subtlety is overrated. Announce to the world that you're the cool aunt (and the single and hot aunt) with this hilarious onesie for a niece or nephew. See On Etsy

10 Reversible Sequins Unicorn Backpack $12 Claire's These reversible sequins will never cease to amaze me (and they'll amaze your sibling's kid, too). They can display a unicorn one way, or swipe the sequins the opposite direction to display a rainbow. See On Claire's

11 Shark Snuggie Tail Blanket $20 As Seen on TV Movie nights just got a lot cooler with this shark tail blanket. After all, normal, boring blankets are for normal, boring aunts. See On Target

12 SkeeBall $35 Buffalo Games Who doesn't love SkeeBall? Give your nieces and nephews this at-home set, and challenge them to the first game. See On Target

13 Kinetic Sand $53 Kinetic Sand This stuff is fascinating. Your niece or nephew will be captivated by this "magic sand," and so will most adults! This pack comes with 3.6 pounds of sand, plus castle molds and tools. See On Amazon

14 Watch Ya' Mouth Mouthguard Party Card Game $16 Watch Ya' Mouth It's impossible to hold back the laughter when you play this game. Give this to your niece or nephew for Christmas, and encourage the whole family to play it together once all the gifts are opened. See On Amazon

15 The Book with No Pictures $14 B.J. Novak From the title, this book might seem boring... but trust me, it's anything but. Read it to your nieces and nephews, and it'll become an instant favorite. See On Amazon

16 Build Your Own Robot Kit $15 Uncommon Goods If your niece or nephew is detail-oriented and tech-inclined, they'll absolutely love this kit to make three miniature robots. Plus, once they've constructed their robot friends, they'll be able to use what they've learned to construct other things from household items. See On Uncommon Goods