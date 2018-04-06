When I was planning my wedding, I remember having the distinct realization that there were way more decisions I had to make than I ever wanted. Very quickly after that, I realized that even finding options to choose from could be very difficult. When I went searching for the perfect outfits for our flower girls, I wish I had had exactly this round up of boho flower girl dresses that will make everyone say "Aww," because that's exactly what I was in the market for.

Luckily, times have changed in the decade since I got married and there are many more options for pretty flower girl dresses, from big department stores to online shops and even independent sellers on Etsy. In fact, you'll probably have so many options that once you narrow down the kind of look you're going for and your budget, you'll still likely have a ton of great pieces to choose from for your flower girls. Which is exactly why this list exists: to save you time if you're looking for a sweet boho-style dress for your flower girl, because when you're planning a wedding, every minute saved counts, and you shouldn't have to scroll through hundreds of frilly dresses when you have an idea of what you're looking for.

And once you've got your flower girl dresses checked off your to-do list, you can move on to other important matters, like bridesmaid gowns.

1 White Flower Girl Dress Etsy White Flower Girl Dress from Sweet Valentina ($58, Etsy) This floor-length flower girl dress offers a boho look with a little extra bling from a customizable sash.

2 Delilah Lace Dress Belle & Kai Delilah Lace Dress, $64 (Belle & Kai) With sizes that go as low as 2T, this is a sweet dress that clearly pairs perfectly with a bohemian floral crown. (Which is a lovely idea for your wedding, BTW).

3 Short Lace Flower Girl Dress with Illusion Sleeves David's Bridal Short Lace Flower Girl Dress with Illusion Sleeves ($50, David's Bridal) If you can manage to find lace flats with ankle straps to match, you'll have an over-the-top adorable flower girl look in no time.

4 Tadashi Shoji Lace Dress Dillard's Tadashi Shoji Lace Dress ($248, Dillard's) This dress is a splurge for a small person, but if you can't splurge for a wedding, when can you? The lace looks divine and the fluttery sleeves will be perfect on the dance floor.

5 Chiffon Flower Girl Dress with Back Streamers David's Bridal Chiffon Flower Girl Dress with Back Streamers ($100, David's Bridal) Back streamers give this simple dress just enough interest to really satisfy a flower girl's need for fancy. Imagine how dreamy it'll look as the fabric flutters down the aisle.

6 Edgehill Collection Lace Dress For Baby Girls Dillard's Edgehill Collection lace dress for baby girls ($48, Dillard's) Not everyone's flower girl can make their own way down the aisle, but either a bridesmaid or an older flower girl can give her a little hand. This baby girl dress is the perfect boho option for the extra small member of the wedding party.

7 Boho Flower Girl Dress Etsy Boho flower girl dress from BittyBambu ($71, Etsy) Fluttery lace sleeves and perfectly wrinkled cotton make for the perfect boho flower girl dress (and perfect summer dress).

8 Classic Flower Girl Dress Etsy Classic flower girl dress from Shelby Jane and Co. ($45, Etsy) This dress is more simple than some, but that's the beauty of it. It's so classic it can fit in with the most boho looks as well as more traditional weddings, which is helpful if your mother-in-law doesn't understand "boho" but it's what you really want.

9 Boho Crochet Hollow Out Dress The Faded Sunflower Boho Crochet Hollow Out Dress ($49, The Faded Sunflower) Off the shoulder lace dresses for little girls. Too good, right? And even cuter in double.

10 Beach Flower Girl Dress Etsy Beach flower girl dress from Miss Dandy Atelier ($42, Etsy) The three layers of this material — the lace overlay, the sheer skirt, and lining — combine to make this a flower girl's dream dress.

11 Bow Dream Flower Girl Dress Amazon Bow Dream flower girl dress ($20, Amazon) We can always count on Amazon to deliver a well-reviewed dress at a really affordable price. Just $20 for a dress that has more than four stars? Sold.

12 Off White Lace Flower Girl Dress Amazon Off white lace flower girl dress ($24, Amazon) This little flower girl proves just how cute this off white lace dress will be in action. The detail on the shoulders make this number a little extra fancy.

13 Lace Dress With Sleeves Amazon Lace dress with sleeves ($27, Amazon) Sheer bell sleeves and lace overlay? Yes and yes. Here's another stellar Amazon option with a super price point, good reviews, and a really cute style.

14 A-Line Tea-Length Flower Girl Dress JJ's House A-Line Tea-Length Flower Girl Dress ($46, JJ's House) I'm a sucker for lace that peeks out from below a hem, as my own wedding dress had the same. This adds extra flair with a lace panel at the top and the most delicate cap sleeves.

15 Off-White Lace Dress Bonanza Off-white lace dress ($55, Bonanza) Long dresses are perfectly boho, especially when they involve a few layers of lace and long sleeves. Accessorize it with a delicate headpiece for a perfectly sweet look.