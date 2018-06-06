16 Celebs You Never Knew Had Famous Parents

Celebrities, they're just like you in so many ways, but they're also very, very different. Some celebrities followed their parents into the family business, just as you may have, and come from well-known famous families, but there are also some celebs you never knew had famous parents that you might be surprised to learn more about.

Unless celebrities do, in fact, come from well-known famous families or share a unique last name with the most famous member of their family, you might not even know that one celebrity is related to another. They're not necessarily extensively talked about all the time and may not regularly be seen together out around town. So unless you're a super-fan or happen to catch a mention in an interview, it can sometimes be hard to tell.

Since so many jobs are about who you know, you might think that it'd make sense that some celebrities also have famous parents, but even if their affiliation with their famed family members have followed them into their professional life, there's absolutely no doubt that these celebrities are talented. From Minka Kelly and Jamie Lee Curtis to Tracee Ellis Ross and more, you might be surprised that some of these celebrities actually have famous parents themselves.

1 Rashida Jones Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Talented actress Rashida Jones is the daughter of actress and model Peggy Lipton and record producer Quincy Jones. The pair was cast to appear as Jones's character's parents on Angie Tribeca, Deadline reported.

3 Jessica Capshaw Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Former Grey's Anatomy star Jessica Capshaw is the daughter of actress Kate Capshaw and the stepdaughter of legendary director Steven Spielberg, Wetpaint noted. That's some serious star power.

4 Tracee Ellis Ross Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you're a Black-ish fan, you might already be aware of star Tracee Ellis Ross's famous family member, but in case you're not, Ross dished about mom Diana Ross in an interview with W, saying that she encouraged her kids to live the life they wanted to.

5 Liza Minnelli Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/, Getty Images Patrick Riviere/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images, Oscars on Youtube Liza Minnelli is a Hollywood legend, but so are her parents. Time reported that Minnelli's mom was Judy Garland and her dad was Vincente Minnelli, who are famous in their own rights.

7 Keira Knightley Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Keira Knightley's parents may not be as familiar to some people as other famous parents, but Mom.me noted that her mom is playwright and screenwriter Sharman MacDonald and her dad is actor Will Knightley.

6 Laura Dern Valerie Macon/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As Laura Dern herself discussed in an interview with The Guardian, both of her parents, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern were successful in show-business in the '70s.

9 Anderson Cooper Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images CNN anchor Anderson Cooper is a recognizable face on TV, but he's also part of a famous American family. The Hollywood Reporter noted that Cooper wrote a memoir with his mother, designer and socialite Gloria Vanderbilt.

8 Jamie Lee Curtis Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images, Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images, Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jamie Lee Curtis has been a Hollywood staple for quite awhile, but her experience with fame goes beyond her own career. People reported that Curtis is the daughter of iconic actress Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis.

10 Isabella Rossellini Jemal Countess/Getty Images Entertainment/, Getty Images Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Actress Isabella Rossellini is the daughter of famous Swedish actress Ingrid Bergman and director Roberto Rossellini, as Vanity Fair reported, so she's not the first member of her family to pursue a career in show business.

11 Minka Kelly John Sciulli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Former Friday Night Lights star Minka Kelly is the daughter of Rick Dufay, a former Aerosmith guitarist, as Us Weekly noted, but she was raised by her mother.

12 Mariska Hargitay Earl Gibson III/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images, Green Apple Entertainment on Youtube People reported that Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay is the daughter of Jayne Mansfield and was even in the car accident that tragically killed her mother back in 1967. Hargitay was then raised by her father, a Mr. Universe bodybuilder, Mickey Hargitay, and her stepmother.

13 Elle King Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images, Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Singer-songwriter Elle King is the daughter of Rob Schneider and model London King, as Billboard reported. She spent summers with her dad.

14 Natasha Richardson Natasha Richardson, who died after a skiing accident in 2009, was the daughter of famed actress Vanessa Redgrave and director Tony Richardson, CNN reported. Richardson reportedly found her family names occasionally difficult because she wanted to achieve success on her own, not because of who her family was.