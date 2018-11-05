Thanksgiving is one of the most fun holidays of the year — what's not to love about stuffing your face while spending quality time with your family and friends? If there's one drawback to it, though, it's that it's a lot of work. Preparing a feast takes a tons of time and planning, and of course, clean up. If you've got a pressure cooker like the Instant Pot in your kitchen, however, all those things get a little easier. There are so many delicious recipes for classic Thanksgiving sides to make in your Instant Pot that will totally blow your guests away.

One of the most challenging things about making a Thanksgiving meal is timing everything out. If you're only working with one oven, you've got to stick to a tight schedule to make sure everything gets cooked on time. You might even have to start the night before. An Instant Pot, however, can majorly reduce cook time — giving you extra minutes to relax — and is one thing in the oven to set a timer to.

Whatever you're craving for Thanksgiving this year, chances are you can make it in an Instant Pot. These 16 side dishes can be on your table in just a few minutes, and scarfed down even faster.

1 Mashed Potatoes Karissa's Vegan Kitchen Turkey is the star of the show on Thanksgiving, but in my opinion, the meal wouldn't be complete without a creamy side of mashed potatoes. Karissa's Vegan Kitchen has a recipe for Instant Pot mashed potatoes that also happens to be dairy-free.

3 Stuffing Awe Filled Homemaker Stuffing seems to be one of those foods that people eat only on Thanksgiving, even though it's delicious enough for any day of the year. Awe Filled Homemaker's Instant Pot stuffing recipe uses sausage and craisins to make it both sweet and savory.

4 Candied Sweet Potatoes Flour On My Face Who can resist the marshmallowy goodness of candied sweet potatoes? This recipe from Flour On My Face is ready in just five minutes.

5 Savory Sweet Potatoes Pressure Cooking Today If you're saving your sugar intake for pumpkin pie, this Sweet potato dish from Pressure Cooking Today might be more your speed. It uses spices like garlic, rosemary, and thyme for a rich and savory flavor.

6 Dinner Rolls Imagelicious Making bread from scratch can be intimidating, but it's a lot easier than you might think. These dinner rolls from Imagelicious don't require any kneading, and everything can be mixed right in the pot — meaning a few less dishes to wash after the meal is over.

7 Creamed Corn One Good Thing By Jillee Keeping things simple is important when you've got a massive to do list on Thanksgiving. One Good Thing By Jillee's recipe for creamed corn uses frozen corn, meaning you can pull it right out of the freezer and still have it on the table in a few minutes.

8 Root Veggie Medley Little Blue Plates Lots of vegetables are in season around Thanksgiving, making it easy to whip up some amazing sides. You can throw any combination of root vegetables in your Instant Pot with this Little Blue Plates recipe, and you're pretty much guaranteed something delicious.

9 Butternut Squash Melanie Cooks If you're looking for a lower-carb option that will still fill you and your guests up, butternut squash might be the answer. This butternut squash Instant Pot recipe from Melanie Cooks makes a great alternative to potatoes (or a great addition, of course).

10 Mashed Potato Parsnips Paint The Kitchen Red Parsnips don't seem to get as much attention as other root vegetables, but if you've never tried any, you're in for a treat. This Paint The Kitchen Red Instant Pot recipe adds some parsnips to mashed potatoes to give them an extra touch of savory and sweet.

11 Brussel Sprouts Mom Noms You'll feel a little less guilty about digging into dessert if you've eaten your greens during Thanksgiving dinner. Mom Noms' Instant Pot Brussels sprouts recipe gets a little kick from soy sauce and sriracha.

12 Corn Casserole Make Your Meals I tried corn casserole for the first time two Thanksgivings ago, and now I want it every year. I might just have to finally buy a pressure cooker of my own to test out this corn casserole recipe from Make Your Meals.

13 Green Beans Adventures of a Nurse This creamy green bean casserole recipe from Adventures of a Nurse is totally versatile. It can also be done in a slow cooker, in case your Instant Pot is already full.

14 Cranberry Sauce Healthy Slow Cooking Instead of plopping a glob of store-bought cranberry sauce still shaped like the can it came in onto your table, you can whip up some fresh from the Instant Pot with this recipe from Healthy Slow Cooking.

15 Corned Bread This Old Gal Your oven probably won't be available for baking on Thanksgiving, since roasting a turkey takes so long. Luckily the This Old Gal blog has a handy recipe for cornbread in the Instant Pot that looks delish.