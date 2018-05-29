16 Dog Names Based On Cocktails, That Will Totally Shake Things Up

Choosing your new dog's name is the first official act you take as their owner and could set the tone of their personality and how people perceive them. No pressure. If you're the type of person who likes to have some fun when it comes to names, you can get really creative with your fur babies. Whether you're a fan of getting buzzed, a mixology enthusiast, or even if you don't touch anything remotely alcoholic, it can be fun to name your dog after a cocktail.

If you want to name your dog for your favorite mixed drink, or even just one that sounds cool, go for it. Not only can it make you smile every time you say their name ("Come here, Mojito!") but it's a great conversation starter at the dog park, in the elevator, or on the street. To put it in cocktail terms — it's a perfect ice-breaker. Sure, it's easy to give your dog a common name like Bailey, Max, Bella, or Lucy, but there are good odds there won't be too many Caipirinhas hanging out at your vet's. You can even use a cocktail that has special meaning, like one from your first date with your partner or a drink you had to celebrate a professional triumph. Have fun with it and when the dog is finally house-trained, you can toast them with their namesake drink.

1 Cosmo Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Short for "Cosmopolitan," this was a fave of the Sex In The City girls and many other bar-goers back in the '90s. It's a combination of vodka, triple sec and cranberry juice, and the name Cosmo works for all types of dogs.

2 Harvey Wallbanger I picture a bulldog for this one, but it could fit any male dog. The drink is a classic, and the name is just fun to say. Basically a Screwdriver (not something you'd name your dog) with a topping of the Italian liqueur Galliano (not a bad dog name itself), this cocktail was a huge hit in the '50s which gives the name a retro feel.

3 Tom Collins You could shorten this to "Tom" or "Collins" or be formal and use both, especially when they're in trouble.

4 Negroni Bryan Thomas/Getty Images News/Getty Images This one's just fun to say. And because it's based on a cocktail that is said to have originated in Florence, according to Liquor.com, it might work especially well for an Italian breed, like a Bergamasco Shepherd, a Bolognese, or an Italian Pointer.

5 Julep Named for a Mint Julep, this one brings an image of refinery and might work for a poodle or other small lap dog.

6 Toddy This is an adorable shortening of "Hot Toddy" and since a toddy is a combo of whiskey, honey, and spices heated up and sipped on a cold day, this might be a great name for a long-haired dog who can keep you warm at night.

7 Pimms Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Named after the British liqueur found in cocktails such as Pimms Cup, Pimm and Proper, and Cloud Berry Pimms, this is the perfect name for your Airedale Terrier, English Bulldog, or Labrador Retriever.

8 Sazerac Named for a classic New Orleans drink from the 1850s, which includes Sazerac Rye Whiskey, bitters, and Herbsaint, this is not a drink for the casual drinker or someone looking for something light. Similarly, this feels like a great name for a big dog with presence.

9 Mimosa Use this name for the dog who is bubbly like the champagne in a Mimosa or even for the dog who is an early riser to commemorate the drink's appearances at brunch.

10 Mojito Mojitos originated in Cuba and consist of rum, simple sugar, club soda, and crushed mint. It sounds like a perfectly appropriate name for a dog with a pep in his step.

11 Shandy This is the cocktail dog name for the beer lover. A basic Shandy combines beer with lemonade, but you can also add ginger ale or ginger beer, lemon zest, and other ingredients. Given all the golden-colored components, this name might work well with a golden-haired dog, like a Goldendoodle or Pomeranian.

12 Pina Colada Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images This coconut, pineapple, and rum drink evokes a white fluffy dog, like a Samoyed or a Bichon Frise.

13 Paloma A Paloma cocktail is even more Mexican than a Margarita. Mixing together tequila with grapefruit juice, lime juice, sugar, and club soda, it brings to mind a very elegant small dog, such as a Papillon or a Shih Tzu.

14 Rob Roy Chris Hondros/Getty Images News/Getty Images Celebrate this Scottish folk hero by naming your Scottish Terrier or Shetland Sheepdog after his namesake drink, a combination of scotch, vermouth, and bitters.

15 Stormy These days, "Stormy" brings to mind Stormy Daniels or Stormi Webster (daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott) but those association will probably fade and true cocktail fans will recognize the name as originating with the dark and stormy cocktail, one that combines ginger beer and dark rum. Use it on any dark-haired dog or even one who's a little moody.