For a comforting, homemade meal that doesn't take forever to make, consider whipping up a quick soup. These easy soups to make in 30 minutes or less will have dinner on the table pronto, without sacrificing any taste. Just throw in a side salad or some crusty bread and you have a full meal right away.

Best of all, there's a quick-cooking soup recipe that will fit every taste. There's plenty of vegan recipes that use plant-powered protein from ingredients such as chickpeas. Others call for chicken or interesting spice mixes. You can even mix it up with a ramen dish or some (faux) phở, as well as soups that borrow flavors from tortillas or even BBQ. Really, whether you're in the mood for a simple potato soup or something more exotic, there's so much soup you can make in a half hour or less.

Whether you're cooking up a quick weeknight meal, or you need a simple dish that will impress dinner guests, these fast and easy soup recipes are perfection. Although some soups and stew require hours of simmering and waiting, these dishes can be served up in no time at all. The next time you're wracking your brain for some new dinner ideas, just think soup.

1. Quickie Faux Phở Budget Bytes Cooking a delicious, flavorful phở from scratch can take hours of prep work. If you're short on time, however, the Quickie Faux Phở from Budget Bytes relies on some special spice ingredients to create a similar flavor. Ready in only 20 minutes, whipping up a batch of this tasty soup at home is probably quicker than calling for takeout anyway.

2. Vegetarian Tortilla Soup Cookie + Kate This filling and flavorful meal can be on your table tonight The vegetarian tortilla soup recipe from Cookie + Kate is quick to pull together, and some of the ingredients can be subbed out if you don't have everything on hand. In other words, it's a super forgiving, fast recipe that's ideal for those busy weeknight dinners.

3. Cream of Asparagus Soup Well Plated By Erin This quick and easy recipe creates a creamy soup without adding any actual cream. Interested? Well Plated by Erin presents a Healthy Asparagus Soup you can enjoy any time. It's an exciting way to enjoy this tasty vegetable.

4. Chickpea Kale and Fire Roasted Tomato Soup Tori Avey This one-pot meal is filled with some seriously tasty ingredients. Healthy and hearty, the Chickpea Kale and Fire Roasted Tomato Soup from Tori Avey could easily become part of your regular meal rotation. This vegan dish was inspired by the classic Italian Wedding Soup recipe.

5. BBQ Chicken Soup Your Cup of Cake This soup recreates hearty BBQ flavors in a bowl. The BBQ Chicken Soup recipe from Your Cup of Cake is packed with shredded chicken, tomatoes, and pinto beans. Serve it with a side of homemade cornbread for a full meal.

6. Chickpea Corn Chowder The Little Epicurean Healthy pulses and plant-based protein are the base of this Chickpea Corn Chowder recipe from The Little Epicurean that relies on potatoes and chickpeas to create a hearty meal. It's an easy way to stock up on veggies.

7. Avgolemono Soup The Messy Baker If you need to turn a fridge full of leftovers into a brand new meal, then look no further. By using the Avgolemono soup recipe from The Messy Baker, it's easy to remake leftovers into a delicious new meal. Crack a couple of eggs, pull the leftover chicken and rice from the fridge, and you'll have dinner in no time.

8. Coconut Curry Ramen Table For Two If you're in the mood for noodles, then consider this recipe. When served piping hot, the Coconut Curry Ramen recipe from Table For Two is the ultimate comfort food. Fresh ramen noodles and lemongrass are just a couple of the amazing ingredients.

9. Easy Vegetable Soup with Pasta Taste & Tell This recipe offers a different take on pasta-based soup. Using orzo pasta and a whole host of veggies, the Easy Vegetable Soup with Pasta recipe from Taste & Tell is sure to hit the spot. Best of all, it's done in about 30 minutes, so you don't have to wait forever to start eating.

10. Creamy Sweet Potato Soup With Bacon And Goat Cheese The Comfort Of Cooking Who knew potato soup could look so decadent? The Creamy Sweet Potato Soup With Bacon And Goat Cheese recipe from The Comfort of Cooking only uses a few rich, flavorful ingredients. No one would guess that this beautiful soup with its elegant presentation can be thrown together in just a half-hour.

11. Instant Noodle Miso Soup The Healthy Foodie If you only have 10 minutes to spare, then this soup can be your go-to meal. The Healthy Foodie's 5-Ingredient Instant Noodle Miso Soup comes together in almost no time, and it's filled with healthy ingredients such as tofu and mushrooms. For an easy (but still Instagram-worthy) lunch or dinner, this dish is just the thing.

12. Instant Pot Cabbage Soup Princess Pinky Girl If there's one appliance that can speed up your cooking time, the Instant Pot is it. And as the Instant Pot Cabbage Soup recipe from Princess Pinky Girl goes to show, you can make a flavorful, healthy meal in no time flat with this device. Plus, it's packed with loads of veggies.

13. Leftover Turkey Noodle Soup Simply Scratch If you need to use up some leftover turkey meat, then look no further. The Leftover Turkey Noodle Soup recipe from Simply Scratch is a brilliant way to get another delicious meal out of that bird that seems to take forever to finish off. Made with a mix of veggies and egg noodles, it's a total comfort meal.

14. Chinese Egg Drop Soup Steamy Kitchen Now you can have this beloved soup without ordering takeout. Steamy Kitchen's Chinese Egg Drop Soup recipe is fast, simple, and delicious. It's great on its own or as a side to some homemade stir-fry.

15. Boston Clam Chowder Mel's Kitchen Cafe The next time you're in a seafood mood, consider this dish. Mel's Kitchen Cafe has a Classic Boston Clam Chowder recipe you can throw together in no time. It's a creamy, delectable treat.