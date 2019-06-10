The sun is out, and it is hot. So get that grill ready because Father's Day is fast approaching and no one loves to fire up the grill more than your dad. It's their happy place, where they feel the most zen, and it makes sense that the best days for grilling coincide with this holiday. And you know what else is perfect for Father's Day? Jokes. On Dad. Make this holiday even more memorable with a hilarious Father's Day meme that will make your dad literally LOL.

When choosing a Father's Day meme, you want something that not only shows how great he is as a dad, but one that makes fun of him, too. As long as it's relatable to your dad, you can bet he will be laughing his head off. Go for a dad joke — your pop probably loves those — or a meme that reinforces the fact that fathers can do everything mothers can do almost as well. Whatever meme you pick, make it personal to your dad and makes him feel like you really know him. And you can be sure that he'll be showing it off to everyone at the barbecue. Or would you rather have him showing off your baby photos?

Here are some of the most hilarious Father's Day memes out there. You can't not pick a good one from this list.

1. I Made This Imgur It's crazy when you think about the human body and all the things it can do. Although, men don't go through nearly as much transformation as a woman, creating a child is still fascinating, and you can't deny that he was probably part of the equation.

2. Sports Fans eaglefanprobs on Twitter Some might say that one of the most important roles of a dad is to help their kid pick their favorite sports teams. Some dads take this job very, very, very seriously.

3. Star Wars Fan Imgur Yes, every dad who is a true Star Wars fan would go crazy for this meme. In the series, they cloned Boba Fett's DNA to create the Stormtroopers. So yes, in a weird way Boba Fett is a father, too.

4. Not Into Barbecues obabybot on Twitter A meme for all the dads who aren't into the traditional barbecue party on Father's Day. Some men want to be taken out to brunch just like all the mothers. Expect a lot of dads clearing their plates and saying, "I didn't like it," to the waiter. This is a joke every day thinks is his own.

5. Father's Day Tool hopebrookins on Twitter Here's to all the little prides and joys out there who like to put dad's tools to work, and sometimes get it wrong. Whatever happened to crayons and paper?

6. He Can Do It Imgur A father can do everything a mother can do. Is it just as good? Probably not. But at least they tried.

7. When's Father's Day? Imgur It might take your dad a minute to get this, but basically this meme is implying that Father's Day is when the baby is conceived, and Mother's Day is when the baby arrives. Honestly though, how is it that no one ever remembers it's actually Father's Day until the last minute.

8. Brand Loyal Imgur Most families are planned, some are happy surprises. This is a hilarious meme that pokes fun at other birth controls methods. Good thing you didn't use Durex or you would be missing out on your little bundle.

9. Lies Imgur The best thing about parents is that they pretend to love any gift you give them. No matter what it is, the gift will be displayed on the refrigerator.

10. Perfect Timing Someecards Good call there, dad.

11. All Grown Up Imgur A fun way to let your dad know you are all grown up. Thank him for helping you become strong, and show him who the new boss around this house is.

12. No Complaints Imgur Father's Day is a day to celebrate everything great about your dad, even if he does drive you crazy. I mean that's what parents are for right?

13. Getting Awkward Imgur Let's admit some dads are awkward AF. Not that they mean to be. So why not celebrate that weird relationship you have with your dad this year and have a good laugh about it.

14. Be Literal Imgur This is not the most PG meme for Father's Day, but you can't help but let out a laugh once the meaning of this meme really registers. You should read this one very literally.

15. Dinner's on You Someecards Hey, it's the gesture that counts, right?