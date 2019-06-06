Romper
16 Hilarious Last Minute Gifts For National Best Friends Day

By Lindsay E. Mack
Your best friend is a pretty irreplaceable person. They know your favorite Starbucks order, your pet's entire medical history, and the name of the first person you ever kissed. To honor this bond, consider the hilarious last-minute gifts for National Best Friends Day. Hey, the BFF deserves a little present for keeping your secrets over all these years.

Falling on Saturday, June 8, 2019, National Best Friends Day is a holiday that celebrates everything about BFF relationships, according to Awareness Days. Although it may be something of an unofficial holiday, the benefits of friendship are very real and deserving of celebration. "There are now a few studies starting to show just how important friendships can be for older adults. Summaries of these studies show that friendships predict day-to-day happiness more and ultimately how long we’ll live, more so than spousal and family relationships," said Chopik, assistant professor of psychology at Michigan State University. Although the demands of adulthood can make it tricky to maintain friendships, it's ultimately worth the effort to keep friends throughout your whole life. That person who just gets your sense of humor and respects your values is definitely worth some celebration. So here are a few silly gifts to honor your BFF.

1. For Your Drinking Buddy

Gin and Tonic Enamel Badge

$9

Oflifeandlemons

If your best friend is also your best drinking buddy, then this gin and tonic pin is a perfect keepsake. You complement one another so well.

2. For Your Cat-Obsessed Buddy

Cat Butt Magnets

$15

Kikkerland

If your BFF is cat-obsessed, then this is the most perfect gift imaginable.

3. For Your Fashion-Forward Friend

You Birkenrock Vinyl Sticker

$3

DNCVinyls 5 out of 5 stars

Surprise your most stylish friend with this sweet sticker.

4. For Your Work Pal

Write On Mechanical Pencil Set

$8

Ban.do

These pencils will help your very serious business friend get stuff done.

5. For Your Weirdo Friend

David Shrigley Ridiculous Inflatable Swan-Thing Pool Float

$45

Urban Outfitters

Hey, everybody has at least one friend who will appreciate this ridiculous float. Use it in the pool. Set it up as a conversation piece in the living room. There's no wrong way to enjoy the swan-thing.

6. For Your Friend From The '90s

Spice Girls - Spice LP

$20

Urban Outfitters

Give the gift of nostalgia with this fantastic record. You and your BFF can still lip-sync to every song with perfect timing.

7. For Your Treat-Loving Buddy

Marshmallow Cereal Chocolate Bar

$10

Sugarfina

If your friend has a major sweet tooth, then give them the excuse to eat a candy bar for breakfast. It's a genius invention, really.

8. For Your Coffee-Drinking Buddy

Death Wish Coffee

$20

Death Wish Coffee Co.

For some people, coffee drinking is a way of life. If this describes your friend, then consider this brand with a super intense name. Billed as the world's strongest coffee, it'll give your friend some get up and go.

9. For The Friend Who Needs A Little Encouragement

Adult Award Ribbons

$25

Uncommon Goods

Honestly? These could definitely make adulting a little more cheerful.

10. For Your Friend The New Mom

Parenting Misadventures Journal

$17

Uncommon Goods

For mom friends who like to keep it real, this journal is like no other baby book. You can record weird nicknames for the baby and make a note of the weirdest thing you've pulled out of the child's mouth.

11. For The Chill Pal

Don't Rush Me Sloth

$17

Tervis

Your friend who can't be rushed will appreciate this sturdy and whimsical tumbler.

12. For The Sweet Friend

Funny Wish Bracelet For Friend

$5

MollyandIzzie 5 out of 5 stars

The bracelet itself is very cute, and the card will make your BFF cackle loudly.

13. For Your Teacher Friend

F in Exams: The Very Best Totally Wrong Test Answers by Richard Benson

$6

Richard Benson

You and your teacher friend will crack up at these hilariously wrong (and sometimes downright sassy) test responses.

14. For Your Down-To-Earth Friend

Tina Belcher Coffee Mug

$16

Wece

If you and your BFF are fluent in Bob's Burgers quotes, then this mug is perfection.

15. For The Beauty-Obsessed Friend

Bawdy Butt Mask

$9

Bawdy

Sure, anyone can gift a face mask. But only a true bestie would give the gift of a butt mask in such stellar packaging.

16. For The Friend Who Deserves A Vacay

#LIPSTORIES in First Class

$8

Sephora

Your BFF deserves the best. But if you can't swing a luxury getaway at the moment, then this cute lipstick is a great reminder of your first class friendship.