It's happening! One of your besties has just announced she's expecting, and you're over the moon. Before you rush out and buy her a dozen newborn onesies – which, I know, is an adorable temptation that's hard to resist – consider some other creative and thoughtful gifts that she'll find useful over the next nine months. There will be plenty of time to spoil the baby later, but now is the perfect time to spoil mom with these 15 gifts for pregnant women under $50. Despite how exciting this new chapter is, her impending nausea, discomfort, and general aches and pains mean any spoiling will be greatly appreciated.

When it comes to gifting expectant mamas, I'm all about giving them a nice mix of fun and practical. The sentimental and cutesy stuff is necessary because hey, we're celebrating something exciting over here! On the other hand, pregnancy brings with it so many unique needs, and your beloved preggo will be internally thanking you as she reaches for her gifted compression socks or moisturizing belly butter. While you should obviously consider what she wants, it's also wise to consider what she'll also truly, inevitably need.

While you might not be able to help your pregnant pal with her morning sickness or back pain, you can at least bring a smile to her face with one of these thoughtful gifts.

2 Belly Band Belly Band $20 Jill & Joey Pregnancy comes with some inevitable aches and pains. Help your friend bump along pain-free by gifting them this belly support band, which can help alleviate hip, back, and pelvic pain by providing extra belly support. See On Amazon

3 Pregnancy Care Package Pregnancy Care Package $36 Etsy Treat your favorite mama-to-be with a whole goodie bag! This one from Etsy comes with two bath soaks, pregnancy tea, belly oil, magnesium lotion, and a special "do not disturb" door hanger. See On Etsy

6 Compression Socks Compression Socks $11 HLTPRO Compression socks can help alleviate the discomfort of swollen feet and ankles, and these socks are even better when they're cute. Grab one pair for $11, or get this pack of six pairs for $35. See On Amazon

7 Baby Countdown Sign Baby Countdown Sign $16 Etsy Help expectant parents countdown to their new addition with this customized chalkboard countdown. Customize the name and wood color to make it perfect. See On Etsy

8 Maternity Panty Maternity Panty $24 Commando My favorite gifts to give are ones that I know someone wouldn't buy for themselves, and I think this falls into that category. This thong is seamless, soft, and smooth, and will make your expecting friend feel like the hot mama she is. See On A Pea In The Pod

10 Pregnancy Chalkboard Pregnancy Chalkboard $25 Pearhead This is the perfect gift for the expectant mother who loves to document everything. She can fill out the chalkboard each week, snap a photo, and commemorate every step of her pregnancy. See On A Pea In The Pod

12 Mommy's First Milestones Wine Labels Mommy's First Milestones Wine Labels $11 Etsy This is an adorable (and hilarious) gift for your pregnant, wine-loving friend. Grab six bottles of her favorite wine, and slap these labels on. Then, she can pop a bottle each time her baby reaches a new milestone. See On Etsy

13 Bellybuds Deluxe Baby-Bump Sound System Bellybuds Deluxe Baby-Bump Sound System $40 WavHello Gift a mother-to-be with this unique way to bond with her unborn babe. Bellybuds are speakers that attach to skin, so mom can "play music, soothing sounds, or even loving voice messages directly to the womb," according to the product description. See On Target

14 Bun In The Oven Skincare Kit Bun In The Oven Skincare Kit $48 Mambino Naturals There is so much to fret over when you're pregnant: what to eat (or not eat), what kind of medicine you can take, and what products are safe to use. Simplify her life a bit by gifting her with this skincare kit, complete with a pregnancy-approved belly butter, face serum, body toning oil, body wash, and chapstick. See On Amazon

16 Prenatal Vitamins Essential Prenatal Vitamins $35 Ritual It's likely the pregnant woman in your life is taking prenatal supplements. Gift her a subscription of thoughtfully sourced vitamins that'll provide an extra dose of nutrients that mama and baby will benefit from. See On Ritual