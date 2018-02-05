16 Romantic Valentine's Day Instagram Captions That Would Make Cupid Blush

Why spend hours at the Hallmark store finding a fabulous Valentine's Day card when you can make your feelings known to your significant other in a much more public way — the perfect Instagram post? Whether or not your S.O. has an Insta account, you can still send them your love with the perfect picture paired with the perfect quote. But finding the words isn't always that easy, so here are some romantic Instagram captions for Valentine's Day that will make everyone feel warm and fuzzy inside, especially your partner.

Choose a romantic Instagram caption that best reflects your mood and personality, from literary quotes to song lyrics to pure mushy gushy loving thoughts. The best first move might be to select the photo you want to share. Pick something that features the two of you during a special moment, whether you're sharing a laugh or tender hug. You can use a current photo or dig up one from the archives when the two of you first met and were falling in love — that'll resurrect the excitement you were both feeling when your relationship was new.

If you have a special song, scan the lyrics for a meaningful and sweet quote. Was your first concert together a John Legend show? Try one of his lyrics. If you're usually shy about expressing your feelings in person, an Instagram caption that you can type up and upload is a sweet way to go: upload a photo, type up some loving words, and hit "share".

Feel free to use these verbatim or as a jumping off point for something that's more tailored to your relationship. Have fun!

1 Je T'aime, Te Amo, Or Jeg Elsker Deg Giphy Translation: I love you. Throw a little French, Spanish or even Norwegian at them because expressions of love are so much more intriguing in another language.

2 You're the peanut butter to my jelly Giphy ... Or gin to my tonic, the spaghetti to my meatball, the hot dog to my bun — you could go on and on. Find your favorite food pairing and go with it.

3 "I do love nothing in the world so well as you — is not that strange?" — William Shakespeare, 'Much Ado About Nothing' Giphy If you want to look well-read, go for a Shakespearean quote. There are so many to choose from including, "I would not wish any companion in the world but you," from The Tempest and "Doubt thou the stars are fire, Doubt the sun doth move, Doubt truth to be a liar, but never doubt thy love," from Hamlet. Do a Google search and you're bound to find one that could work for you.

4 I love you as much as Jim loves Pam Giphy And as much as Pam loves Jim. "It's like a long book that you never want to end," as Pam says on the last episode of the The Office. (You can use that quote, too). Swap it out for Marshall and Lily, Barack and Michelle, Kim and Kanye, Kate and William, Homer and Marge... real, fiction, or animated, you can choose whichever couple you admire.

5 "When I see you smile, I can face the world." — Bad English Giphy This line from the band Bad English is easy to use, because surely you have an overabundance of pics of your S.O. smiling, right?

6 You are not just my today, you are also all of my tomorrows. Giphy Simple and to the point.

7 "Do I love you? My god, if your love were a grain of sand, mine would be a universe of beaches." — William Goldman, 'The Princess Bride' Giphy Even if you haven't read or seen The Princess Bride, what a great image of endless love. Pair it with a pic of you two on the beach and... priceless.

8 "We loved with a love that was more than love." — Edgar Allan Poe, "Annabel Lee" Giphy If you don't want to go with Shakespeare, go with Poe.

9 “I love you just the way you are but you don't see you like I do. You shouldn't try so hard to be perfect. Trust me, perfect should try to be you.” ― Bo Burnham Giphy Comedian Bo Burnham prides himself on being ironic and maybe that's what he's going for in this quote, but it still works as an Insta love tribute.

10 "There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved." — George Sand Giphy George Sand was one of the most successful female writers of the 19th century. Yes, female. She enjoyed turning convention on its head, sometimes wearing male clothing in public because she said it was more comfortable. She left her husband and children to go to Paris, so she might not be the best role model for lasting love, but it's a good quote.

11 I think of you first thing in the morning and last thing at night. And a whole lot of the time in between. Giphy Love can be obsessive. But in a good way.

12 "Where there is love, there is life." — Gandhi Giphy Who is more eloquent and spot on than Gandhi?

13 "It's not possible to stop love." — Alice Walker Giphy Love can be an immovable force. It makes you feel helpless, but that feeling can also be totally fabulous and immersive.

14 Yesterday, today, tomorrow and forever. Giphy Another one in the "today, tomorrow, and always" family that will make your Valentine feel all the feels.

15 If I had to do it all again, it would still be you. Giphy The concept of second chances comes in here, and it's always nice when given the chance for a redo, you'd make the same decision again.