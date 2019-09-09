Now that it's officially fall, it's time to start prepping for the new year. The Jewish New Year, that is. I, for one, am ready to sound the shofar and ring in the new year with friends and family, especially when the celebrations will include me putting more than a few Rosh Hashanah 2019 recipes to the test.

Rosh Hashanah, which begins on Sept. 29 and ends on Oct. 1, is the perfect time to celebrate new beginnings.. while drowning your fresh-baked challah in honey. But before we bless the wine and toast to the sweet things to come, we have to decide what we’ll be cooking for this holiday. And since it's my baby's first Rosh Hashanah, I'm extra excited to build some memories on my favorite holiday.

There are so many delicious, traditional Rosh Hashanah recipes to choose from, but the following list of recipes will take you around the world, giving you multicultural options for your family’s feast. Let’s atone, light candles, and get those apple slices ready for dipping as we go through this list of global recipes for Rosh Hashanah. They’re the perfect reminders that in this project of repairing the world, we’ve got help in every corner of the globe. (They’re also the perfect reminders that blending Jewish cuisine with traditional cuisines of different countries is super delicious.)

Latkes De Plátano With Salsa De Ajo Plantains and Challah In my home, my partner makes latkes that are half-potato and half-plantain and they're delicious. This recipe takes it a step further with some homemade salsa to accompany the crispy latkes! So spicy, so hot, this is a great side dish to bring to the table.

Sorghum Chicken Wings Michael Twitty, culinary historian, calls style of cooking Jewish food “Afro-Ashkefardi," because it's rooted in his love of being both Black and Jewish. These chicken wings are tender and savory and would pair so well with some latkes or warm challah. The garlic, onion, and horseradish make for a nice kick that's balanced by the sorghum molasses.

West African Brisket You had me at brisket, to be honest. But this west African brisket dish is something special with the added spice of cinnamon, cayenne pepper, ginger, and chili powder. Delicious. Well worth the wait while it's cooking, plus it'll make your home smell incredible.

Indian-Jewish Sweet Custard I have a serious, serious — I can't stress this enough — serious sweet tooth. So my favorite dishes at any meal are the sweet ones. During Rosh Hashanah, I love how creative people get when they choose what sweet items to serve. This Indian dish is sure to have everyone begging for seconds with its great texture and blend of spices. This one is better to make a day in advance so keep that in mind!

Mexican Matzo Ball Soup If you haven't tried matzo ball soup with cilantro, onion, avocado, and lime, you must get to it immediately. It's so delicious and perfect for autumn. A perfect blend of spice, hearty warmth, and the traditional comfort of matzo ball soup. Delicioso.

Moroccan Vegetable & Chickpea Tagine With Couscous Cultura RF/BRETT STEVENS / Getty Images So many veggies and such flavorful spices! This recipe from The Spruce Eats is great for the vegetarians among us, because you can get pretty creative. Add more veggies or swap the recommended veggies for your favorites and enjoy this healthy dish that’s sure to please even the pickiest eaters.

Vegan Persian Eggplant & Tomato Stew Vegans, this one is especially for you! But if you’re like me, you’ll read this recipe and realize this is a perfect stew for fall and winter. Definitely dip your challah in this one. (And don’t feel nervous to add some more spices for a real kick!)

Sweet Potato Challah My favorite baked good to experiment with is challah, and this one is awesome because it unites challah with sweet potato. I enjoy this recipe drizzled with honey and a fresh berry compote all year long, but it’s also perfect for Rosh Hashanah.

Jewish Brazilian Saffron Stew Another great dish that’s perfect for challah dipping. There's so much spice and flavor that really elevate this stew to the next level. Looks delicious, taste delicious, and smells delicious, too!

Guava Sufganiyot This recipe is a must, in my opinion. Guava is delicious and in this dessert it’s just perfect. Sweet, juicy, gooey, fruity, what more could you want? Bring some tropical vibes to the table this new year with this recipe from Today.com.

Meat Empanadas Kosher.com These are even better dipped in hummus, but on their own they are fantastic. I eat empanadas all the time at home, but I know they make a great addition to any holiday meal. (A perfect finger food to nosh and get creative with while preparing dinner, too.)

Gefilte Fish A La Veracruzana If you add this recipe from The Splendid Table to your Rosh Hashanah menu you’ll be sure to please everyone in the room. It’s a classic with a twist that’s worth trying at least once. Just, you know, don't be surprised if it becomes a staple in your culinary repertoire.

Plov With Barberries, Pomegranate, & Quince Yes. Please. Savory but made so much better with sweet and tart fruits, this dish is nice and hearty. Be sure to double the ingredients, because this one will certainly be a favorite.

Japanese-Style Apple & Honey Roll Cake This one will have heads turning and mouths watering for sure. Not only does it look beautiful, it’s the perfect sweet treat for the new year. Apples, honey, and extra points for fabulous presentation!

Simanim Ceviche This recipe from Jamie Geller is a great dish to bring that’s super versatile but also filling. People can put this on top of latkes or challah or eat it on its own. Either way, what a yummy treat to make for the family.