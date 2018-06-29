The Fourth of July is a time for people to get together, do some BBQing, and enjoy the fireworks. Yet, the history of the holiday, of course, has a deeper meaning. This year we'll celebrate the 242nd anniversary of our country's independence. When you stop and think about it, our forefathers were incredibly brave badasses. So if you find yourself getting a little misty-eyed on "America's birthday" this year, we've got some sentimental Instagram captions for July 4th that are perfect for you.

For history buffs, the reason why we celebrate on the Fourth of July is obvious, but for anyone in need of a little refresh, here's what went down back in 1776. On July 2, members of the Continental Congress voted on a resolution declaring independence from the British. On July 4, the Declaration of Independence, drafted by none other than Thomas Jefferson, was signed by John Hancock, the President of the Continental Congress, and the colonies officially severed ties with England, according to Military.com.

It is from the Declaration of Independence that we get such bold phrases as, "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness."

Feeling inspired and uplifted by those beautiful words? Here are a few more to use for your perfect Fourth of July Insta caption.

"Land Of The Free And Home Of The Brave" JenkoAtaman /Fotolia It's only a matter of time before you start singing the Star Spangled Banner on the Fourth of July, whether it's because the fireworks are starting or because you've gotten a little tipsy. So why not quote one of the song's best lyrics "land of the free and the home of the brave" for your Instagram caption? Maybe throw in a cute salute for good measure.

"One People, One Nation, One Flag" - Pauline Hanson Using an insta caption like this conveys a message of unity in these divisive times.

"Let Freedom Ring" - Samuel Francis Smith Looking for the perfect patriotic caption? Try quoting a lyric from "My Country Tis of Thee," the classic American hymn by Samuel Francis Smith. I personally like the energetic, "Let Freedom Ring!"

"This Land Was Made For You and Me" - Woodie Guthrie Feeling a little folksy? Quote good ol' Woodie Guthrie in your insta caption and you'll be seeing lots of hearts. It's especially sweet if you're posting a pic of you and your bae.

"We the People" Calling all history nerds! Quoting the preamble to the Constitution ("We the People") in your insta post is next level.

"God Bless the USA" vectorfusionart/Fotolia If you witness any of your fellow Americans being good samaritans this week, here's the perfect caption to capture that moment.

"Freedom is nothing but a chance to be better" - Albert Camus If you're feeling disheartened by our country's treatment of the immigrant families at our border, then this Camus quote is the caption for you.

"America was not built on fear. America was built on courage, on imagination, and an unbeatable determination to do the job at hand." - Harry S. Truman Go back in the history vaults and quote the 33rd president of the United States, Harry S. Truman, and get the job done on insta.

"Hail the Stars and Stripes Forever, Dearest Flag in all the World" - Florence A. Jones Do you remember singing "Song of Freedom" in elementary school? This patriotic number, written by Florence A. Jones, has some pretty meaningful lyrics, including this one: "Hail the Stars and Stripes Forever, Dearest Flag in all the World."

"Sweet Land of Liberty" If you're posting a pic of you and your tribe enjoying the great outdoors, then you simply must caption it with, "Sweet land of liberty."

"I’m proud to be an American, where at least I know I’m free. And I wont forget the men who died, who gave that right to me." - Lee Greenwood ajr_images/Fotolia Dedicate this line to veterans and those who are still in service.

"Damn it feels good to be an American" This caption riffs on the song, "Damn it feels good to be a Gangster," You know, the song that made Office Space so cool? Bring some of that same swag to your insta post!

"This, then, is the state of the Union: Free and restless, growing and full of hope." - Lyndon B. Johnson Feeling free, restless and hopeful? Then you know who to quote in your insta caption — LBJ!

"Born in the U.S.A" —Bruce Springsteen You know you'll be jamming to The Boss this Fourth of July, because what's more fun that belting out "Born in the U.S.A." and breaking out your best air guitar? Writing "Born in the USA" as your caption to accompany a pic of you doing said air guitar is guaranteed to rack up the likes.

"My Patriotic Heart Bleeds Red, White and Blue" - unknown This is the perfect caption to use if you're rocking some red, white and blue attire. I, for one, will be rocking a star spangled neckerchief.