16 Sibling Quotes for National Sibling Day, Because You Kinda Love 'Em

I've often said that my sister, brothers, and I are siblings by the grace of this universe (and our pretty awesome parents), but we are friends because we choose to be. Because while being the oldest of four has been one of my favorite journeys thus far, that's not to say it doesn't come with its ups and downs, and a hell of a lot of work. But if you're like me and looking to give your brothers and sisters a shout out today, then here's a list of sibling quotes for National Sibling Day.

And like I said, no matter how much you feel "je t'adore" about your siblings, it's cool to be real about the effort that goes in to keeping your bond strong. After all, my sister Amanda loves with her whole being and also fights the same way — she's all in. It's frustrating to the max, but it's also the thing that will keep you loving her until the end of time. Despite our 9-year age difference, my brother Luke ended up almost exactly like me ,which makes him one of my top choices for deep conversations. But we are also known for sometimes butting heads because we can be a little too similar. Isaac, the baby of the family, can light up a whole room with his mere presence — and he can also light a room on fire and walk away.

You see what I mean? Siblings, you are my favorite and I also absolutely can't stand you sometimes, but in my opinion that's the realest kind of relationship there is — and I wouldn't trade it.

Here are a few quotes to inspire an ode to your siblings, whether they are your favorite or your favorite pain in the *ss. Or both.

1 "Half the time when brothers wrestle, it’s just an excuse to hug each other." — James Patterson Giphy Because there's nothing like a brotherly hug.

2 "Having a sister is like having a best friend you can’t get rid of. You know whatever you do, they’ll still be there." — Amy Li Giphy Sisters are always there and they're always there. Perhaps the best catch-22 ever, right?

3 "Having lots of siblings is like having built-in best friends." — Kim Kardashian West Giphy And it's pretty amazing.

4 "You can kid the world, but not your sister." — Charlotte Gray Courtesy Of Caroline Shannon-Karasik My sister knows me like no other. Which means I can't get sh*t by her.

5 "Your siblings are the only people in the world who know what it's like to have been brought up the way you were." — Betsy Cohen Giphy And that makes your crew pretty unique if you ask me.

6 "Sweet is the voice of a sister in the season of sorrow." — Benjamin Disraeli Giphy Whether she's your sister by blood or from another mother, you wouldn't trade her for anything.

7 "A sibling is the lens through which you see your childhood." — Ann Hood Giphy No one else can remind of me of my bests and worsts like my siblings.

8 ."Sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero." — Marc Brown Courtesy Of Caroline Shannon-Karasik My brothers have been known to rescue me on more than one occasion, whether it's with hugs or showing up at my door with coffee (which earns anyone automatic superhero status IMO).

9 "How do people make it through life without a sister?" — Sara Corpening Giphy I still haven't found the answer to this question.

10 “The best thing about having four big brothers is you always have someone to do something for you.” — Chloe Moretz Giphy Little brothers are pretty good at this, too.

11 "Siblings that say they never fight are most definitely hiding something." — Lemony Snicket Giphy Yes, oh, yes. I love 'em, but, man, are they f'ing annoying, too.

12 “Siblings: children of the same parents, each of whom is perfectly normal until they get together.” — Sam Levenson Courtesy Of Caroline Shannon-Karasik Because we are so not normal.

13 "What brothers say to tease their sisters has nothing to do with what they really think of them." — Esther M. Friesner Giphy True story. Brothers are a special kind of awesome.

14 "Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet." — Vietnamese Proverb Giphy Which is like "Aww" and "yikes" all rolled into one.

15 “What strange creatures brothers are!” — Jane Austen Giphy So weird and also awesomely weird.