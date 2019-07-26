If you're a perfectionist like I am, choosing a name for your bundle of joy can either be the absolute best or the worst challenge of your life. A baby name has to "speak" to you before you can even think about putting it on your faves list. It needs the right meaning and a touch of stylishness. If you're frustrated and wondering whether your baby's perfect name even exists on this continent, why not try some of the top baby names from South America? It might be time to spin the globe and choose a different location for your little one's moniker.

While Spanish is widely spoken throughout the continent, Brazil, the largest country in South America, has Portuguese as its official language. While each country within the region understandably has its own baby name trends, baby names from South America might suit you if you're partial to names with a romantic flair for girls or a strong, masculine vibe for boys. Given their Latin origins, these names might not be limited to South America (thank the Spanish and the Portuguese explorers for that), but they are popular in South American countries. And they just might be perfect for your little one.

1. Camila Shutterstock If you're a fan of "Havana" singer Camila Cabello, then this charming name could hit all the right notes for you. Camila comes from the Spanish and Portuguese and means "noble," according to SheKnows.

2. Maria This classic name never goes out of style. A bonus if you're a West Side Story buff: you can waltz with her around the kitchen singing, "How do you find a word that means Maria?"

3. Fernanda Fernanda is a great name for a strong, adventurous girl who won't let anything stand in the way of her dreams, according to Mom Junction.

4. Natalia If you're expecting a Christmas miracle, Natalia is a Latin name that means "Christmas Day," according to Behind The Name. It's perfect if you love the name "Natalie" but prefer a girl's name that ends with the letter "a."

5. Beatriz The letter "z" just makes everything cool, right? As a bonus, you can give her the nickname Queen Bea and teach her all of the things about Beyoncé.

6. Gabriela If this name doesn't roll off your tongue like a balmy, salt air breeze wafting off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, then nothing else will.

7. Eloa According to Mom Junction, "Eloa" means goddess. If being pregnant makes you feel like one, then what better choice for a goddess than to give birth to mini me?

8. Yarah Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi might make this an appealing choice of names for moms looking for something familiar, yet slightly different.

9. João Shutterstock You like the sturdiness of "John" but want something a little more fancy? Try João, which is the Portuguese version of the name, according to SheKnows.

10. Sebastian With all the talk about The Little Mermaid reboot, it's a great time to remember Sebastian as a gorgeous name option. Perfect choice for the little buddy who's about to be a part of your world.

11. Lucas Surprise! Lucas is loved practically everywhere, and no wonder: this baby boy name means "light-filled" according to Babycenter.

12. Matheus If you're leaning toward a "traditional" name without the usual spelling, try the Brazilian form of Matthew. Like its cousins Mathieu and Mateo, this Portuguese name means "gift of God," according to SheKnows.

13. Brayan Want to go for a totally new and unique moniker for your little one? This name is popular in both Latin and South America, according to Oh Baby Names.

14. Rafael Shutterstock Tennis phenom Rafael Nadal makes this popular name a no-brainer. It's one of the most romantic boys' names I've ever heard.

15. Andrés If you're all in on the strong, masculine name trend, then go for this classic, which Oh Baby Names tells us means "warrior."