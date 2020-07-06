While the traditional big screen experience at your local cinema may be undoable this summer, Walmart is turning 160 parking lots into drive-in movie theaters to help keep families safely entertained.

Starting in August and ending in October, a touring drive-in cinema, in partnership with Tribeca Enterprises, will come to 160 different Walmart stores across the nation to help families "make memories together," the company said in a recent press release.

Over 100 parking lots will be transformed into contact-free drive-in movie theaters showing family-friendly "hit" movies. During the showings, concessions will be delivered right to your vehicle. There will be 320 screenings in total that will also feature some special appearances from filmmakers and celebrities from the films.

"Through our digital means and vast footprint of stores, we're hoping to bring some summer fun to families across the country," Janey Whiteside, Walmart's chief customer officer, said in a statement.

This drive-in movie theater experience will come to a small portion of Walmart's 5,000+ stores in the United States; the company announced that 160 stores will get the drive-in movie theater transformation starting next month. The locations, specific dates, and movies titles have not yet been announced, but additional details will be released closer to the start of the tour in early August.

Drive-ins are a safe and socially distanced way to enjoy a night out at the movies while theaters across the nation remain closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. AMC Theaters, for instance, announced last month that it expects more than 600 movie theaters to be in operation by early August, with all moviegoers and employees wearing masks inside. Meanwhile, drive-ins, which reached peak popularity in the late 1950s, are now making a comeback because of the pandemic, as NBC News reported.

Check Walmart Drive-in's website closer to August for more information on when your family can experience a fun and safe movie night outdoors this summer.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Romper’s parents + coronavirus coverage here, and Bustle’s constantly updated, general “what to know about coronavirus” here.