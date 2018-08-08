17 Baby Names That Start With "W" That Are Wonderful & Winning

Naming your kid always takes a bit of thought and effort, but there are ways to make the whole process easier. Why not pick your favorite letter and go from there? The baby names that start with "W" you'll love forever are perfect for your little one. Basically, "W" is for the win.

With origins in many different languages and cultures, these "W"-fronted names are a great mix. Whether you like traditional sounding names or something a little more unique, these names offer something for everyone. Sometimes looking toward the back of the alphabet is all it takes.

To make sure the name fits, there are a few things to keep in mind. When the middle and last name come into play, how do the letters look? It's cool if your baby's name spells out WIN or WAY, but initials that spell WET or WEE might not be the best choice. At the very least, it could make future monograms somewhat awkward. Also, consider the cadence of your child's entire name, as noted in What To Expect. Picking something that flows, instead of a tongue twister, is the best bet. Try out some of these "W" names to see whether they fit your future kiddo (and mesh well with the last name).

1 Wade Carl Court/Getty Images News/Getty Images With its roots in English or Scandinavian history, the name Wade refers to a water crossing, as noted in She Knows.

2 Wahid The gorgeous name Wahid means peerless or unique in Arabic, as explained in Behind the Name. It's perfect for your special kiddo.

3 Waki Meaning a place of protection, the name Waki originates from Native American language, according to Babynamespedia.

4 Walenty A Polish derivative of the name Valentinus, Walenty is a unique and beautiful name, according to First Names Meaning.

5 Wanda With usage in Polish, English, German, and French, the name Wanda refers to a princess in Polish legend, as noted in Behind the Name.

6 Warren Referring to a defender, the name Warren has Germanic origin, as explained in Baby Center.

7 Wava This one has a cool origin story. It's a pet name from Varvara, or the Russian form of Barbara, as explained in She Knows.

8 Wei Referring to power or greatness, the name Wei originates from Chinese.

9 Weldon Carl Court/Getty Images News/Getty Images The name Weldon refers to a hill near a spring, as noted on Baby Center. It's a lovely origin.

10 Wen A Chinese name, Wen refers to warmth, as explained in Ancestry.com.

11 West Tom Pennington/Getty Images News/Getty Images Directional names are pretty great. Why not West?

12 Wilbert This name refers to will, desire, and fame, as noted in Ancestry.com.

13 Willow Johannes Simon/Getty Images News/Getty Images Consider naming your kid after one of the most elegant trees in existence.

14 Winnifred Based on a Welsh name, Winnifred means blessed peace, as noted in Baby Name Wizard.

15 Wren Rob Stothard/Getty Images News/Getty Images Why not name your kid after an elegant little bird? It's perfect for nature lovers.

16 Wright An occupational surname, Wright refers to carpenters or joiners, as noted by Forebears.