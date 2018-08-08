Romper
skymelody21/Fotolia

17 Baby Names That Start With "W" That Are Wonderful & Winning

By
Share

Naming your kid always takes a bit of thought and effort, but there are ways to make the whole process easier. Why not pick your favorite letter and go from there? The baby names that start with "W" you'll love forever are perfect for your little one. Basically, "W" is for the win.

With origins in many different languages and cultures, these "W"-fronted names are a great mix. Whether you like traditional sounding names or something a little more unique, these names offer something for everyone. Sometimes looking toward the back of the alphabet is all it takes.

To make sure the name fits, there are a few things to keep in mind. When the middle and last name come into play, how do the letters look? It's cool if your baby's name spells out WIN or WAY, but initials that spell WET or WEE might not be the best choice. At the very least, it could make future monograms somewhat awkward. Also, consider the cadence of your child's entire name, as noted in What To Expect. Picking something that flows, instead of a tongue twister, is the best bet. Try out some of these "W" names to see whether they fit your future kiddo (and mesh well with the last name).

1Wade

Carl Court/Getty Images News/Getty Images

With its roots in English or Scandinavian history, the name Wade refers to a water crossing, as noted in She Knows.

2Wahid

The gorgeous name Wahid means peerless or unique in Arabic, as explained in Behind the Name. It's perfect for your special kiddo.

3Waki

Meaning a place of protection, the name Waki originates from Native American language, according to Babynamespedia.

4Walenty

A Polish derivative of the name Valentinus, Walenty is a unique and beautiful name, according to First Names Meaning.

5Wanda

With usage in Polish, English, German, and French, the name Wanda refers to a princess in Polish legend, as noted in Behind the Name.

6Warren

Referring to a defender, the name Warren has Germanic origin, as explained in Baby Center.

7Wava

This one has a cool origin story. It's a pet name from Varvara, or the Russian form of Barbara, as explained in She Knows.

8Wei

Referring to power or greatness, the name Wei originates from Chinese.

9Weldon

Carl Court/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The name Weldon refers to a hill near a spring, as noted on Baby Center. It's a lovely origin.

10Wen

A Chinese name, Wen refers to warmth, as explained in Ancestry.com.

11West

Tom Pennington/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Directional names are pretty great. Why not West?

12Wilbert

This name refers to will, desire, and fame, as noted in Ancestry.com.

13Willow

Johannes Simon/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Consider naming your kid after one of the most elegant trees in existence.

14Winnifred

Based on a Welsh name, Winnifred means blessed peace, as noted in Baby Name Wizard.

15Wren

Rob Stothard/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Why not name your kid after an elegant little bird? It's perfect for nature lovers.

16Wright

An occupational surname, Wright refers to carpenters or joiners, as noted by Forebears.

17Wyatt

Handout/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

With cultural references to cowboys, the classic film Easy Rider, and the hit show Westworld, this name feels very current and retro at the same time. Take a note from Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher and use Wyatt as a girl's name, as noted in Nameberry. Like so many names that start with the letter "W," it's a solid, cool choice.