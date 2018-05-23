17 Best Gifts For Baseball Fans To Give Your Dad This Father's Day 2018
On Father's Day, take a moment from the daily family chaos to honor and celebrate your dad, your kids' dad, or really any father figure in your life. Gifts are a great way to show your appreciation for all that they do. If you want to give them something memorable, you first need to determine what might mean something to him. If he's a baseball guy, there are so many baseball gifts for Dad on Father's Day, and one is sure to be a hit (yes, that pun was intended).
Baseball is pretty pervasive in our society so the odds are good that the dad you are shopping for will appreciate something baseball-related. It's easy to find something emblazoned with the logo of their favorite Major League Baseball (MLB) team at a local sporting goods store or even online, but here you'll find some more creative suggestions.
And in addition to your gift, make sure you focus on making baseball-related memories, too. Dig out your partner's old baseball glove or get him a new one and head to the park to play a little family ball. Get some friends or your extended family together and have a pickup game. Even littlest ones can hit a ball off a tee or take a swing at a Wiffle ball with an oversized plastic bat. Making memories is just as important on Father's Day as the gift you give. Of course, they surely would appreciate a nicely wrapped, baseball-themed present they can use for years to come, too.
1Tie
Yes, a tie may seem a little trite, but these ties are not your typical dad-ties. To keep with the baseball theme, choose one that showcases how to hold the ball for different pitches or one that has demolished ballparks on it to give them all those nostalgic feels.Buy Now
2Baseball Tickets
If your guy is a fan of watching the sport IRL, look to see if there are any minor league ballparks near you. These tickets are a fraction of the cost of MLB games and very family-friendly. Many offer special promotions (get free hot dogs with your tickets), the food is reasonably priced, and if you're lucky, you may even be chosen for one of the silly contests they often have between innings.
3Ballpark Travel Quest Poster
Your baseball fan can start keeping track of the ballparks he has visited and start planning which ones he'd like to see in the future with this nifty poster.Buy Now
4Customized Baseball
$32 for just the baseball, $39 with display case
Personalize this baseball with a photo or a short-and-sweet message to make this keepsake baseball extra special.Buy Now
5Baseball Bottle Opener
Baseball and beer totally go together, so get your baseball fan an opener that makes it really easy for him to enjoy his favorite brew. It's also a magnet, so you can stick in on the fridge or any metal surface, so that it's always handy when he wants to crack a cold one during the game.Buy Now
6Hitting System
Let him be a slugger in his own backyard. With this system, he can hit a baseball off an adjustable batting tee into a net to practice his aim, speed, and accuracy.Buy Now
7Picture Frame
Being a baseball fan doesn't mean dad's passion has to be restricted to the MLB. Sometimes their #1 player is the little underdog living inside their house.Buy Now
8Personalize Man Cave Sign
Decorate your den, basement, or home office with this sign that can be personalized with his name and your year of choice. The current year, his birth year, or the year you moved in are good numbers to consider.Buy Now
9Baseball Jersey
from $211
These authentic jerseys come in home and away versions for each of the MLB teams. Grab his favorite team's so that he can it every time he tunes in for a game.Buy Now
10Baseball Leather Travel Kit
This travel kit just oozes baseball and they are made out of the same leather the MLB uses to make baseball gloves.Buy Now
11M&Ms
If your baseball fan has a sweet tooth, get him two pounds of this classic treat, with a white coating and red "stitching" that makes them look like tiny baseballs.Buy Now
12#1 Dad Team T-shirts
Get him his favorite baseball team shirt but with a twist — a number one, with "Dad" emblazoned across the back.Buy Now
13New York Times Custom Baseball Book
Using reprint archives, a customized book is put together of 'New York Times' articles that cover his favorite MLB team. It's a great way to relive the biggest moments from his favorite team's history.Buy Now
14Glasses
These glasses look the baseball part, and if you read the fine print, you can learn all sorts of cool baseball trivia.Buy Now
15Hawaiian Shirt
He can totally chill out with this Hawaiian shirt filled with pics of old baseball legends. Available in L, XL, and XXL.Buy Now
16Tin Sign
This tin sign brings a touch of nostalgia to your baseball fan. It has holes punched at the top for easy hanging, too.Buy Now
17T-shirt
This shirt shows how men have "evolved" to go from not even standing upright to hitting one out of the park. The graphic can be put on shirts and sweatshirts of different colors and styles.Buy Now