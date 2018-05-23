Romper
17 Best Gifts For Baseball Fans To Give Your Dad This Father's Day 2018

On Father's Day, take a moment from the daily family chaos to honor and celebrate your dad, your kids' dad, or really any father figure in your life. Gifts are a great way to show your appreciation for all that they do. If you want to give them something memorable, you first need to determine what might mean something to him. If he's a baseball guy, there are so many baseball gifts for Dad on Father's Day, and one is sure to be a hit (yes, that pun was intended).

Baseball is pretty pervasive in our society so the odds are good that the dad you are shopping for will appreciate something baseball-related. It's easy to find something emblazoned with the logo of their favorite Major League Baseball (MLB) team at a local sporting goods store or even online, but here you'll find some more creative suggestions.

And in addition to your gift, make sure you focus on making baseball-related memories, too. Dig out your partner's old baseball glove or get him a new one and head to the park to play a little family ball. Get some friends or your extended family together and have a pickup game. Even littlest ones can hit a ball off a tee or take a swing at a Wiffle ball with an oversized plastic bat. Making memories is just as important on Father's Day as the gift you give. Of course, they surely would appreciate a nicely wrapped, baseball-themed present they can use for years to come, too.

1Tie

Silk Neckties by Josh Bach

$50

The Grommet

Yes, a tie may seem a little trite, but these ties are not your typical dad-ties. To keep with the baseball theme, choose one that showcases how to hold the ball for different pitches or one that has demolished ballparks on it to give them all those nostalgic feels.

Buy Now

2Baseball Tickets

Doug Pensinger/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

If your guy is a fan of watching the sport IRL, look to see if there are any minor league ballparks near you. These tickets are a fraction of the cost of MLB games and very family-friendly. Many offer special promotions (get free hot dogs with your tickets), the food is reasonably priced, and if you're lucky, you may even be chosen for one of the silly contests they often have between innings.

3Ballpark Travel Quest Poster

Ballpark Travel Quest Poster

$23

Etsy

Your baseball fan can start keeping track of the ballparks he has visited and start planning which ones he'd like to see in the future with this nifty poster.

Buy Now

4Customized Baseball

Customized Baseball

$32 for just the baseball, $39 with display case

Etsy

Personalize this baseball with a photo or a short-and-sweet message to make this keepsake baseball extra special.

Buy Now

5Baseball Bottle Opener

Baseball Bottle Opener

$15

Man Crates

Baseball and beer totally go together, so get your baseball fan an opener that makes it really easy for him to enjoy his favorite brew. It's also a magnet, so you can stick in on the fridge or any metal surface, so that it's always handy when he wants to crack a cold one during the game.

Buy Now

6Hitting System

Powerstroke Baseball Hitting Net System

$160

Brookstone

Let him be a slugger in his own backyard. With this system, he can hit a baseball off an adjustable batting tee into a net to practice his aim, speed, and accuracy.

Buy Now

7Picture Frame

Baseball Photo Frame

$25

Chalk Talk Sports

Being a baseball fan doesn't mean dad's passion has to be restricted to the MLB. Sometimes their #1 player is the little underdog living inside their house.

Buy Now

8Personalize Man Cave Sign

Personalized Traditional Man Cave Pub and Tavern Signs - Baseball

$21

Brookstone

Decorate your den, basement, or home office with this sign that can be personalized with his name and your year of choice. The current year, his birth year, or the year you moved in are good numbers to consider.

Buy Now

9Baseball Jersey

Father's Day Flex Base Jerseys

from $211

MLB Store

These authentic jerseys come in home and away versions for each of the MLB teams. Grab his favorite team's so that he can it every time he tunes in for a game.

Buy Now

10Baseball Leather Travel Kit

Premium Tan Baseball Glove Leather Travel Kit by Rawlings

$120

Everything Baseball

This travel kit just oozes baseball and they are made out of the same leather the MLB uses to make baseball gloves.

Buy Now

11M&Ms

Home Run Candy Blend

$40

My M&Ms

If your baseball fan has a sweet tooth, get him two pounds of this classic treat, with a white coating and red "stitching" that makes them look like tiny baseballs.

Buy Now

12#1 Dad Team T-shirts

Men's Fanatics Branded 2018 Father's Day Number 1 Dad T-Shirt

$32

MLB Store

Get him his favorite baseball team shirt but with a twist — a number one, with "Dad" emblazoned across the back.

Buy Now

13New York Times Custom Baseball Book

New York Times Custom Baseball Book

$72

Uncommon Goods

Using reprint archives, a customized book is put together of 'New York Times' articles that cover his favorite MLB team. It's a great way to relive the biggest moments from his favorite team's history.

Buy Now

14Glasses

Record-Breaking Baseball Glasses - Set of 4

$42

Uncommon Goods

These glasses look the baseball part, and if you read the fine print, you can learn all sorts of cool baseball trivia.

Buy Now

15Hawaiian Shirt

Baseball Legends Men's Hawaiian Style Navy Blue Camp Shirt

$55

Everything Baseball

He can totally chill out with this Hawaiian shirt filled with pics of old baseball legends. Available in L, XL, and XXL.

Buy Now

16Tin Sign

Topps 1954 Baseball Tin Sign

$10

A Simpler Time

This tin sign brings a touch of nostalgia to your baseball fan. It has holes punched at the top for easy hanging, too.

Buy Now

17T-shirt

Baseball Evolution Mens Tri-Blend T-shirt

$18

Cafe Press

This shirt shows how men have "evolved" to go from not even standing upright to hitting one out of the park. The graphic can be put on shirts and sweatshirts of different colors and styles.

Buy Now