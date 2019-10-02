October is typically associated with orange and black and maybe those rusty, golden leaf colors we all love, but did you know it’s also the pinkest month of the year? One of the easiest ways to show your support for the cause without buying more stuff (even if it's pink and cute) is to try breast cancer awareness nail art.

Because October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and a pink ribbon is the international symbol of breast cancer awareness, it makes sense that you see the blush shade popping up everywhere this time of year. Maybe you’re not into rosy nails, which I get, especially this time of year when all I want to do is paint my nails black, wear an oversized turtleneck, and have a big mood. You may be surprised that all breast cancer manicures aren’t necessarily pink (and some even incorporate some freaky Halloween nail art, too).

The month is about more than getting a mani, of course. In addition to getting your nails did, you could support an organization that funds breast cancer research or you could share the story of how you or a loved one have been affected by the disease, a suggestion made by the National Breast Cancer Foundation. You can take one small, important step by scheduling a mammogram for yourself, or learning how to do a breast self-exam.

However it is that you decide to honor the month, rest assured that your nails will be looking fierce with inspo from any of the 17 breast cancer awareness nail ideas below.

1. A Pop Of Peach If you're not into bright pink, you could try a soft peach color instead. A subtle ribbon shows support, while the dots add a whimsical element to an otherwise classic manicure.

2. Long And Bedazzled For anyone who owned a bedazzler in the '90s (guilty and proud) these nails are serious goals. I love how the breast cancer awareness ribbon is small and understated, but pops against the clear tip. These nails are hard to miss, which is a good thing because it'll give you plenty of opportunities to talk about the cause when someone inevitably says, "I loooove your nails."

3. Pink Glitter This raspberry-hued glitter is a gorgeous take on the classic pink mani. The ribbon pops against the silver glitter too. I've also noticed that glitter polish stays on really well (like, sometimes too well) so you actually may get a full month out of this one.

4. Quick And Easy Decal Nail Art Decals - Set Of 3 Moon Sugar Decals | $5 see on amazon Sometimes you don't have time to get to the nail salon, but you still want something special. These nail decals are a dream for anyone who loves nail art, but doesn't quite have the steady hand or the right tools to pull off an elaborate design at home. Just paint your nails as normal, apply the stickers wherever you want 'em, then paint a clear top coat over everything.

5. Floral Ombre Ombre nails are having a moment, and for good reason. To get this look, try a few different shades of pink. I love the abstract Magnolia flower paired with the prominent breast cancer awareness ribbon.

6. A Twist On A French Manicure The colored tips are a fun, modern twist on a classic French manicure (which are, incidentally back in style, according to InStyle). The minimalist nails allow the signature pink ribbon to really shine. Plus, this salon told me via message thay because they see many people who live with cancer, they only use organic nail and facial products. So cool.

7. A Ribbon Sticker Breast Cancer Ribbon Nail Art Transfers Stickers AM Nails | $7 see on amazon I love a white nail, and it turns out I especially love a white nail as the backdrop for a sticker. I'll tell you one of my secrets: sometimes I get a plain ole manicure at the nail salon and then go home and put some fun nail art stickers on top. Because like guac, the nail art is extra.

8. A Matte-ish Pink An almost matte polish and a shorter nail makes this soft pink look more edgy. The gold glitter with the pink ribbon on top is perfection. If these were my nails, I wouldn't be able to stop pushing on the ribbon which is giving me major puffy paint vibes.

9.A Minimalist Mani I can't say enough good things about this manicure (photographed by Kelli Boyd) which has a painted boob on it and also manages to be elegant and understated. It's perfect, and I know what I'll be asking for next time I get my nails done.

10. Blue & Gold Navy is my favorite autumn polish (no one asked, but... Essie's After School Boy Blazer is the best dark blue ever). The white and pink are attention-grabbing, and the blue and gold lend a moodiness to mani which you know I love. If you're a football fan, you could rep your team's colors too.

11. An Abstract Print How cute are these almond-shaped polka dot nails? I love how the ribbons looks almost like leopard print and the dots make a ribbon shape of their own on the thumb. Plus that is the most adorable pinkie nail ever.

12. A Colorful Stiletto Nail Stiletto nails are on-trend right now, and these just take it to the next level. They're so fun to look at, and the bedazzled ribbon is amazing. It's impossible to pick a favorite finger.

13. Dark Nails See, breast cancer awareness nails can be black. I love how the dark shade seems very fall, but the pink still pops against it. The glitter tip on the middle finger is perfection, and ties the whole look together.

14. Spell It Out The lettering here looks so chic and modern, plus people won't be able to resist reading your nails. This gives you a chance to talk about the cause your supporting and why it's important to you. Win-win!

15. A Beaded Ribbon This look reinvents the typical painted pink ribbon by making it out of tiny gems instead. The pink polish is almost the exact shade as the breast cancer awareness ribbon, but to shake things up a bit, there's a gorgeous rose gold pinkie.

16. A Sweet Pink Pattern Whoever painted these is seriously talented; just look how small and precise those ribbons are. I love the repeating pattern offset by ombre glitter. I would leave this one to the experts unless you're feeling very adventurous.