When people think about National Grandparents Day — this year, it falls on Sunday, Sept. 9 — they typically don't relate the special occasion to celebrities. But as strange as it might be to think of your favorite famous person as a grandparent, there are plenty of celebs out there who proudly wear the title of grandpa or grandma. In fact, there are many surprising examples of high-profile people who enjoy fame and grandparenthood. From Snoop Dogg all the way to Kid Rock, here are 17 celebrities you probably didn't know were grandparents.

It's no secret celebrities are encouraged to appear as youthful possible, especially where it concerns female actors. And considering Hollywood is largely ageist, it's not too surprising some famous people keep their grandparents status on the DL.

On the other hand, however, some celebrities downplay their role as grandma or grandpa for privacy reasons. A lot of celebrity kids don't want to be in the spotlight, and this sentiment often extends to their own children. Many actors and actresses go out of their way to protect their families from the press, especially when young children are involved.

And then there are cases in which the public completely misses a birth announcement, like the time Tom Hanks became a grandpa for the third time in December 2016. Most people missed the event because Tom Hanks' son, Chet Hanks, was the one who broke the news. Considering not many fans are familiar with the name Chet Hanks, this heartwarming occasion largely went unnoticed.

But Hanks isn't the only surprising grandparent out there — here are 17 celebrities you may not have known held grandparent status.

1. Pierce Brosnan Finds Grandparenthood To Be An "Utter Joy"

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although many people don't associate James Bond — aka Pierce Brosnan —with grandparenthood, the truth is he's one of the happiest grandparents around.

Brosnan shared his joy with the world when his third grandchild, Marley May Cassandra, entered the world in June 2015. "My darling Sean with his baby girl Marley May Cassandra what utter joy to be her grandpa... beautiful life!" captioned an Instagram shot of Marley.

The actor is also grandparent to Isabella and Lucas.

2. Jim Carrey Finds Grandparenthood "Odd"

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jim Carrey is open about the fact that he finds the whole grandpa thing strangely wonderful. Carrey, who is the grandpa to Jackson Riley Santana, said about the situation to Access Online in November 2010:

[I] love being granddaddy, granddaddy Jim. It’s very odd, it’s not something I expected at this age to be. I just get a lot of joy, a lot of joy from that little boy… he’s just magical. It’s the greatest feeling in the world and as you get older…your connection to these things gets so intense…you just go, "Without this, I die."

3. Real Housewives of Atlanta's Nene Leakes Refers To Herself As A "Glamma"

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

RHOA's Nene Leakes blew fans away when in August 2012 she revealed her son, Bryson, had a daughter. The little girl's name is Bri’asia, according to the Daily Mail, and Leakes couldn't be happier to be her "glamma."

"My boo Bri Bri #glamma #happyhalloween #sillywilly #blueteethfromcandy," Leakes captioned a shot of Bri'asia on Halloween.

4. Real Housewives of Orange County's Tamra Judge Is A Doting Grandma To Her Granddaughter

RHOC's Tamra Judge is so in love with her granddaughter, Ava. The reality star often shares photos of the toddler, and she constantly gushes about her on the show. Too cute.

5. Charlie Sheen Became A Grandpa In His 40s

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Some people might be surprised to learn Charlie Sheen became a grandpa at age 47. According to NBC News, Sheen's daughter, Cassandra Estevez and her husband, Casey Huffman, welcomed a little girl named Luna into the world in October 2016.

6. Kirstie Alley Says Grandparenthood Is "One Of The Best Things" That Has Ever Happened To Her

Robin Marchant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kirstie Alley couldn't be more thrilled about her grandma status. Alley said about being a grandma to her grandson, Waylon, according to TODAY:

This is one of the best things that's ever happened in my life, to be a grandmother. I hear grandparents say it, but I’m like "OK." It's sort of like if you hear people talking about their kids and then you have one, and you're worse than they were about your kid. So that's how I am.

7. Tom Hanks Is A Hands-On Grandpa

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tom Hanks is reportedly a very hands-on granddad to his three granddaughters, Olivia, Charlotte, and Michaiah, according to RadarOnline. I can't say I'd expect anything less from the Sully star.

8. Whoopi Goldberg Is A Great-Grandmother

Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Not only is Whoopi Goldberg a grandma to Amarah Skye, according to HELLO!, but she's also a great-grandma to an adorable girl named Charli Rose. Goldberg reached the milestone at age 58.

9. Jessica Lange's Granddaughters Inspired Her To Write A Book

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

American Horror Story star Jessica Lange wrote a children's book inspired by her granddaughters, Adah and Ilse. The work is titled, according to TODAY, It’s About a Little Bird. How sweet.

10. Nicolas Cage Has Two Grandsons

Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nicolas Cage is the grandparent to two little boys named Lucian and Sorin thanks to his son, Weston, according to HuffPost. The kiddos have unique names, right?

11. Kim Richards Is Obsessed With Her Precious Grandson

It's clear RHOBH alum Kim Richards is beyond smitten with her grandson, Hucksley. Case in point: Richards' Instagram account is chock full of Hucksley's cute moments.

12. Kid Rock Thinks Being A Grandpa Raises His "Redneck" Credibility

Robert Laberge/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Leave it to Kid Rock to put an interesting spin on grandparenthood. Kid Rock said about having a granddaughter, according to Rolling Stone:

It keeps my redneck street cred in good standing, right? Maybe even my hip-hop street cred, if I have any of that left. I’m enjoying it. Listen, my son graduated college and he has a job. That alone, as a parent, is such a relief. I can’t imagine what the f**k I put my parents through. Now I have a beautiful granddaughter, on top of it? It’s pretty crazy. My friends say, "How lucky are you, to be able to see your granddaughter do so much stuff? You’ll be at her wedding." So many things you might not see if you have kids later in life, which seems to be the trend now for most responsible adults.

13. Kiefer Sutherland Is A Fun Grandpa

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kiefer Sutherland clearly enjoys being a grandpa to his grandson, Quinn. "My grandson Quinn is celebrating his birthday today," Sutherland captioned a funny shot of the boy on his special day. "Little does he know the pizza behind him is going to eat him..."

14. RHOA's Peter Thomas Is All About His Daughter's Twin Boys

RHOA alum Peter Thomas is very lucky to have twin grandsons, a fact he's well aware of. The boys' names are Berlin and August, according to BCK Online, and they have appeared on Black-ish. Cool stuff.

15. Tony Danza Has A Cute Nickname For His Eldest Grandson

Tony Danza has two grandsons named Lucas and Nicholas. In a sweet twist, according to Considerable, Danza calls his eldest grandson "Nicky Macaroni." Does it get any more adorable than that?

16. Snoop Dogg Spoils His Grandson

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg is the first to admit he spoils his grandson, Zion. "I'm going to be a gullible, get-away-with-everything kind of grandpa," Snoop Dogg explained, according to TODAY. "It's just a spark of joy just to look in his eyes and to be able to hold him. I thank my oldest son for making me a grandfather."

17. Here Comes Honey Boo Boo's June Shannon Is Smitten With Her Granddaughter

Mama June Shannon was over-the-moon when her daughter, Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon, gave birth to a daughter named Ella Grace Efird, in December 2017, according to People. Luckily for fans, Mama June from Not to Hot's cameras captured the birth.