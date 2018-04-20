For holidays like Earth Day, I actually have Instagram to thank for reminding me that it's coming up. It's one of those occasions that seems to sneak up on us, but it's also a holiday that's nicely timed with early spring, so you'll probably have at least a few photos on your phone from recent days to illustrate what Earth Day means to you and your family. Of course, there's more to the holiday than a pretty, grass-filled pic, and these quotes for Instagram captions ideas on Earth Day are a good reminder that it's the perfect opportunity to go green.

It turns out there are tons of inspiring quotes from environmentalists and authors and activists that are perfect for an Earth Day Instagram post this April 22. And as parents, I think it's important to remember that we can and should take small steps each day to reduce our impact on the environment — and that our kids are continuously watching our example. Even teaching our 2-year-old that certain things go in the recycling and others go in the trash can is an important first lesson.

If you're thinking about the holiday coming up this weekend, here are a few captions that are sure to inspire you and your followers!

1 “In every walk with nature one receives far more than he seeks.” —John Muir Giphy This one's easily applicable to an Instagram post because you're bound to be out for a nature walk at some point in the near future. Or, if you're up for it, plan one for April 22nd itself!

2 Make every day Earth Day. It doesn't get simpler than a straightforward encouragement to make every day Earth Day, and you can definitely start some new habits on the holiday to share with your followers, like switching from paper towels to cloth.

3 "I believe in God, only I spell it Nature." — Frank Lloyd Wright Some people observe a different religion, like Frank Lloyd Wright, who, of course, had a particular gift for understanding nature and how it played into his architecture.

4 "In wilderness is the preservation of the world." — Henry David Thoreau Giphy The world often does seem in total peril lately, doesn't it? If you have the opportunity, find some wilderness this Earth Day and shout this from the rooftops, er, Instagram.

5 Reduce, Reuse, Recycle This one will make you feel like you're in second grade again, but it's an easy step you can take this year and a good reminder for everyone to start small.

6 May The Forest Be With You Nothing like an Instagram pun for Earth Day! And perfect for an Instagram set in a forest.

7 "We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children." — Native American Proverb Giphy Becoming a parent made me even more consciously aware of this fact. What we leave for our kids to inherit is utterly important and up to us now to preserve.

8 Take nothing but pictures. Leave nothing but footprints. Kill nothing but time. — Motto of the Baltimore Grotto A more poetic version of "Leave no trace" that's perfect if you can manage to get a snap of your kids making footprints on the beach. Perhaps while your family is there to help clean it up!

9 "There is a pleasure in the pathless woods, There is a rapture on the lonely shore, There is society, where none intrudes, By the deep sea, and music in its roar: I love not man the less, but Nature more." — George Gordon, Lord Byron I read those lines and every one of them resonates with me and makes me want to simultaneously be out in the woods, on the edge of the ocean, and totally alone. That's not likely to happen for me this Earth Day, but if it can happen for you, this is your quote.

10 “Look deep into nature and you will understand everything better.” — Albert Einstein Giphy Earth Day is the perfect time to pause and reflect on how deep our reliance on nature is and how much we can learn from it.

11 "Forget not that the earth delights to feel your bare feet, and the winds long to play with your hair." — Kahlil Gibran If it's warm enough for your little one to go outside with bare feet, and if it happens to be a little breezy, this is the perfect quote to accompany that sweet Instagram pic.

12 Plastic Sucks It's a little blunt, but it's also the truth. And being a parent means often not having easy alternatives to plastic. Why not commit to reducing your plastic intake this year (it also happens to be the theme of Earth Day 2018).

13 "The earth laughs in flowers." — Ralph Waldo Emerson Giphy Spring has arrived in most places around the country, and there's nothing cuter than a baby in a field of flowers. Just make sure you watch out for bees and fire ants, which our family learned the hard way recently!

14 "To me a lush carpet of pine needles or spongy grass is more welcome than the most luxurious Persian rug." — Helen Keller Helen Keller just seems so wise, especially in the area of appreciating senses. She probably wouldn't have cared a bit about Instagram, but she's found a way to leave her mark on it nonetheless.

15 "There is something infinitely healing in the repeated refrains of nature — the assurance that dawn comes after night, and spring after winter." — Rachel Carson Even if spring comes a bit late in some parts of the country, it does eventually come, and that is just the kind of inspiration perfect for Instagram.

16 “You cannot get through a single day without having an impact on the world around you. What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.” — Jane Goodall Giphy And once you decide what kind of difference you're going to make, you get to be the example, both to your own kids and family, and to your Instagram world.