Romper
Dick's Sporting Goods

17 Father's Day Gifts For The Dick's Sporting Goods Dad That Scream 'Adventure'

By Samantha Grindell
Sound the "it's time to shop" alarm, because Father's Day is just around the corner. Finding something he actually wants and will use can be a hair pulling experience to say the least, but if the dad in your life is an outdoor lover or sports fan, you're in luck, thanks to Dick's Sporting Goods Father's Day offerings. They're bound to have something he'll like.

You probably think of Dick's as the go-to spot to stock up on soccer cleats or baseball bats for the kids, or of the company's decision to decrease their sell of firearms as school shootings continue to occur in the United States. But Dick's is actually a great gift destination for dads, particularly because of the variety of products the store has to offer. The retailer is known for its sports gear and other athletic focused products, but they also sell camping items, yard game items, and even general wellness products like vitamins.

So whether the dad figure in your life is into hiking, fishing, watching sports, or just chilling by the pool, Dick's has items he'd be thrilled to open on Father's Day. Read on for 17 of the best products Dick's has to offer for dads this year; you might be surprised by what you find.

1. Drink On The Go

YETI Rambler 12 oz. Bottle with HotShot Cap

$30

YETI

The coolest feature of this YETI cup is the The HotShot™ Cap. It offers 360-degree drinking, allowing dad to drink from any side of the lid. It keeps drinks hot or cold thanks to the double-wall vacuum insulation, while the steel design prevents it from denting or breaking. And he'll think of you whenever he uses it.

2. Golf Gear

Men's Playoff 2.0 Tour Stripe Golf Polo

$49

Under Armour

This polo is as stylish as it is practical. Combine a classic stripe design with anti-odor properties, moisture-wicking fabric, and built in UPF 30+, and dad will be able to hit the golf course all day long.

3. The Best Bag

Kanga Backpack

$45

ENO

If your dad or partner has gotten into short hikes, they'll love this bag from ENO. Its sleek design makes it useful for storing water, books, snacks, and hammocks, but it won't be cumbersome to wear. My favorite feature is the separate zippered wallet pocket for your phone, wallet, and cash.

4. Tent Time

Instant Up Canopy

$60

$55

Quest

Whether he's grilling, hanging in the backyard, or setting up for a day at the pool, the dad in your life will love this canopy from Quest. It sets up instantly, and it's water-resistant, fire-retardant, and offers UV protection. Talk about a triple threat.

5. Fishy, Fishy

Mach II Metal Speed Spin Combo

$140

$100

Lew's

This rod has rave reviews from Dick's shoppers, and it's ideal for catching larger, strong fish. Dick's also sells kids' fishing rods, so you could pair this gift with a mini version, making a bonding trip for dad and your little one part of the gift.

6. Calling All Sports Fans

Men's New York Yankees Dri-FIT Legend T-Shirt

$30

$25

Nike

Dick's sells Nike Dri-FIT t-shirts for many of the teams in the MLB, and they're all discounted right now in honor of Father's Day. Head to the site to find your sports fan's favorite team. He'll rep it all season long.

7. Grill Master

RoadTrip LXE Grill

$150

Coleman

Got a big road tripper or tailgate fan in your life? Then he'll love this portable propane grill that's designed to cook food thoroughly no matter the climate. Bonus: it comes in five fun colors.

8. Cuddle O'Clock

DoubleNest Hammock

$70

ENO

You and your partner can both enjoy this hammock, as it's designed to be spacious enough for two. Hand the kids off to a babysitter, and find a secluded wood to cuddle up in. It can hold up to 400 pounds, and it folds up for easy transport.

9. Massage Man

GRID STK Foam Roller

$35

TriggerPoint

Dad sore from all that parenting? Get him this rolling massager, which is designed to promote the flow of blood an oxygen to aid muscle repair. He'll thank you every time he uses it.

10. Keep It Chill

Roadie 20 Cooler

$200

YETI

A cooler full of beer will take anyone's camping trip/tailgate to the next level, and YETI products are known for their incredible insulation capabilities. Plus, the Roadie is compact, so it's ideal for travel. It can live in his passenger seat for pool trips or games.

11. Life Is Short(s)

Men's Sportswear Club Fleece Sweatshorts

$35

Nike

These shorts can double as work out or lounge shorts, giving dad the freedom to do whatever he wants in his down time. An adjustable waistband will ensure they fit just right, and the soft fleece material make them extra comfy. Don't be surprised if he puts them on as soon as you hand them over.

12. Pack Power

Roo II Lumbar Pack

$34

The North Face

Fanny packs are in, and dads deserve to get in on the hands-free fun too. He can use it to stow his wallet and protein bars when he hikes, or it can become his dad-companion when he's on kid duty, holding snacks, band aids, and whatever else your little ones might need. And since it's North Face, you know it'll be durable.

13. Boat Buddy

Trailblazer 100 NXT Kayak

$250

$180

Pelican

Perfect for beginner water enthusiasts, this kayak is easy to paddle and designed to be extra stable, helping new kayakers get the hang of life on the water. Dad will enjoy this gift for years to come thanks to its impact resistant design, and he'll love all the amenities bundled into it, like a cup holder, molded footrests, and padded backrest.

14. Top It All Off

Men's P-6 Trucker Hat

$29

Patagonia

The Patagonia hat is pretty iconic, so no doubt dad will look cool as he wears it. But he'll be appreciative of the mesh material in addition to the style, as it will keep his head cool no matter what he's doing while he wears it. The cap comes in four other colors if this isn't quite his color scheme, too.

15. Game Time

Traditional Cornhole Board Set

$130

Quest

Approved by the American Cornhole Association (yes, that's a thing), this board set will keep dad entertained for hours. He can use it for tailgate fun during football season, or it can act as an outdoor activity for him and the kids to enjoy in the warm months. The set comes with bags for each team, and the legs fold up for easy storage.

16. The Throne

Recliner Chair

$60

Sport-Brella

This chair can turn anyone into the ultimate soccer dad, beach goer, or camper. The chair has three different settings, allowing him to sit, lean back, or lay back under the shade of the UPF 50+ sun protection umbrella. It also has a built-in insulated pocket that can keep up to four drinks cold, and it's easy to fold up and store. Basically, he'll be relaxed no matter where he's sitting, as long as he's sitting in this chair.

17. Pong Party

Party Pong Inflatable Pool Game

$20

Big Mouth

This float is sort of a gag gift, but any pool loving or beer enthusiast dad will definitely put it to good use. It's designed with durability in mind, so it'll definitely be able to handle whatever raucous game of pool pong you all stir up. He could also use it to play with the kids — just replace beer with soda or juice. No matter how he uses it, the float will keep the good times rolling all summer long.