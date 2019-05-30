17 Father’s Day Gifts For The Dick's Sporting Goods Dad That Scream 'Adventure'
Sound the "it's time to shop" alarm, because Father's Day is just around the corner. Finding something he actually wants and will use can be a hair pulling experience to say the least, but if the dad in your life is an outdoor lover or sports fan, you're in luck, thanks to Dick's Sporting Goods Father's Day offerings. They're bound to have something he'll like.
You probably think of Dick's as the go-to spot to stock up on soccer cleats or baseball bats for the kids, or of the company's decision to decrease their sell of firearms as school shootings continue to occur in the United States. But Dick's is actually a great gift destination for dads, particularly because of the variety of products the store has to offer. The retailer is known for its sports gear and other athletic focused products, but they also sell camping items, yard game items, and even general wellness products like vitamins.
So whether the dad figure in your life is into hiking, fishing, watching sports, or just chilling by the pool, Dick's has items he'd be thrilled to open on Father's Day. Read on for 17 of the best products Dick's has to offer for dads this year; you might be surprised by what you find.
1. Drink On The Go
YETI Rambler 12 oz. Bottle with HotShot Cap
$30
YETI
The coolest feature of this YETI cup is the The HotShot™ Cap. It offers 360-degree drinking, allowing dad to drink from any side of the lid. It keeps drinks hot or cold thanks to the double-wall vacuum insulation, while the steel design prevents it from denting or breaking. And he'll think of you whenever he uses it.
3. The Best Bag
Kanga Backpack
$45
ENO
If your dad or partner has gotten into short hikes, they'll love this bag from ENO. Its sleek design makes it useful for storing water, books, snacks, and hammocks, but it won't be cumbersome to wear. My favorite feature is the separate zippered wallet pocket for your phone, wallet, and cash.
11. Life Is Short(s)
Men's Sportswear Club Fleece Sweatshorts
$35
Nike
These shorts can double as work out or lounge shorts, giving dad the freedom to do whatever he wants in his down time. An adjustable waistband will ensure they fit just right, and the soft fleece material make them extra comfy. Don't be surprised if he puts them on as soon as you hand them over.
12. Pack Power
Roo II Lumbar Pack
$34
The North Face
Fanny packs are in, and dads deserve to get in on the hands-free fun too. He can use it to stow his wallet and protein bars when he hikes, or it can become his dad-companion when he's on kid duty, holding snacks, band aids, and whatever else your little ones might need. And since it's North Face, you know it'll be durable.
13. Boat Buddy
Trailblazer 100 NXT Kayak
$250
$180
Pelican
Perfect for beginner water enthusiasts, this kayak is easy to paddle and designed to be extra stable, helping new kayakers get the hang of life on the water. Dad will enjoy this gift for years to come thanks to its impact resistant design, and he'll love all the amenities bundled into it, like a cup holder, molded footrests, and padded backrest.
14. Top It All Off
Men's P-6 Trucker Hat
$29
Patagonia
The Patagonia hat is pretty iconic, so no doubt dad will look cool as he wears it. But he'll be appreciative of the mesh material in addition to the style, as it will keep his head cool no matter what he's doing while he wears it. The cap comes in four other colors if this isn't quite his color scheme, too.
15. Game Time
Traditional Cornhole Board Set
$130
Quest
Approved by the American Cornhole Association (yes, that's a thing), this board set will keep dad entertained for hours. He can use it for tailgate fun during football season, or it can act as an outdoor activity for him and the kids to enjoy in the warm months. The set comes with bags for each team, and the legs fold up for easy storage.
16. The Throne
Recliner Chair
$60
Sport-Brella
This chair can turn anyone into the ultimate soccer dad, beach goer, or camper. The chair has three different settings, allowing him to sit, lean back, or lay back under the shade of the UPF 50+ sun protection umbrella. It also has a built-in insulated pocket that can keep up to four drinks cold, and it's easy to fold up and store. Basically, he'll be relaxed no matter where he's sitting, as long as he's sitting in this chair.
17. Pong Party
Party Pong Inflatable Pool Game
$20
Big Mouth
This float is sort of a gag gift, but any pool loving or beer enthusiast dad will definitely put it to good use. It's designed with durability in mind, so it'll definitely be able to handle whatever raucous game of pool pong you all stir up. He could also use it to play with the kids — just replace beer with soda or juice. No matter how he uses it, the float will keep the good times rolling all summer long.