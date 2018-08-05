No matter where you are in life, friends are the people who help you get through each day. Why not celebrate these amazing people on your social media soon? The Instagram caption ideas for Friendship Day 2018 will make your buddies feel special and appreciated. After all, that's what friends are for.

Mark your calendar, because Friendship Day 2018 falls on Sunday August 5, as noted in Indian Express. Although the holiday has been around in some form since the 1950s, it looks like social media has helped make Friendship Day a larger entity. Tags such as #friendshipday, #celebratefriendship, and #friends will be trending like wild. You can go ahead and prepare these thoughtful posts now, and your friends will appreciate the forethought.

Whether it's your BFF since preschool or the person you're friendly with in your favorite online game, friends are everything. They're your lunch buddies, confidantes, traveling companions, and sharers in mischief. It's only natural to celebrate that awesome relationship, too. So post these captions with your best friend pics and prepare to be the most thoughtful buddy ever on this year's Friendship Day. Hopefully, your friends will respond with equally thoughtful, caring posts as well to share the love.