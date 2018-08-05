17 Instagram Caption Ideas For Friendship Day 2018 That Your Pals Will Love
No matter where you are in life, friends are the people who help you get through each day. Why not celebrate these amazing people on your social media soon? The Instagram caption ideas for Friendship Day 2018 will make your buddies feel special and appreciated. After all, that's what friends are for.
Mark your calendar, because Friendship Day 2018 falls on Sunday August 5, as noted in Indian Express. Although the holiday has been around in some form since the 1950s, it looks like social media has helped make Friendship Day a larger entity. Tags such as #friendshipday, #celebratefriendship, and #friends will be trending like wild. You can go ahead and prepare these thoughtful posts now, and your friends will appreciate the forethought.
Whether it's your BFF since preschool or the person you're friendly with in your favorite online game, friends are everything. They're your lunch buddies, confidantes, traveling companions, and sharers in mischief. It's only natural to celebrate that awesome relationship, too. So post these captions with your best friend pics and prepare to be the most thoughtful buddy ever on this year's Friendship Day. Hopefully, your friends will respond with equally thoughtful, caring posts as well to share the love.
1"There are no rules for friendship. It must be left to itself. We cannot force it any more than love." – William Hazlitt
Really, spontaneous friendships are one of the best parts of life. It's so exciting to click with another person in some unexpected place.
2“Find a group of people who challenge and inspire you; spend a lot of time with them, and it will change your life.” — Amy Poehler
Befriending admirable people only makes you better, too. Personally, I hope to be half as awesome as some of my friends one day.
3Real queens fix each other’s crowns.
I love this. Friendship is all about support and lifting one another up.
4"I'm only me when I'm with you." — Taylor Swift
It may be a throwback song, but "I'm Only Me When I'm With You" is a pretty great ode to friendships. Jam out to it with your bestie.
5Friends don't let you do silly things alone.
Acting silly with your best friends is one of the greatest joys in life. Having these experiences photographed is even better.
6We'll be friends forever. You already know too much.
We all have at least one friend who has some serious dirt on us. It's best to keep these friends very close.
7“Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.” — Oprah Winfrey
The best friends of all are just happy to join you for the journey.
8I'll always have your back.
I am 100 percent here for friends supporting one another.
9Always Better Together
It's a simple caption, but it works for many friendships.
10Nothing but blue skies
Friends bring a calmness to even the most hectic lives.
11Partners In Crime
It's a little cheesy, sure. But honestly the sentiment matches so many friend pics perfectly.
12Real friendship is when your friend comes over to your house and then you both just take a nap.
I have experienced this phenomenon and it is beautiful. Real friends respect your fatigue levels.
13You bring out the best in me.
Friends can help your self improvement goals. Who else would make you get up super early for that yoga class?
14"A friend is one who knows you and loves you just the same." – Elbert Hubbard
Once someone knows all your quirks and remains a friend, well, that's a solid relationship.
15Friends make life more colorful.
Doing silly stuff is a thousand times more fun with a friend by your side. Letting loose is fantastic.
16Thank you for being a friend
Post this caption for the friends you hope to grow old with one day. If they don't get the reference, invite them over for a Golden Girls marathon.
17Friends are the family we choose for ourselves.
And these honorary family members are there for us no matter what's going on.