Christmas morning is one of the most magical times of the year. There’s family togetherness, joy, and of course, all those presents — nothing matches up to seeing your kid light up as they tear into their gifts, even if you’re watching through a fog of exhaustion from wrapping and assembling everything the night before. But as much as you probably just want to kick back and relax on Christmas morning, you’ve still gotta eat. Tearing yourself away from the festivities to make breakfast isn’t fun, but if you prep these make-ahead Christmas breakfast recipes before December 25, you won't miss out on more than a minute or two of the excitement.

Breakfast sandwiches, burritos, and egg muffins are all easy to put together in advance and pull out of the fridge or freezer when you need it. You can also whip up some amazing baked goods that will have everyone’s mouth watering (I’m looking at you, chocolate croissant bake), because who doesn’t love dessert for breakfast? You might be all about a balanced breakfast the other 364 days of the year, but on Christmas morning, all bets are off.

Here are 13 delicious options that you can simply heat and eat on Christmas morning, and then get back to enjoying the holiday.

1. Scrambled Egg Muffins Mary Ellen's Cooking Creations Scrambled eggs in a muffin tin like these ones from Mary Ellen's Cooking Creations are super easy to prep ahead of time, and clean up is especially easy if you use liners.

2. Breakfast Burritos Eating Richly This breakfast burrito recipe from Eating Richly makes a big batch, perfect for serving up for the rest of the lazy holiday week. Fully assemble them beforehand, pop them in the freezer, and microwave them when your family is ready to dive in.

3. Ham, Egg, And Cheese Monkey Bread The Seasoned Mom It's usually a sweet and sticky treat, but this monkey bread recipe from The Seasoned Mom goes in a totally different direction with ham, egg, and cheese.

4. Pancake Muffins Forks and Folly Pancakes are so much easier to make ahead of time when they're in muffin form, as in this recipe from Forks and Folly.

5. Chocolate Croissant Bake Plain Chicken Chocolatey goodness sounds like the perfect Christmas breakfast to me, so I'd absolutely love to try this chocolate croissant bake from Plain Chicken.

6. Oatmeal Strawberry Bars Recipes That Crock You can toss all the ingredients for these oatmeal strawberry breakfast bars from Recipes That Crock into a slow cooker and have a delicious breakfast ready to go in a couple of hours. It makes 12 bars, so you'll be able to feed a crowd.

7. Oatmeal The Yummy Life There's no cooking at all required for these oatmeal jars from The Yummy Life. Just combine all the ingredients in the fridge overnight and they'll be good to go in the morning.

8. Blueberry Streusel Muffins Barbara Bakes I've tried these blueberry streusel muffins from Barbara Bakes, and I can vouch for them being totally amazing. I'm an amateur in the kitchen, and they still turned out incredibly delicious.

9. Apple Crisp French Toast The Recipe Rebel This apple crisp French toast dish from The Recipe Rebel looks like most decadent breakfast ever. Feel free to top it with some whipped cream.

10. Quiche Southern Plate This quiche recipe from Southern Plate can be fully cooked on Christmas Eve and stored in the fridge, and the extras can also be frozen for whenever.

11. Breakfast Sandwiches The Skinnyish Dish Breakfast sandwiches are perfect for eating while running around the house playing with all the new gifts. This freezer-friendly recipe from The Skinny Delish will help you whip up a big batch.

12. Sausage Pancake Muffins The Diary of a Real Housewife Any kind of muffin is a great option for making ahead of time. These sausage pancake muffins from The Diary of a Real Housewife have a touch of savory and of sweet.

13. Raspberry Overnight Oats Taste and Tell Blog Taste and Tell Blog’s Raspberry overnight oats recipe requires only five minutes of prep time before leaving it in a bowl and refrigerating overnight. You can use fresh or frozen raspberries in this recipe, or really any fruit and toppings you prefer, making it a versatile dish.

14. Blueberry Lemon Oven Pancake Well Plated Save time in the morning with Well Plated’s blueberry lemon oven pancake recipe. Instead of flipping pancakes all morning, bake the crepe-like pancake the night before and serve it in the morning. Enhance the dish with whipped creme, syrup, and any other breakfast toppings of your choice.

15. Cheesy Hash Brown and Egg Breakfast Casserole Natasha's Kitchen This one-pan cheesy hashbrown and egg breakfast casserole from Natasha’s Kitchen only takes 30 minutes to make. Perfect for multiple servings, bake and slice up the casserole the night before. The next morning, simply reheat the dish and service it with all the condiments: hot sauce, sour cream, and ketchup. The mushrooms, cheese, and ham offer so much flavor in such a simple dish.

16. Creme Brulee French Toast Bake Mel's Kitchen Cafe Instead of cooking individual slices of french toast the morning of Christmas, follow this creme brulee french toast bake recipe from Mel’s Kitchen Cafe that allows you to make an entire batch for your family in the oven. Soak the bread that has been sliced into cubes overnight and bake them in the oven the next morning.