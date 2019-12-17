Every day is a good day for wearing sequins and sparkles, but New Year’s Eve is the only day where it’s practically a requirement. You may think you have limited festive outfit options if you're pregnant, but you can still get your glitz on in these 17 sparkly maternity dresses. Because while you may have to avoid the sparkling champagne at your New Year’s Eve bash this year, you definitely do not have to avoid the sparkling dresses (or the bubbly apple cider for that matter).

If a giant, 12-foot ball covered in 2688 Waterford Crystal triangles can descend from the sky in less than a minute (per the Times Square website) then you can totally find a bump-friendly, sparkly dress to ring in 2020 in an ensemble you feel great in. From glamorous, shimmering gowns perfect for black tie events, to short bodycon looks, or other dresses with just a hint of subtle metallic detail, I’ve got you covered with the New Year’s Eve dresses that will make you and your bump the star of the show. Who knows, if you love what you're wearing and it's comfy enough to dance all night in, you may actually make it 'til midnight.

1. A Metallic Polka Dot Collective Concepts Clip Dot Maternity Dress A Pea In The Pod | $148 $111 Available In Sizes XS, M, L See on a pea in the pod The classic empire waist silhouette gets an update with ruffle sleeves and gold polka dots. The keyhole back shows a touch of skin and metallic accents add just enough sparkle for the look to be both festive and understated.

2. A Dress With Dramatic Details Midi Dress With Batwing Sleeve Asos | $119 Available In Sizes 2,4,6,8,14 see on asos Gold and silver sequins dot the smoky-colored fabric in this wrap waist dress with gorgeous bat wing sleeves. The tie around the middle can be adjusted, and the split hem makes walking or dancing easy. Just select your pre-pregnancy size for the best fit.

3. Sparkle On The Top Shimmer V Back Maternity Dress Seraphine | $99 $59 Available In Sizes 2-14 see on seraphine This outfit has the look of separates but the ease of a dress. The shimmery v-neck top with flutter sleeves will catch the light all night long, and the simple attached black skirt hits at the empire waist for a comfy, bump-friendly look.

4. An Unexpected Color Scatter Sequin Knot Front Kimono Midi Dress Asos | $119 $60 Available In Sizes 2-16 see on asos Black and gold get a lot of wear on New Year's Eve, but you could opt for the unexpected by wearing pink or another bright color. The knotted waist band stretches to accommodate your bump, and it has a light camisole lining so you don't have to worry about sheerness.

5. A Swingy Metallic Dress Bump It Up Maternity Silver Sparkle Embellished Swing Dress Yours Clothing | $34 $26 Available In Sizes 14-30 see on yours clothing This sleek dress is covered in all-over sparkles, but it's made with a comfy, woven material so it doesn't feel stiff or heavy. The simple scoop-neck shape is the perfect style to balance the more dramatic material.

6. A One-Shoulder Stunner Tiffany Rose Galaxy Maternity Gown Nordstrom | $425 Available In Sizes 0-6 see on nordstrom This one shoulder dress is a showstopper and perfect for any black tie New Year's Eve parties. It has just enough glitz to be interesting, while the pleated, one-shoulder detail feels supportive. It's worth noting that this brand's sizes work a little differently, and their size 6 fits like a typical size 14-16.

7. A Golden Bodycon Dress TFNC Maternity Sequin Mini Bodycon Dress Asos | $76 Available In Sizes 6, 8 see on asos You're party-ready in minutes with this gorgeous gold dress. The classic bodycon mini style shows off your bump in the best (most sparkly) way. It's fully lined, so it may actually be pretty warm, especially when paired with tights.

8. A Black Tie Option Tiffany Rose Isabella Maternity Gown Nordstrom | $340 Available In Sizes 0-5 see on nordstrom If you have a formal New Year's Eve wedding or just a super fancy party, this long-sleeved gown with delicate shimmer details is your look. The slit makes it easy to dance and move, and the empire waist defines your bump in a comfortable way.

9. A Subtle Shine Claire Off-Shoulder Maternity Dress Soon Maternity | $150 Available In Sizes XS-XL see on soon maternity This dress shows off your shoulders in a festive way. The crepe knit fabric stretches without losing its shape, and the black foil material lends a subtle shine that looks almost like leather or snakeskin.

10. A T-Shirt Dress Kim S Maternity Party Dress Amazon | $23 Available In Sizes S-XL see on amazon This fitted outfit will turn your bump into a disco ball in the coolest way. It has ruched sides for comfort, and it's also available in short sleeves and in six other colors including a sparkly olive green and and allover gold.

11. A Velvet Dress With Sheen The Ricky Slip Dress Hatch | $240 Available In Sizes 1, 2 see on hatch collection A luxe blend of velvet and silk lends the look a subtle sheen in this comfy dress. Perfect if you want a little glam without going full-out sparkly, this minimalist slip dress works whether you're pregnant, nursing, or none of the above. Hatch's sizes work a little differently and their fit guide can be found on their website.

12. A Tulle Skirt Maternity V-Neck Long Sleeve Tulle Gown Lukalulu | $58 Available In Sizes S,L see on lukalulu If you want to be covered and cozy but still make an entrance, this dress with flared sleeves is your go-to. The dusty rose color is a pretty change from black, and the flowy skirt is made for twirling.

13. Rainbow Sequins Kosegugi Maternity V-neck Short Sleeve Sequin Stripst Midi Dress Areawhite | $56 Available In Sizes S-3XL see on areawhite Why choose one color when you can wear a rainbow of sparkles? This dress is giving me major '70s chic vibes with a modern twist and is perfect for ringing in the new year with unique style.

14. Full Length Sequins Burgundy Sequin V-Neck Sleeveless Maternity Evening Gown Pinkblush | $129 Available In Sizes S-XL see on pinkblush Here's a floor-length gown covered in bigger sequins for maximum visual impact. It's cinched under the bust, which gives it some shape, and there's a bit of stretch in the material so it moves with you. The dress is also available in rose gold and black.

15. A Rose Gold Bodycon Rose Gold Sleeveless Sequin Fitted Maternity Dress Pinkblush | $78 $55 see on pinkblush If you live in a warmer climate or just feel hot all the time, you may want to opt for a sleeveless dress. This rose gold dress is fully covered in sequins and would look awesome with a leather jacket that you can take on and off throughout the night.

16. A Romantic Winter Gown Hellodasy Maternity V-Neck Tonal Delicate Sequins Dress Sonoma Buy | $73 $35 Available In Sizes S-XL see on sonoma buy A long, blush-colored dress can feel so romantic and soft in the winter. The top of this v-neck dress is covered in rose gold sequins, while the airy bottom flows to your ankles. It works all year round, but would make a statement at any New Year's Eve party.