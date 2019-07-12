When it comes to quick and easy snacks, Trader Joe's is one of my absolute favorite places to shop. Pretty much every aisle is packed with delicious treats that are great for kids and adults alike. When school is out for the year, picking up some awesome summer snacks from Trader Joe's makes your life so much easier.

My favorite thing about Trader Joe's is that they have such a good selection. There are healthy snacks that you'll feel great about giving your kids (see numbers two and three on this list), as well as decadent treats that are a perfect indulgence on a hot summer day (see numbers 12 through 14). Plus, the prices are usually great — I've included prices at my Long Island, NY store, but keep in mind that they could vary by location.

Every selection on this list requires that you do nothing more than pop open the package and dig in, so you won't have to worry about doing much of anything in the kitchen on those days when the heat just makes you want to do nothing more than chill out in the air-conditioning.

Keep a few of these 17 Trader Joe's snacks on hand, and you'll always be fueled up for summer fun.

1. String Cheese Courtesy Kristina Johnson String cheese is a staple in so many households with kids, because it's so good and so fun to eat. Trader Joe's has a couple different varieties for $3.

2. Apple Slices There's no chance my kiddo will finish a whole apple in one sitting, but she'll regularly inhale a few slices as a healthy snack or side dish. Buying Trader Joe's resealable $4 bag of organic apple slices is so much easier for me than peeling and chopping them myself.

3. Watermelon Slices Not into the idea of carving up a five or 10 pound watermelon yourself? I can't blame you, because I don't even think I own a knife big enough to do the job, personally. For $4, Trader Joe's will do all the work for you so you can have a refreshing summery snack.

4. Hummus Snack Packs Hummus is an easy and filling snack, especially when it comes with pita chips on the side. Each $2 package comes with two hummus and chip cups.

5. Kettle Korn Staying inside to catch a movie and beat the heat? A snack-sized bag of Trader Joe's kettle corn is the perfect treat to munch on while you watch. You can get six bags for $3.

6. Yogurt Kids don't have time to sit down and eat a cup of yogurt with a spoon when there's summer fun to be had. Trader Joe's yogurt Squishers are perfect for eating on the go. You can freeze them overnight and stick them in a lunch bag, and they'll be thawed and ready to eat by the time your kiddo's on lunch break.

7. Smoothies Smoothies make for a refreshing summer drink. Trader Joe's strawberry yogurt smoothies are low fat, and you get four bottles for $4.

8. Cracker Sandwiches Cracker sandwiches are perfect for tossing into your diaper bag or purse when you need emergency snacks for fun summer outings. You can get a box for $3 in either peanut butter or cheese flavors.

9. Toaster Pastries Toaster pastries aren't just for breakfast. They make a fun treat any time of day, especially when it's so hot you just don't feel like cooking or setting foot in the kitchen. You can get pomegranate or strawberry filling varieties for $3.

10. Granola Bars Granola bars are one of the snacks that I always have on hand, and I might even eat more of them than my kids. Trader Joe's chocolate chip granola bars are a delicious and cheap option at $3 for a box of eight bars.

11. Trail Mix The nut aisle at Trader Joe's is basically endless, and includes options like yummy trail mix. Dried cranberries add a pop of sweetness to the salty blend.

12. Ice Cream Sandwiches Ice cream may be more of a dessert than a snack, but we all know that during the summer, the rules are a lot more flexible than they are during the school year. At $5 a box, these cookie ice cream sandwiches are so much cheaper than hitting up the ice cream truck.

13. Mini Ice Cream Cones You're definitely going to want to buy multiple boxes of these mini ice cream cones. One serving size is three cones, technically, but you might be tempted to gobble up the entire $3 box.

14. Frozen Fruit Bars Frozen fruit bars can be a healthier alternative to ice cream when you and your kiddos are craving a frozen treat. You don't have to pick just one flavor when you break open a $3 box of Frozen Frenzy bars —each bar is layered with raspberry, lemon, and strawberry.

15. Fruit Bars If you don't want to deal with a melting mess, Trader Joe's also offers fruit bars of the non-frozen variety. For $1 each, you can try yummy combos like apple banana, apple mango, and apple strawberry.

16. Fruit Wraps Fruit wraps are a staple in my house, especially when my 3-year-old demands a sweet treat. These taste as good as candy to a little kid, but you'll feel so much better about indulging the craving since they're made from real fruit.