Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, I'm feeling Christmas in a major way. I was out in the yard on Sunday stringing up lights, and digging through storage bins to dust off the holiday decor. It's go time, people! And that means only one thing — time to invest in an Advent calendar. If you're on the hunt for a good one, I've rounded up the best Advent Calendars on Amazon Prime, so that you can be ready to start the Christmas countdown on December 1.

When I was growing up, my mom would always say that the best part of Christmas was the anticipation. But as a kid, I wasn't buying it. Back then, it was all about the presents, and finally, finally being able to open them on Christmas morning. But now as a parent, I get what my mom was talking about. The Christmas season is so much more than the moment you get to tear into the gifts. It's all the activities that lead up to that moment —getting the Christmas tree, putting up the lights, making (and eating) way too many cookies, and, of course, doing the Advent calendar.

So, without further ado, here are 15 'Primeable' Advent calendars that you need to order now to kick off the holiday season right. There's truly an Advent calendar for everyone.

1 For Lights Lover $45 Amazon This detailed wood-crafted Advent calendar features a festive Christmas scene on top, lit up by LED lights. Inside the drawers below, you can tuck in your favorite sweets and holiday trinkets. See On Amazon

2 For the Dog Crazy $5 Amazon Hey dog moms and dads out there, this Advent calendar is for you. Each window opens onto a verse from the fun holiday poem, "A Puppies Christmas." The bad news is there's no chocolate inside, but the good news is there's loads of puppy cuteness. See On Amazon

3 For the Hatchimals Obsessed $25 Amazon If you've got a Hatchimals fan in the house, they'll got nuts for this "colleggtible" Advent calendar, which includes over 50 Hatchimal surprises. Each tiny door opens to reveal exclusive characters (both in- and out-of-egg) as well as fun mini-accessories and presents. See On Amazon

4 For the Skincare Junkie $62 Amazon The Body Shop's beloved bath and skincare products fill this psychedelic Advent calendar that you'll have a *really* hard time not opening all at once. See On Amazon

5 For the Chocolate Lover $12 Amazon In my opinion, an Advent calendar needs to have some chocolate, and this one from Madelaine Chocolates delivers. Each door and window opens to reveal a premium, Swiss milk chocolate present. See On Amazon

6 For the Peppa Pig Family $40 Amazon This 2-sided Peppa Pig Advent calendar comes with so many Peppa toys it's basically a Christmas present itself. Each window opens up to reveal a new Christmas-themed toy. See On Amazon

7 For the Eco-Conscious $16 Amazon Investing in an Advent calendar that you can use over again is not only good for holiday home decor, it's good for the planet. This Melissa & Doug Advent tree uses 25 magnetized ornament tiles to countdown the days to December 25. Plus, theres a holiday "read-aloud" poem on the back. See On Amazon

8 For the Builder $55 Amazon Lego fanatics won't be disappointed with this Advent calendar building kit. Each door opens to reveal a new Lego, including six figurines, like the snowboarding kid and the Santa. See On Amazon

9 For the Pocket Lover $19 Amazon Are you feeling a little throw-back this year? This adorable Advent calendar feels a little vintage, a little DIY, and a whole lot of fun. It comes with 24 pockets to house the crafty ornaments that then get hung on the pom pom-adorned tree. See On Amazon

10 For the Nativity Scene Queen $38 Amazon This crafty Advent calendar features stuffed figures from the Nativity that can be Velcro-ed on to complete the scene. See On Amazon

11 For Taking Advent to the Next Level $75 Amazon Here's one calendar that can only be described as extra. It features 24 numbered drawers that you can fill with treats, toys, crayons and the custom gifts of your choosing. Just note that those gifts need to be bought separately. See On Amazon

12 For The Frosty Fan $18 Amazon This sweet snowman Advent calendar is handmade, and features 25 adorable little wooden drawers that you can fill with special treats and holiday keepsakes. See On Amazon

13 For those Chugging Along $7 Amazon What's not to love about an Advent calendar that has trains, chocolate and the 'Twas the Night Before Christmas' poem?! See On Amazon

14 For the Makeup Guru $119 Amazon Treat yourself (or someone really special) to this totally covetable assortment of makeup from Bare Minerals. Seriously, nothing in this box will go unused. See On Amazon

15 For the Frozen Princess $25 Amazon If you've watched 'Frozen' more times than you can count, this Advent calendar will fit right into your home. It features artwork of your favorite 'Frozen' characters, and can house all kinds of little treats. See On Amazon

16 For the Naughty & Nice $7 Amazon This cute Advent calendar features a cheeky looking Santa, checking his "Naughty or Nice" list. If you want to remind your kiddos to be on their best behavior this month, this calendar is a smart way to go. See On Amazon

17 For the Old-School $7 Amazon This fold-out tabletop Advent calendar paints a traditional scene. Each window opens onto a picture and corresponding verse from the classic "Twas the Night Before Christmas" poem. See On Amazon

18 For The Hedonist $89 Amazon There's nothing more festive than a tree-shaped Advent calendar. This one is filled with 24 mini versions of luxury products from Rituals, including candles, shower gels, lotions and more, all designed to make your skin care routine a little more zen. See On Amazon