18 Christmas 2018 Breakfast Recipes To Make In Your Instant Pot For The Merriest Of Mornings
Christmas morning can be hectic. Between kids tearing open their presents and the ensuing clean up (not to mention putting all the new toys together, if Santa didn't have the energy for it the night before), you really don't have a ton of time to be standing in front of the stove. A breakfast that you can whip up pretty quickly is key, and that's where a pressure cooker can be a big help. There are tons of yummy Christmas breakfast recipes to make in your Instant Pot that let you stay focused on celebrating the day, instead of bustling around the kitchen.
There are plenty of different ways to cook eggs in a pressure cooker — they're often listed as one of the best and easiest things to cook in the Instant Pot, as Lifehacker reported. But the breakfast options go way beyond eggs. Oatmeal, pancakes, and sweet breakfast treats are all totally doable as well. And while a sugary breakfast might not fly on a regular day in your house, there's no time like the holiday to make an exception. Christmas only comes once a year, after all.
Here are 18 Instant Pot breakfast recipes guaranteed to get Christmas morning off to a merry start.
1Breakfast Casserole
This meaty breakfast casserole from Food Lovin' Family looks yummy and filling, but still manages to be low carb. It calls for breakfast sausage, onions, and peppers, but you can really add in whatever ingredients you'd like.
2Steel Cut Oats
Steel cut oats are a great healthy and filling breakfast. All She Cooks walks you through the process of whipping them up in the Instant Pot in just a few minutes.
3Meat Lover's Quiche
A quiche is one of those foods that sounds way more intimidating to cook than it actually is, as this recipe for Instant Pot quiche from Pressure Cooking Today proves.
4Pancake Bites
Pancakes are delicious, but tediously watching air bubbles to see if it's time to flip them over isn't fun. This Instant Pot pancake recipe from Foodie and Wine makes them quick, easy, and adorably bite-sized.
5Oatmeal In A Jar
Even if everyone demands different add-ins with their oats, breakfast can still come together fast. Little Blue Plates shows you how to make Instant Pot oatmeal in individual jars.
6Egg Bites
Love the egg bites from Starbucks? This recipe from Eat. Drink. Love. shows you how to make your own egg bites in the Instant Pot so that you don't have to brave the winter chill in your pajamas.
7Pumpkin Oatmeal
If you've got some cans of pureed pumpkin leftover from your Thanksgiving pie baking adventures, you can use them to make some delicious Instant Pot pumpkin oatmeal with The Typical Mom's recipe.
8Spinach Egg Bites
There's more than one way to whip up some delicious Instant Pot egg bites. This version from Recipe Teacher has got an extra dose of veggies.
9Veggie Quiche
This Instant Pot quiche recipe from Tater Tots and Jello is packed with veggies, and it's great for feeding a crowd since it makes six to eight servings.
10Bacon And Broccoli Frittata
With bacon and broccoli in the mix, this Instant Pot frittata from Delicious Obsessions is packed with protein.
11Soft Boiled Eggs
You won't have to worry about under or overcooking your boiled eggs in the Instant Pot thanks to this recipe from 365 Days of Crock Pot. Just throw some bread in the toaster to go with them and you'll have a filling breakfast in minutes.
12Monkey Bread
This sweet treat might only be for those who made the nice list this year. Foodnservice's Instant Pot monkey bread recipe makes a decadent breakfast, and any leftovers can be dessert later in the day.
13Eggnog Pecan French Toast
Eggnog and pecan are two flavors that I automatically associate with holiday deliciousness. This recipe for eggnog pecan French toast from Margin Making Mom combines them both into one wonderful breakfast.
14Cinnamon Rolls
Store-bought cinnamon rolls are good, but homemade ones are simply amazing. This recipe from Lamberts Lately uses a few different Instant Pot functions to create the perfect cinnamon rolls.
15Sausage Grits
All the activity of Christmas morning can make you work up quite an appetite. This Instant Pot cheesy sausage grits recipe from Plain Chicken looks like it would definitely fill you up.
16Breakfast Tacos
Can't get enough Mexican food? This recipe for Instant Pot breakfast tacos from It's a Mother Thing will satisfy your craving.
17Raisin Bread
To me, the worst part of making bread from scratch is the endless kneading. That's why I love this recipe for raisin bread in your Instant Pot from The Foodie Dietician: No kneading required!
18Cranberry Cornbread Bells
Savory and sweet breakfast treats in a festive holiday shape? These cranberry cornbread bells from This Old Gal tick all the boxes.
