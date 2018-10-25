Halloweens look a little different when you have a baby. While the littlest ones can't have candy, trick-or-treat, or stay out late at a Halloween party, they offer something much better: complete and total control over their Halloween costume. Sure, it might only be donned for a photo op, but it's totally worth it. Before your child is old enough to have input, why not have a little fun? Check out these 18 creative baby costume ideas to get inspired.

Each year, I'm endlessly impressed with the parents who craft their baby's costume from scratch. Luckily, you really don't need to know how to sew or knit to create an ingenious costume. If you can handle a pair of scissors and a hot glue gun, you can turn just about any onesie into a costume (and some of these costumes will prove it).

If DIY-costumes just aren't your thing, you can still create an aww-worthy costume for your baby. My suggestion? Purchase a clever group costume for the whole family. Store-bought or not, you'll get major creativity points if the whole family is in theme.

Scroll on to see the brilliant ways other moms have dressed up their little ones for the spookiest (and cutest) holiday of the year.

1 Risky Business maiermama on Instagram Babies rarely wear pants anyway, so this Risky Business costume should be right up their alley. Instagram user @maiermama recreated Tom Cruise's iconic look with just a onesie, button-down, a pair of socks, and some sunglasses.

2 Dobby The House Elf lizbryant_ftw on Instagram Harry Potter fans will be spellbound by this clever house elf costume. Instagram user @lizbryant_ftw created this costume with a bit of fabric and a spare sock... which, of course, makes Dobby a free elf!

3 Out-Of-This-World Baby sarahcw on Instagram It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a baby rocket ship! I love the way Instagrammer @sarahcw incorporated the whole family into this cosmic costume idea. Plus, how happy does that sweet baby look?

4 Chucky jessfisher0507 on Instagram I've always been terrified of Chucky... but this Chucky is way too precious to be scared of. Instagram mama @jessfisher0507 used a little orange hair spray to recreate Chucky's fiery red hair, and added his signature face gashes with makeup. Give your babe a fake knife and you're all set!

5 Curious George & The Man With The Yellow Hat sew_watts_cooking on Instagram The only thing better than one adorable baby in a costume is two adorable babies in costumes. Instagram user and DIY blogger @sew_watts_cooking turned her little boys into Curious George and the Man with the Yellow Hat, and it's a match made in heaven.

6. Mom Rio White and grandma Regina created this homemade fuzzy chicken costume from scratch for baby Ezra's first Halloween. And like any baby in costume, she has no idea how cluckin' darling she looks!

7 Stitch Mama Taylor Stucky took son Auggie's Stitch costume to the next level by making it a family affair. After all, you can't celebrate Halloween without your ohana.

8 Buttery Popcorn lsotelo on Instagram I love the smell of babies, and I love the smell of popcorn, so this costume is already one of my favorites. Instagram user @lsotelo turned her sweet baby into a batch of freshly popped kernels, complete with a popcorn-covered cap.

9 Spaghetti & Meatballs cindy_made2style on Instagram Have you ever seen a cuter plate of spaghetti and meatballs in your life? Instagrammer and DIYer @cindy_made2style crafted this Italian culinary masterpiece, and I'm not sure if it can be topped. Except, you know... with parmesan.

10 Cutie Take advantage if baby isn't walking yet! Instagram user @oureviething created a box of cuties with a cardboard Cuties box and some small, orange balloons. Oh, and one cutie in an orange onesie, of course.

11 Frida Kahlo threadedgypsy on Instagram Instagram user @threadedgypsy turned her baby into a miniature Frida Kahlo for Halloween. Between the floral dress, the head flowers, the earrings, and the soft unibrow, she's unmistakable.

12 Raggedy Ann blacchyna on Instagram Dream Kardashian, daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, was unbelievably cute as Raggedy Ann on her first Halloween. If you can convince your baby to keep a wig on, this is a winning choice.

13 Abu (With Aladdin & Jasmine) kaylaraereid on Instagram Olympian Ryan Lochte, wife Kayla, and son Caiden turned into the cast of Aladdin for Halloween 2017. While Caiden is irresistibly precious all by his monkey lonesome, the costume is even better with the whole family involved.

14 Grandma Imgur I've always thought that new babies look like miniature old people, so this costume posted by Imgur user @ATreeGrowsInLawndale makes perfect sense. Bonus points if your baby falls asleep in it, because you can get perfect pictures like this one.

15 Dalmatian jadeleanne31 on Instagram Be still, my heart! This 101 Dalmatians costume is not only super cute, but super easy to recreate. Add some felt spots to a plain white onesie, and then throw on a few red accessories. Baby will be totally comfortable and totally festive.

16 Where's Waldo? kelsey_dewolf on Instagram Can you spot the baby in this photo? @kelsey_dewolf dressed her son up as the famous Where's Waldo character, complete with dark glasses and his iconic red cap. I have a feeling this sleepy boy won't be getting lost anytime soon, though.

17 Mean Girls loveandlion on Instagram Instagram user @loveandlion used some iron-on letters to create a tribute to Mean Girls and Regina George's hilarious question. Hopefully this baby gets some Kalteen bars during trick-or-treating this year.