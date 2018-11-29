I've been to plenty of Hanukkah celebrations throughout my life, and nothing makes me feel more tethered to my religious heritage than lighting a menorah and eating latkes with my Jewish friends. If you'll be hosting or attending a celebration of your own, these 15 Hanukkah recipes to make in your Crock-Pot will streamline your cooking, making celebrating all week long a little easier.

Obviously, you're going to have the traditional Hanukkah dishes like latkes, sufganiyot, and rugelach at some point during the week, especially because of the story these foods represent. As HISTORY explained, the Maccabees were rebuilding the Second Temple after it had been destroyed by religious prosecutors, and someone lit a candle that seemed to only have enough oil to burn for one night as they were rebuilding. But for some reason, the candle burned for eight nights despite the lack of oil, and it was deemed a miracle. Now the miracle is honored every year through Hanukkah, which is why Jewish people light candles on the menorah and why most of the food served is cooked in some kind of oil, the site explained.

All of the traditional foods are delicious, but some of them are pretty time consuming to make. Enter your Crock-Pot, which can provide you with some time-saving options for the weeknights of Hanukkah. It's not a miracle, but relying on a slow-cooker should make your life a little bit easier.

1. Matzo Ball Soup Elzbieta Sekowska/Shutterstock It wouldn't be a Jewish holiday without Matzo Ball Soup, and this recipe from A Tasty Mess will make you wonder why you haven't always been making it in the slow cooker. It cooks for eight hours, so it's perfect for one of the week nights of the festival of lights.

2. Slow Cooker Noodle Kugel Casserole Fit Slow Cooker Queen This sweet kugel recipe from Fit Slow Cooker Queen is the perfect companion for those savory latkes I know you'll be serving. Pro-tip: you can swap out the egg noodles for whole wheat or gluten-free based on your family's needs.

3. Slow Cooker Cinnamon Applesauce Baked By Rachel Speaking of latkes, you can't have potato pancakes without applesauce (unless you're serving them with sour cream but you know what I mean), and why not spice it up with a home cooked recipe courtesy of Baked By Rachel? Bonus: Rachel gives directions on how to put your sauce into mason jars on her site, which can double as a cute party favor if you're hosting this year.

4. Slow Cooker Beef Brisket Natasha's Kitchen I can't smell brisket without thinking of Passover dinners of yore (AKA my childhood), so it seemed necessary to include a recipe for it. I like this Slow Cooker Beef Brisket recipe from Natasha's Kitchen, especially because the ingredients are simple and it cooks all day long. Just hit start on your way out of the door in the morning, and you'll come home to the smell of the holidays.

5. Slow Cooker Strawberry Basil Jam Life As A Strawberry You're probably reading this and thinking, Samantha why do I need jelly for Hanukkah? I have one word for you: sufganiyot. Sufganiyot, the symbolic dessert of Hanukkah according to My Jewish Learning, are a holiday staple, and the jelly in the middle of these decadent donuts is as important as the fried outer layer. Using fresh jam will make your donuts even more delicious than they already are, and this recipe from Life As A Strawberry is a great choice. The combination of basil and strawberry will be amazing.

6. Slow Cooker Shakshuka Tasting Table You might not be as familiar with shakshuka as you are with other traditional Hanukkah dishes, but I promise you'll want to be once you get a taste of this Slow Cooker Shakshuka recipe courtesy of Tasting Table. The flavor of the spicy tomato sauce will warm you right up on those cold December nights; plus, the olive oil in the recipe is very symbolic of the holiday as a whole.

7. Cholent Tori Avey Say hello to the original slow cooked dish. As Aish explains, cholent was born as a direct result of prohibitions Jews must follow on Shabbat — i.e., no lighting a fire and no cooking. Jewish people have been slowly simmering this stew of potatoes, onions, and beef for literally thousands of years, so making it in a slow cooker just makes the process simpler. Try out this recipe from Tori Avey, and get in touch with the history of your people.

8. Fall Apart Slow Cooker Chicken Wholefully For families who aren't into brisket, Fall Apart Slow Cooker Chicken might be the answer to your main dish needs. This recipe from Wholefully cooks all day, so you can focus on getting those latkes ready without having to worry about your entree. And it's a whole chicken, so there will definitely be enough for everyone. Wins all around.

9. Slow Cooker Spinach And Artichoke Dip Damn Delicious I love dipping matzo in spinach artichoke dip, so this slow cooked recipe from Damn Delicious is a must for Hanukkah in my book. Bonus: cheese is traditional on Hanukkah as the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette explains, so you'll be totally on theme.

10. Slow Cooker Hot Cocoa No. 2 Pencil Since Hanukkah falls during the first week of December this year, it seemed only appropriate to include a classic winter drink like hot cocoa, courtesy of No. 2 pencil, in the recipe lineup. Plus, you can substitute the Hershey's chocolate for Hanukkah gelt. Let the kids drop their chocolate in the Crock-Pot after they're done playing dreidel one night, and they'll wake up to a chocolatey surprise.

11. Crockpot Cheesy Hashbrown Casserole Family Fresh Meals Since the festival goes all week, you might not want to make latkes every night. To change things up, try serving this Crockpot Cheesy Hash Brown Casserole from Family Fresh Meals one night. This filling recipe doesn't have oil, but the cheese keeps it festive for the holiday. And you'll definitely already have the potatoes.

12. Crock Pot Tzimmes What Jew Wanna Eat As The Jewish Chronicle explains, Tzimmes is usually served on Rosh Hashanah, but the hearty vegetables in this stew would be so good for warming your whole family up. Amy's Crock Pot Tzimmes recipe will keep your family full, and the brown sugar will make even the pickiest eaters a fan of veggies.

13. Blueberry French Toast With Lemon Well Plated I firmly believe that going a full week without challah is a crime, so there was no way I wasn't going to give you at least one recipe with challah in it. This Blueberry French Toast With Lemon from Well Plated is usually served as a breakfast dish, but I think it would make a great dessert during Hanukkah. Imagine how yummy that blueberry would taste after potato goodness.

14. Lox & Everything Bagel Hummus No Spoon Necessary I truly can't think of a more perfect appetizer for Hanukkah than this Lox & Everything Bagel Hummus, courtesy of No Spoon Necessary. It's got the classic taste of lox with the added tang of hummus, plus olive oil to keep the symbolism of the holiday at the forefront of your mind. I'll be making this every week.

15. Slow Cooker Stuffed Apples Budget Bytes Finally, what could be a better twist on the applesauce and latkes pairing than a Slow Cooker Stuffed Apple? Serve these decadent desserts, created by Budget Bytes, at the same time as your potato pancakes, and get ready to be named chef of the year.

16. Slow Cooker Rutabaga Gratin Naturally Ella Naturally Ella’s slow cooker rutabaga gratin recipe is a rich and creamy side that calls for rutabaga, a hearty root vegetable that you can find almost everywhere during the cold months of the holiday season. After fifteen minutes of prep, leave your dish to cook for four hours and you’ll end up with this vegetarian dish that’s packed with flavor.

17. Slow Cooker Moroccan Meatballs What Jew Wanna Eat Compared to most Crock-Pot recipes, this slow cooker Moroccan meatballs recipe doesn’t take hours from start to finish. It only requires fifty minutes of cooking time. What Jew Wanna Eat uses both sweet and savory ingredients to flavor this dish, and it’s super versatile. You can enjoy it with anything from couscous to bread to pasta year-round.